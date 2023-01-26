Read full article on original website
Neighbor input sought on Westfield-Barnes Airport plans for noise mitigation
WESTFIELD — Westfield-Barnes Regional Airport’s noise control plan consists of three sections detailing how the airport will reduce noise, how it can minimize the effects of noise on its neighbors, and how it will manage noise concerns in the future. The plan, released earlier this month in a...
thisweekinworcester.com
New Residential Drop-Off Days for Yard Waste in Worcester
WORCESTER - The City of Worcester announced two additional residential drop off days to accommodate residents with yard waste. The Residential Drop-Off Center at 1065 Millbury St. will be open for yard waste drop-off on Saturday, Feb. 4, and Saturday March 4, from 9 AM and 4 PM. The maximum...
Detached house in Longmeadow sells for $865,800
Stassen Ft acquired the property at 951 Longmeadow Street, Longmeadow, from Aaron D Kugelmass and Karen E Ambrose on Jan. 13, 2023. The purchase price was $865,800. The house sits on a 1.3-acre lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands nearby:. In April 2022, a 1,734-square-foot home on Morningside Drive...
Single family residence sells in East Longmeadow for $599,900
Sanjay Timilsina and Sambida Timilsina acquired the property at 238 Millbrook Drive, East Longmeadow, from Gregory A Vatrano and Clara G Vatrano on Jan. 11, 2023. The $599,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $226. The property features four bedrooms and three bathrooms. It sits on a 0.7-acre lot.
wachusettecho.com
Change to Traffic Pattern in Holden
After years of demand from Holden residents, the town has finally voted on implementing a roundabout on the intersection of Shrewsbury Street and Doyle Road. “That was a great idea. It’ll lessen traffic in that part of town,” said junior Matt Sloate. Sophomore Ansh Gupta agrees. “I think...
Single-family home sells in Springfield for $480,000
Hanna Baffour and Georgina Baffour acquired the property at 35 Wendover Road, Springfield, from Jose R Fernandez and Mercedes Fernandez on Jan. 10, 2023, for $480,000 which works out to $176 per square foot. The property features three bedrooms, four bathrooms, and an attached garage and sits on a 47,729 square-foot lot.
Residents, officials speak out against huge housing development at South Shore Plaza
A proposed apartment complex near the mall has proven divisive so far. Major changes could be coming to the South Shore Plaza shopping center in Braintree, but some residents and officials are voicing their concerns about a proposed housing development known as the Residences on Granite. The plan would be...
How to place an in-person sports wager in Mass. as betting starts Tuesday
Legal in-person wagering on sporting events launches Tuesday morning at 10 a.m. at the three casinos in Massachusetts — Encore Boston Harbor, MGM Springfield, and Plainridge Park — and officials at each of them said they are ready to welcome the public on the first day of sports betting.
MassLive.com
Sale closed in West Boylston: $379,900 for a condominium
David Pilling bought the property at 152 Worcester Street, West Boylston, from Ruth Tino on Jan. 13, 2023. The $379,900 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $269. The property features two bedrooms and three bathrooms. Additional units have recently changed hands close by:. In August 2022, a...
rock929rocks.com
Massachusetts Lost Amusement Parks
When I heard the news of the closing of Walt Disney World’s Splash Mountain, I became nostalgic. I began to think about the Massachusetts lost amusement parks we grew up with. Nantasket Beach. Growing up in Wista, that’s Worcester for those who are not from here, we were a...
Single family residence in Westfield sells for $430,000
Christopher Rumplik and Sydney Cassell acquired the property at 57 Crescent Circle, Westfield, from Leslie A Bannish on Jan. 12, 2023. The $430,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $192. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms. The unit sits on a 1.3-acre lot. These nearby...
Westfield preschool lottery open, including new seats at Highland, Munger Hill
WESTFIELD — The full-day public preschool pilot program in Westfield is expanding in 2023-24, with classrooms in Highland and Munger Hill elementary schools. Parents can start applying now for the enrollment lottery. Applications are due Feb. 17. The program consists of mixed-age classrooms, each with 15 three- and four-year-olds. A total of 45 seats are available across Highland, Munger Hill and Southampton Road elementary schools. The two classrooms currently at Southampton Road will remain, but becuase the three-year-olds already enrolled this year will automatically re-enroll for next year, only 15 three-year-old seats are available.
Greenfield Winter Carnival ready to celebrate 101st year
A hundred years ago organizers of the Greenfield Winter Carnival weren’t thinking about climate change and how it might affect the winter fun. But Christy Moore, Greenfield recreation director, is hoping the first weekend in February sees snow on the ground, no rain and seasonably cold temperatures. This year’s...
Single family residence sells in Wilbraham for $425,000
Christopher Stocks and Karen Stocks acquired the property at 125 Soule Road, Wilbraham, from Stephen G Cote and Lynn A Cote on Jan. 10, 2023. The $425,000 purchase price represents a price per square foot of $203. The property features three bedrooms, one bathroom, and a garage. It sits on a 1.0-acre lot.
With wind chill, expect it to feel like the -30s in Mass. Friday, weather service says
Wind chills could make Friday and Saturday’s dangerously cold temperatures feel that much more frigid across Massachusetts, the National Weather Service announced Monday. Strong winds could make below-zero temperatures feel closer to the -30s, with a wind chill in North Adams projected make it feel like -40 degrees, forecasters said.
Single family residence in Worcester sells for $539,900
Danielle Richards acquired the property at 1 Cherokee Road, Worcester, from Spartak Agolli and Entela Agolli on Jan. 13, 2023, for $539,900 which works out to $219 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a underground/basement, as well as a pool in the backyard and sits on a 9,836-square-foot lot.
miltonscene.com
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice
Grocery prices are getting out of hand. Where are people shopping? – Milton Neighbors respond with advice. In a recent (and popular!) post, a Milton Neighbor recently asked:. Members of the Milton Neighbors Facebook group responded with advice on where to go for the best grocery store prices in Milton, on the South Shore, and in the general Boston area.
Middleboro Fuel Truck Rollover Forces Route 44 Closure
MIDDLEBORO (WBSM) — A stretch of Route 44 in Middleboro will be closed for most of this afternoon following the rollover crash of the oil truck. Middleborough Firefighters Local 3653 posted a traffic advisory on the union’s Facebook page at 9:54 a.m. “Fuel truck rollover in the area...
Single-family house in Hadley sells for $424,500
Sarah Gilleman bought the property at 4 Wampanoag Drive, Hadley, from Ossolinski Ret Dian on Jan. 13, 2023. The $424,500 purchase price works out to $331 per square foot. The property features four bedrooms and two bathrooms and sits on a 20,473 square-foot lot. Additional houses have recently changed hands...
What’s inside the ‘shakers’ on the ‘salt-and-pepper-shaker bridge’?
Romance, civic pride, and poetry are woven through the structure’s history. It has been known by many names in the years that it has spanned the Charles River. The old West Boston Bridge. But since 1927, it has been officially known as the Longfellow Bridge, honoring the renowned Cambridge...
MassLive.com
