Look: California high school girls basketball game suspended late in fourth quarter after brawl

A high school girls basketball game was suspended late in the fourth quarter Tuesday after a fight broke out involving both teams and what appeared to be spectators.

Corona Santiago led Corona Centennial 73-71 with 2:13 left in the fourth quarter of a Big VIII League contest when a Santiago player was called for a reach while attempting to trap a Corona Centennial ball-handler.

The two players became tangled up, which set off shoves between both teams. At least one spectator appeared to get involved, though neither team's bench cleared, video of the incident from the NFHS Network shows .

Those involved were separated as staff regained control of the situation. Minutes later, the public address announcer declared the game would be finished without fans, but the contest, which took place at Centennial was ultimately suspended.

California Interscholastic Federation Southern Section assistant commissioner Thom Simmons told SBLive Thursday morning that Big VIII League officials are still deciding whether to reschedule, and that a media report that the game was ruled a no-contest was premature.

"The league wants to make sure it’s making the right decision as it regards to what occurred in the game," Simmons said.

Simmons said there were ejections but declined to provide details, citing student privacy laws. Any action taken toward spectator involvement will be decided by the schools involved and local law enforcement, he said.

The two league foes are among the top 15 teams in the Southern Section. Santiago-Corona (17-7) checked in at No. 7 and Corona Centennial (16-9) at No. 14 in Thursday's updated SBLive Southern Section girls rankings .

The rival teams first faced off on Jan. 5. Santiago beat Centennial 73-67 at home.

Centennial faces Norco and Santiago plays Roosevelt on Thursday, both scheduled at 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

Scroll to the top of the story to watch video of the incident. Video is provided by the NFHS Network .