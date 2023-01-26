ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, OH

Legal Aid files to join city lawsuit against VineBrook Homes

By Dan Monk
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QFySZ_0kSaCHMI00

VineBrook Homes is facing a new legal attack by tenants asking to join the city’s lawsuit against the investor-owned real estate company that owns more single-family rental properties and files more evictions than any other Hamilton County landlord.

“We chose to intervene in this lawsuit to make sure that the tenants and residents in the community who are impacted by VineBrook’s harmful practices have a voice in how the lawsuit plays out,” said Jordan Cotleur, a Legal Aid attorney who filed a motion to intervene Thursday on behalf of five clients.

A proposed complaint attached to the motion includes many of the same legal arguments raised last week in the city of Cincinnati’s lawsuit against the company. But it includes some tenant-specific demands that the city did not request, including:

  • Compensatory and punitive damages for five plaintiffs who allege they were harmed by VineBrook’s actions.
  • A court order requiring VineBrook to participate in and pay for mediation before suing tenants for eviction.
  • A court order requiring VineBrook to appoint “local representatives to respond to Hamilton County residents’ property maintenance and (customer service) portal concerns within 48 hours for non-emergency concerns and within 24 hours for emergency concerns.”

VineBrook has yet to respond to the Legal Aid complaint. But in a statement last week, it said it will vigorously defend itself against the city's allegations and added:

"We view this latest development as an opportunity to refocus our efforts and we remain committed to providing safe, functional, and affordable single-family rental homes to residents to help set them on a pathway to homeownership and a better financial future.”

Both the city’s case and the new Legal Aid filing accuse VineBrook Homes of using illegal lease provisions to shift maintenance expenses to tenants and engaging in “self-help evictions,” which means taking possession of a property without the tenant’s permission or a court’s approval.

Both cases also seek the appointment of a receiver to manage VineBrook’s rental properties until building and health codes are resolved.

Cotleur said the Legal Aid complaint should bolster the city’s case and make it easier to secure VineBrook reforms that benefit tenants.

“Many tenants find themselves unable to speak with anybody from VineBrook until they’re in eviction court or until someone from the buildings or health department come out and issue orders,” Cotleur said. “So, having that local representative is going to be key to getting them to comply with their obligations.”

Former VineBrook tenant Demetria Cashaw said the reforms sought by Legal Aid could have made a difference for her. She was sued for eviction after disputing a tall-grass fine that VineBrook paid without her knowledge and added to her rent bill. She had trouble resolving the dispute in the company’s customer service portal and would have welcomed mediation.

“They definitely should have a local representative to respond to complaints,” Cashaw said. “It’s crazy that it’s a phone company answering service that responds to everything.”

Comments / 2

TruthSeeker24
4d ago

lol get these slumlords out of here. The company isn’t even local they take care of none of their properties

Reply(1)
4
Related
cincinnatistate.edu

Condolences to the family of Richard Weiland, Cincinnati State Board member, advocate, and donor

Richard “Dick” Weiland, a Cincinnati philanthropist and lobbyist, and a past member of the College Board of Trustees, died Jan. 19, 2023. Weiland served as a lobbyist for the College, and was also a top donor to the College, including a 2011 donation of $500,000 to establish a scholarship program at Cincinnati State in memory of the Reverend Fred Shuttlesworth, a national U.S. civil rights leader.
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Employee pleads guilty to stealing from residents of Miami Twp. senior living community

MIAMI TOWNSHIP — A woman accused of stealing from residents of a Miami Township senior living community in 2021 has pleaded guilty. In May, June, July, and August 2021, twenty-one residents residents of the Wellington at Dayton Senior Living Community located on West Alex-Bell Road were victims of thefts and burglaries of jewelry and personal belongings, according to a social media post from the Miami Township Police Department.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Large police response to Wyoming shooting

WYOMING, Ohio (WXIX) - A shooting investigation is underway in Wyoming early Monday, FOX19 NOW has confirmed. Multiple law enforcement including Wyoming police and the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene with Durrell Avenue closed at Burns Avenue. Police responded to the area around 1 a.m. A...
WYOMING, OH
WDTN

Law enforcement respond to reported shooting at Dayton house

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Dayton Police have responded to a reported shooting in a Dayton neighborhood. According to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, police were dispatched to the 300 block of Fernwood Avenue at 1:51 p.m. for a reported shooting into a house. It is not known at this time if anyone was injured. Our 2 […]
DAYTON, OH
WCPO

Police: 78-year-old missing Ohio man found safe

DAYTON, Ohio — A statewide Endangered Missing Adult Alert has been canceled by the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office for Norman Maybury, a 78-year-old man from Dayton, Ohio. At approximately 2:00 p.m. Sunday Maybury drove away from his home near N. Diamond Mill Road. Mr. Maybury suffers from Alzheimer's, authorities...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Community, police hold breath prior to public release of the Tyre Nichols beating video

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - As the Memphis Police Department plans to release to the public the body cam video of the Tyre Nichols beating, the country appears to be holding its collective breath. The video is expected to show five Memphis police officers allegedly beating to death the 29-year-old man following a traffic stop. Cities across the country are bracing for what is expected to be a strong reaction to the video.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

29K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wcpo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy