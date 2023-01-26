Premier Health to explore sale of downtown Dayton high-rise building

DAYTON — A shift in workplace needs, largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic, will lead Premier Health to find a buyer for their downtown high-rise building, according to a company spokesperson.

The Premier System Support building, or the Premier Health Center, located at North Main Street and West Second Street, once saw more than 1,000 workers daily. Now, due to remote work, only 200 workers, including tenants leasing space, now enter the building, a spokesperson for the health network told News Center 7 Thursday.

“This significant shift, combined with the need for Premier Health to strengthen its financial position, has contributed to a decision to sell the building,” the spokesperson said.

The company is citing the decline in employees physically working in the building as the reason they are looking to sell the property.

“During the pandemic, however, the vast majority of office workers in the Premier System Support building worked remotely due to health and safety considerations. While some workers have returned to the office, the vast majority of Premier Health’s downtown work force have continued to work remotely either full-time or at least part-time.”

Despite the company’s plan to sell the building, Premier will stay in the building as a tenant once the transaction has been completed with the new owner. Premier will lease space within the building and parking underneath, the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the company “remains committed” to the City of Dayton.

