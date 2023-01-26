ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atozsports.com

Elite 4-star WR explains why Tennessee Vols are among his top schools

One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class has the Tennessee Vols among his top schools. 2024 four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson included Tennessee among his top eight schools this week, along with Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, and Colorado. Richardson, 6-foot-1/185 lbs from Tampa,...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols just solved one big offseason issue

Earlier this offseason, the Tennessee Vols found themselves dealing with an issue that’s becoming increasingly common in college football thanks to the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee quarterback Taven Jackson, a four-star recruit in the 2022 signing class, recently transferred to Indiana. With Joe Milton entering the 2023 season as...
GEORGIA STATE
rolling out

LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy

LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
MEMPHIS, TN
atozsports.com

Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite

Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
DawgsDaily

BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision

Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State.  In a statement Goede ...
ATHENS, GA
atozsports.com

Comment from Vols OC Joey Halzle shows why Tennessee fans haven’t seen the best of Josh Heupel yet

If it seems like Josh Heupel is a better head coach for the Tennessee Vols than he was at UCF, it’s not your imagination. One of the great things about Heupel is that he hasn’t peaked yet as a head coach. He continues to evolve and grow. And that’s why the results at Tennessee so far are better than many folks expected they would be when Heupel was hired by the Vols in early 2021.
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

NFL makes head-scratching decision and it involves a Bills player

Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Pro Bowl week and that means one thing and one thing only. It’s alternates season!. Every year, many players around the league benefit from replacing players who decline to attend the Pro Bowl for a variety of reasons. This season, as you’ve probably heard by now, the Buffalo Bills are sending three alternates to the multi-day event that will include many more competitions.
BUFFALO, NY
atozsports.com

Broncos get unwanted news on Monday

The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
DENVER, CO
atozsports.com

Former Titans WR A.J. Brown reacts after advancing to Super Bowl

Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is coming out on top from being traded by the Titans last April. With the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday afternoon, Brown is headed to the Super Bowl in his first season away form Tennessee. Brown had just...
NASHVILLE, TN
atozsports.com

Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy