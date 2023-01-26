ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KRMG

Tennis Australia issues warning after Novak Djokovic's father poses with pro-Putin demonstrators

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports
KRMG
KRMG
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yEaSb_0kSaDcwu00

Novak Djokovic received a warning from Tennis Australia on Thursday after his father Srdjan was seen on video taking part in a demonstration supporting Russian president Vladimir Putin, according to The Telegraph.

The governing body in charge of the ongoing Australian Open reportedly warned Novak Djokovic, who is Serbian, and his family to not promote any more political causes.

In the video, Srdjan can be seen standing with the ringleader of the demonstration while holding up a Russian flag with Putin's face printed on it. He is translated in the video as saying "Long live the Russians," while the ringleader sends messages of support to a pro-Putin Moscow biker gang and Russian presences in the war in Ukraine.

Soon after the video was posted, Tennis Australia issued a statement reminding players to avoid any situations with "the potential to disrupt:"

A small group of people displayed inappropriate flags and symbols and threatened security guards following a match on Wednesday night and were evicted. One patron is now assisting police with unrelated matters.

Players and their teams have been briefed and reminded of the event policy regarding flags and symbols and to avoid any situation that has the potential to disrupt. We continue to work closely with event security and law enforcement agencies.

The video was posted after Djokovic's straight-sets win over Russia's Andrey Rublev.

This is not the first time Djokovic has presented a headache for Tennis Australia, as the 21-time Grand Slam champion was famously booted from the country last year over his refusal to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and an error in his paperwork.

This time, it is Djokovic's father who is very publicly expressing support for a war instigated by Russia that has killed thousands of Ukrainian civilians and many more Ukrainian and Russian soldiers. The war, which Russia initially hoped to be a quick victory, has seen several significant setbacks for Putin as the Ukrainians have held firm and received significant support from allies in the West.

Djokovic himself, however, was said to have sent a message of support to a former Ukrainian player after Russia launched its invasion. He also spoke out against Wimbledon banning Russian and Belarusian players last year.

Srdjan said that he will not be attending the Australian Open semifinals on Friday in order to avoid disruption. “I am here to support my son only," Srdjan said in a statement. "I had no intention of causing such headlines or disruption."

Comments / 0

Related
KRMG

Djokovic, Tsitsipas to meet in Australian Open men's final

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Winning matches at the Australian Open does not give Novak Djokovic all that much trouble. He has a 27-match unbeaten run, the longest at the place in the 55-year Open era. And now Djokovic needs just one more victory, against Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final, to collect what would be a record-extending 10th championship there and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam trophy overall.
KRMG

Djokovic back at top of ATP rankings; Sabalenka No. 2 in WTA

MELBOURNE, Australia — (AP) — Novak Djokovic's Australian Open championship returned him to a rather familiar spot on Monday: No. 1 in the ATP rankings. His four-place rise from No. 5 to replace Carlos Alcaraz at No. 1 is the largest jump to the top spot in the 50-year history of the computerized rankings for men's tennis.
KRMG

Boris Johnson says Putin said he could hit him with missile

LONDON — (AP) — Former U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that President Vladimir Putin didn’t seem serious about avoiding war in the days before Russia invaded Ukraine — and at one point told the British leader it would be easy to kill him with a missile.
KRMG

Russian shelling kills 5 in tough eastern Ukraine combat

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — Russian shelling killed at least five people and wounded 13 others during the previous 24 hours, Ukrainian authorities said Monday as the Kremlin’s and Kyiv’s forces remained locked in combat in eastern Ukraine. The casualties included a woman who was killed...
KRMG

Russian embassy says North Korea lifted lockdown in capital

SEOUL, South Korea — (AP) — Russia’s embassy in North Korea says the country has eased stringent epidemic controls in capital Pyongyang that were placed during the past five days to slow the spread of respiratory illnesses. North Korea has not officially acknowledged a lockdown in Pyongyang...
KRMG

Report: Slovenia authorities detain 2 alleged Russian spies

LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — (AP) — Slovenian authorities have apprehended two alleged Russian spies who used an agency dealing in real estate and antiques as a front for their activities, media reported Monday. Slovenia's respected Delo newspaper and the Siol news portal cited the public prosecutor's office as confirming...
KRMG

Turkey favors approving Finland's NATO bid before Sweden's

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Turkey could greenlight Finland’s membership in NATO before that of Sweden, if the military alliance and both Nordic countries agree to it, the Turkish foreign minister said Monday. Mevlut Cavusoglu defined Finland’s application as “less problematic” than that of Sweden. Turkey accuses...
KRMG

Will Europe's ban on Russian diesel hike global fuel prices?

FRANKFURT, Germany — (AP) — Europe is taking another big step toward cutting its energy ties with Russia, banning imports of diesel fuel and other products made from crude oil in Russian refineries. The European Union ban takes effect Feb. 5 following its embargo on coal and most...
KRMG

World Bank: Myanmar economy to grow 3%, dragged by conflict

BANGKOK — (AP) — Myanmar's economy grew 3% last year and will likely achieve the same pace in 2023, but still lags far behind where it stood before the army seized power in early 2021, the World Bank said in a report released Monday. The global development agency...
KRMG

Suicide bomber kills 34, wounds 150 at mosque in NW Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Pakistan — (AP) — A suicide bomber detonated explosives during crowded prayers at a mosque inside a police compound in Pakistan on Monday, causing the roof to cave in. At least 34 people were killed and 150 wounded, officials said. Most of the casualties were police officers....
WASHINGTON STATE
KRMG

Taxes slow India's solar power rollout but boost manufacture

BENGALURU, India — (AP) — In May last year Fortum India, a subsidiary of a Finnish solar developer, won the bid for a solar power project in the state of Gujarat. The project was due to be completed three months ago and would have generated enough electricity for 200,000 homes.
KRMG

Palestinian gunman kills 7 near Jerusalem synagogue

JERUSALEM — (AP) — A Palestinian gunman opened fire outside an east Jerusalem synagogue Friday night, killing seven people, including a 70-year-old woman, and wounding three others before he was shot and killed by police, officials said. It was the deadliest attack on Israelis in years and raised the likelihood of more bloodshed.
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
21K+
Followers
118K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy