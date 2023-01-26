ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairmont, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WSAZ

ONEbox with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The drug epidemic has had a major impact on our region, and it’s often deadly. Dr. Susan Bissett with West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute stopped by First Look at Four to talk about a product that could save lives. This segment is sponsored content and...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wajr.com

Bridgeport business owner pleads guilty to violations of the Safe Drinking Water Act

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The co-owner and manager of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., in Bridgeport, has admitted to violating the Safe Drinking Water Act and the Clean Water Act. According to court documents, Tenley Megan Miller, 42, of Bridgeport, was the owner of Reliance Laboratories, Inc., a company that provided public drinking water testing consistent with the Safe Drinking Water Act. In May 2021, the City of Martinsburg sent water samples to Reliance Laboratories for testing, and Miller reported that the samples were tested and were safe. Investigators then discovered that Miller did not test the samples because her laboratory equipment was not operational. The City of Martinsburg then reported the false test results to the State of West Virginia as required by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency regulations.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
connect-bridgeport.com

State Fire Marshal's Office Lists Age of Woman Killed in Shinnston Fire; Blaze Appears to be Accidental

One person has died in Harrison County and another in Fayette County from fires at their homes last week. The Harrison County, which occurred last night, Jan. 26th, in a home on 3rd Street, Shinnston, Harrison County, resulted in the death of a 74-year-old female. The fire has been ruled by WVSFMO investigators as undetermined in cause but most likely accidental. It is unknown if there were any working smoke alarms in the residence.
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
Metro News

Save Lives: Overturn the Opioid Treatment Program Moratorium

In January, the West Virginia legislature gaveled in for another 60 day session. Per usual, there will be a number of topics debated and voted on over the next two months. This year, it’s critical that the West Virginia legislature finish what it started in 2022 and overturn the opioid treatment program (OTP) moratorium.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
WDTV

Man charged with pointing gun at woman, threatening to kill police

WESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - A Parsons man has been charged in Lewis County after officers said he pointed a gun at a woman and threatened to kill police officers. Deputies responded to a dispute involving a firearm at a home in Weston just before 2 a.m. on Sunday, according to a criminal complaint.
WESTON, WV
Lootpress

UPDATE: WV Schools Closings & Delays

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – Several schools throughout the state have announced updates to their regular schedules for Tuesday due to predictions for inclement weather. Counties to have announced delays or closings for Tuesday, January 31, 2023 as of Monday night include the following:. Barbour County – 2 Hour Delay...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
wajr.com

Suspected ‘gray death’ recovered during Elkins traffic stop

ELKINS, W.Va. – Police in Elkins made two arrests and recovered a quantity of methamphetamine and “gray death” while investigating suspected criminal activity at the High Life Lounge on Beverly Pike on Jan. 27. “Gray Death” is a mixture of fentanyl and heroin that looks like concrete....
ELKINS, WV
WTRF- 7News

WDTV

Bridgeport police asking for help to identify woman in alleged larceny

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Officer Myers with the Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a woman. According to a Facebook post, the woman pictured is wanted in reference to a larceny complaint. Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer Myers by email or at 304-848-6108. Below is...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Mother Jones

The Under-the-Radar Legal Battle Protecting Health Care for Trans People

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Shauntae Anderson lived for the weekends. Growing up Black and transgender in a small West Virginia city in the 1990s, she spent a lot of time alone, hiding her self-knowledge from her mom and coping with ridicule from classmates. Yet on Friday and Saturday nights, she could lock herself in her room, put on Whitney Houston or Aretha Franklin, and try on the few pieces of women’s clothing she’d stashed away. “I would put those things on, put makeup on, and look at myself in the mirror. Make myself so I felt pretty,” Anderson, now 46, says. Yet the night always had to end. “Silent tears would just flow down my face as I’m wiping it off,” she remembers.
GEORGIA STATE
Lootpress

Four dead in separate house fires this week in West Virginia

FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – One person has died in Fayette County on Wednesday and another in Harrison County yesterday from fires at their homes. The first fire, on Wednesday morning, Jan. 25th, occurred at a home located on Victory Street, Oak Hill, Fayette County. A 46 year old female died in that fire. The cause of the fire has been ruled undetermined by WVSFMO investigators. There were no working smoke alarms found in the residence.
FAYETTE COUNTY, WV

