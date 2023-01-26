WESTFIELD — The full-day public preschool pilot program in Westfield is expanding in 2023-24, with classrooms in Highland and Munger Hill elementary schools. Parents can start applying now for the enrollment lottery. Applications are due Feb. 17. The program consists of mixed-age classrooms, each with 15 three- and four-year-olds. A total of 45 seats are available across Highland, Munger Hill and Southampton Road elementary schools. The two classrooms currently at Southampton Road will remain, but becuase the three-year-olds already enrolled this year will automatically re-enroll for next year, only 15 three-year-old seats are available.

