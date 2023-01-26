Read full article on original website
kgncnewsnow.com
Stewarding Our Aquifer Field Day Next Week
Stewarding Our Aquifer Field Day is set for Wednesday, February 8th from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Panhandle Regional Planning Commission Board Room located at 415 Southwest 8th Avenue in downtown Amarillo. This event will examine the importance and future of playas for overall water supply in small...
Amarillo College Spring Enrollments Flatlining
Normally as the economy trends downward, enrollment in community and junior colleges tends to rise, but Panhandle schools are seeing the number of enrollments trending down also. Amarillo College officials say they are not seeing an increase in enrollments and it may stem from new jobs being available allowing more...
Job Growth Spurt Expected for 2023
Due to Amarillo’s diverse job industries, the area is looking at a big amount of large employers coming to the area which will result in thousands of job opportunities. Many companies are looking to fill entry-level positions, still, area colleges are saying this is good news because they’re ready to give students a positive push in that direction.
Law Enforcement Joint Operation
A super-huge joint law enforcement operation netted multiple arrest warrants that involved guns and drugs. The Texas Department of Public Safety says the operation from January 27th to the 28th arrested suspects who were involved in felony charges. The joint operation resulted in 181 traffic stops and 34 arrests, with...
Police Release Shooting Information
Amarillo police are releasing suspect information concerning a deadly shooting last week. The shooting took the life of 24-year-old Markel Toombs-Reed. On January 26 at 5:45 a.m., Police got the call that the shooting took place at Southwest 41st and South Travis Streets. Reed was pronounced dead at the scene.of...
