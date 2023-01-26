Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular electronics retailer closing two locations in TennesseeAsh JurbergFarragut, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
7 of Our Favorite Restaurant in Pigeon Forge TNEast Coast TravelerPigeon Forge, TN
The richest person in Knoxville is giving away millionsAsh JurbergKnoxville, TN
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Related
atozsports.com
Elite 4-star WR explains why Tennessee Vols are among his top schools
One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class has the Tennessee Vols among his top schools. 2024 four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson included Tennessee among his top eight schools this week, along with Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, and Colorado. Richardson, 6-foot-1/185 lbs from Tampa,...
LSU Gymnast Olivia Dunne Has A Massive Net Worth & She's Only A Junior In College
A gymnast attending Louisiana State University might be one of the most popular college students in the United States right now, which is probably why she's got such a huge net worth. If you don't already know her, her name is Olivia Dunne, a 20-year-old student-athlete competing on LSU's women's...
atozsports.com
Josh Heupel told a transfer player what Tennessee needs in order to win a national championship
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel told one of the program’s recent transfer additions what UT is missing in order to compete for a national championship. The Vols recently added former Vanderbilt/BYU cornerback Gabe Jeudy-Lally to their roster. Jeudy-Lally announced that he was transferring to Tennessee earlier this month.
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols just solved one big offseason issue
Earlier this offseason, the Tennessee Vols found themselves dealing with an issue that’s becoming increasingly common in college football thanks to the NCAA transfer portal. Tennessee quarterback Taven Jackson, a four-star recruit in the 2022 signing class, recently transferred to Indiana. With Joe Milton entering the 2023 season as...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
atozsports.com
Alabama HC Nick Saban just proved he’s a huge hypocrite
Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban proved this week that he’s a hypocrite. During an appearance on Thursday at the Alabama Football Coaches Association (ALFCA) convention in Montgomery, Saban reportedly explained how he turned away a couple of players over lucrative NIL requests. Here’s what Saban said, according...
BREAKING: Georgia Tight End Announces Transfer Decision
Former Georgia tight end Ryland Goede has made his transfer decision, making it known Monday evening that he'd be remaining a Bulldog in the SEC. Goede will be transferring and playing his final two seasons in Starkville, Mississippi playing for Mississippi State. In a statement Goede ...
atozsports.com
Senior Bowl director’s statement about Vols QB Hendon Hooker won’t go over well with opposing fan bases
Tennessee Vols quarterback Hendon Hooker is at the Senior Bowl in Alabama this week even though he won’t participate in any game action. Hooker, who tore his ACL in November in a loss to South Carolina, is off crutches but he’s not yet ready to resume football activities.
Engaged Georgia Football, Volleyball Players Announce Transfer to Mississippi State
A 2023 college sports love story to make Nicolas Sparks blush.
Former Grambling Star, Saints Assistant D.J. Williams Has the Pedigree to Become an NFL Coordinator or Head Coach
D.J. Williams could have followed his father's footsteps in the NFL, but evolving into a NFL coordinator of head coach may be his calling.
Stacy Searels, Bryan McClendon share how much Georgia has changed since 1st stints
The Georgia Bulldogs had an intriguing mix of new assistant coaches before the 2022 season, as two of the on-staff hires were young coaches new to Athens and two were veterans who had coached for the Bulldogs before. Both assistants reflected on how different their second tenures at Georgia are in the lead-up to the Bulldogs’ second national championship.
LOOK: NFL legacy Jerome Bettis Jr. visits Alabama on Junior Day
Over the weekend Alabama hosted its annual Junior Day on campus as recruits from the class of 2025 flocked to Tuscaloosa. One such visitor was the son of an NFL legend and Hall of Fame member. According to multiple reports, Jerome Bettis Jr., the son of the former Pittsburgh Steeler...
atozsports.com
Comment from Vols OC Joey Halzle shows why Tennessee fans haven’t seen the best of Josh Heupel yet
If it seems like Josh Heupel is a better head coach for the Tennessee Vols than he was at UCF, it’s not your imagination. One of the great things about Heupel is that he hasn’t peaked yet as a head coach. He continues to evolve and grow. And that’s why the results at Tennessee so far are better than many folks expected they would be when Heupel was hired by the Vols in early 2021.
atozsports.com
NFL makes head-scratching decision and it involves a Bills player
Ladies and gentlemen, it’s Pro Bowl week and that means one thing and one thing only. It’s alternates season!. Every year, many players around the league benefit from replacing players who decline to attend the Pro Bowl for a variety of reasons. This season, as you’ve probably heard by now, the Buffalo Bills are sending three alternates to the multi-day event that will include many more competitions.
atozsports.com
Broncos get unwanted news on Monday
The Denver Broncos received some tough news on Monday involving their head coaching search. One of the candidates they were very interested in decided he no longer was interested in the job. That’s right, the San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator, fresh off of a brutal loss to the Eagles, decided...
atozsports.com
Nick Saban gets turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates
It appears that Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban was turned down by one of his top offensive coordinator candidates on Tuesday. Alabama needs a new offensive coordinator after Bill O’Brien left to become the new play-caller for the New England Patriots. On Monday, it was reported that...
atozsports.com
Former Titans WR A.J. Brown reacts after advancing to Super Bowl
Former Tennessee Titans wide receiver A.J. Brown is coming out on top from being traded by the Titans last April. With the Philadelphia Eagles defeating the San Francisco 49ers 31-7 on Sunday afternoon, Brown is headed to the Super Bowl in his first season away form Tennessee. Brown had just...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols assistant identified by national media outlet as a future head coach
A Tennessee Vols assistant coach was identified this week by 247Sports as a potential future head coach. 247Sports named nine assistant coaches this week that could become head coaches soon. And they included Vols defensive coordinator Tim Banks on their list. From 247Sports:. This may be an outside-the-box pick, given...
atozsports.com
Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas
The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
UGA students, fans react to arrest of former star quarterback Stetson Bennett
Channel 2 Action News reached out to Bennett’s agent and the UGA Athletics Department for a comment but have not heard back.
Comments / 0