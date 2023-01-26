Read full article on original website
A Pennsylvania man accused of handcuffing and stabbing his estranged wife has been extradited from West Virginia.Northville HeraldMorgantown, WV
Update: List of JOANN Locations Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergBridgeport, WV
Is Your Local Joann Fabric Store Closing? Check Out The List HereMinha D.Marion, OH
ONEbox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The drug epidemic has had a major impact on our region, and it’s often deadly. Dr. Susan Bissett with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a product that could save lives. This segment is sponsored content and...
Bridgeport business owner pleads guilty to violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act. According to court documents, Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, was the owner of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., a company that provided public drinking water testing consistent with the Safe Drinking Water Act. In May 2021, the City of Martinsburg sent water samples to Reliance Laboratories for testing, and Miller reported that the samples were tested and were safe. Investigators then discovered that Miller did not test the samples because her laboratory equipment was not operational. The City of Martinsburg then reported the false test results to the State of West Virginia as required by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
Deputies: Man threatens to shoot officers during incident in Lewis County
A man has been charged after allegedly threatening to shoot law enforcement during an incident in Lewis County.
State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental
One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
Fourteen COVID-19-related deaths added in W.Va.; hospitalizations increase
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Health officials reported 14 more COVID-19-related deaths as hospitalizations increased Monday in West Virginia. The new deaths pushed the state’s total during the pandemic to 7,836, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources. The deaths were:. an 80-year-old woman...
Save Lives: Overturn the Opioid Treatment Program Moratorium
In January, the West Virginia legislature gaveled in for another 60 day session. Per usual, there will be a number of topics debated and voted on over the next two months. This year, it’s critical that the West Virginia legislature finish what it started in 2022 and overturn the opioid treatment program (OTP) moratorium.
Bridgeport Police need help IDing woman and rental car
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a woman and a rental car in connection to a counterfeiting case it's investigating.
Man charged with pointing gun at woman, threatening to kill police
WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Parsons man has been charged in Lewis County after officers said he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill police officers. Deputies responded to a dispute involving a firearm at a home in Weston just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.
UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
2 arrested after suspected fentanyl, ‘gray death’ and other drugs found in Elkins
A man and a woman are facing charges after deputies found suspected fentanyl, "gray death" and several other types of drugs during a traffic stop in Elkins on Friday.
West Virginia Fire Marshal shares safety tips after deadly week
After a week where four people died in three separate house fires in West Virginia, the State Fire Marshal shared tips about how to stay safe during the winter, when the risk of house fires is highest.
Man charged after woman robbed while she was walking in Clarksburg
A man has been charged after allegedly robbing a woman while she was walking on a street in Clarksburg.
Marion County Delegate wants action on pay raises for corrections officers
CHARLESTON, W.Va. Staffing challenges in jails across West Virginia are at a crisis point, and Joey Garcia (D-Marion, 76) came to MetroNews “Talkline” to describe the urgency of the matter. On some shifts that require 15 people, only two people report for duty. According to Garcia, jail staff...
Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during Elkins traffic stop
ELKINS, W.Va. – Police in Elkins made two arrests and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and “gray death” while investigating suspected criminal activity at the High Life Lounge on Beverly Pike on Jan. 27. “Gray Death” is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that looks like concrete....
Reliance Laboratories manager admits to lying about testing public water in West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, West Virginia, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act, according to the United States Attorney’s Office, Northern District of West Virginia. According to court documents, Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, was the owner of […]
West Virginia looks to conduct census of people without homes
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — West Virginia is about to embark on a census to see just how many people are homeless in the Mountain State. This is one of the most visible and talked about problems, especially in the state’s urban areas. Lawmakers are asking the state’s Bureau of Behavioral Health to essentially conduct a […]
Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
The Under-the-Radar Legal Battle Protecting Health Care for Trans People
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Shauntae Anderson lived for the weekends. Growing up Black and transgender in a small West Virginia city in the 1990s, she spent a lot of time alone, hiding her self-knowledge from her mom and coping with ridicule from classmates. Yet on Friday and Saturday nights, she could lock herself in her room, put on Whitney Houston or Aretha Franklin, and try on the few pieces of women’s clothing she’d stashed away. “I would put those things on, put makeup on, and look at myself in the mirror. Make myself so I felt pretty,” Anderson, now 46, says. Yet the night always had to end. “Silent tears would just flow down my face as I’m wiping it off,” she remembers.
Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
Man dead after incident on I-79 in Washington County
SOUTH STRABANE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man is dead after an incident on I-79 in Washington County. According to a release from the Washington County Coroner’s office, the incident began after a driver got stuck in the median on I-79 near mile marker 40.5 in South Strabane Township at around 4:37 p.m. Sunday.
