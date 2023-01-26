ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Worcester, MA

New Residential Drop-Off Days for Yard Waste in Worcester

WORCESTER - The City of Worcester announced two additional residential drop off days to accommodate residents with yard waste. The Residential Drop-Off Center at 1065 Millbury St. will be open for yard waste drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Saturday March 4, from 9 AM and 4 PM. The maximum...
WORCESTER, MA
MassLive.com

Detached house in Longmeadow sells for $865,800

Stassen Ft acquired the property at 951 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, from Aaron D Kugelmass and Karen E Ambrose on Jan. 13, 2023. The purchase price was $865,800. The house sits on a 1.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In April 2022, a 1,734-square-foot home on Morningside Drive...
LONGMEADOW, MA
wachusettecho.com

Change to Traffic Pattern in Holden

After years of demand from Holden residents, the town has finally voted on implementing a roundabout on the intersection of Shrewsbury Street and Doyle Road. “That was a great idea. It’ll lessen traffic in that part of town,” said junior Matt Sloate. Sophomore Ansh Gupta agrees. “I think...
HOLDEN, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family home sells in Springfield for $480,000

Hanna Baffour and Georgina Baffour acquired the property at 35 Wendover Road, Springfield, from Jose R Fernandez and Mercedes Fernandez on Jan. 10, 2023, for $480,000 which works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 47,729 square-foot lot.
SPRINGFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Sale closed in West Boylston: $379,900 for a condominium

David Pilling bought the property at 152 Worcester Street, West Boylston, from Ruth Tino on Jan. 13, 2023. The $379,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In August 2022, a...
WEST BOYLSTON, MA
rock929rocks.com

Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks

When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Westfield sells for $430,000

Christopher Rumplik and Sydney Cassell acquired the property at 57 Crescent Circle, Westfield, from Leslie A Bannish on Jan. 12, 2023. The $430,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $192. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.3-acre lot. These nearby...
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Westfield preschool lottery open, including new seats at Highland, Munger Hill

WESTFIELD — The full-day public preschool pilot program in Westfield is expanding in 2023-24, with classrooms in Highland and Munger Hill elementary schools. Parents can start applying now for the enrollment lottery. Applications are due Feb. 17. The program consists of mixed-age classrooms, each with 15 three- and four-year-olds. A total of 45 seats are available across Highland, Munger Hill and Southampton Road elementary schools. The two classrooms currently at Southampton Road will remain, but becuase the three-year-olds already enrolled this year will automatically re-enroll for next year, only 15 three-year-old seats are available.
WESTFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Greenfield Winter Carnival ready to celebrate 101st year

A hundred years ago organizers of the Greenfield Winter Carnival weren’t thinking about climate change and how it might affect the winter fun. But Christy Moore, Greenfield recreation director, is hoping the first weekend in February sees snow on the ground, no rain and seasonably cold temperatures. This year’s...
GREENFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $425,000

Christopher Stocks and Karen Stocks acquired the property at 125 Soule Road, Wilbraham, from Stephen G Cote and Lynn A Cote on Jan. 10, 2023. The $425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $203. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
WILBRAHAM, MA
MassLive.com

Single family residence in Worcester sells for $539,900

Danielle Richards acquired the property at 1 Cherokee Road, Worcester, from Spartak Agolli and Entela Agolli on Jan. 13, 2023, for $539,900 which works out to $219 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 9,836-square-foot lot.
WORCESTER, MA
miltonscene.com

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice

Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
MILTON, MA
MassLive.com

Single-family house in Hadley sells for $424,500

Sarah Gilleman bought the property at 4 Wampanoag Drive, Hadley, from Ossolinski Ret Dian on Jan. 13, 2023. The $424,500 purchase price works out to $331 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 20,473 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
HADLEY, MA
