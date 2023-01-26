Read full article on original website
Lights to be added to sports court on Rolling Acres in Argyle
Argyle Town Council approved the addition of lights at a sports court on Rolling Acres Drive. (Courtesy town of Argyle) Argyle Town Council approved the installation of lights at a sports court on Rolling Acres Drive. The Jan. 23 approval comes after a recommendation from the Argyle Planning and Zoning...
Grooming, washing services on offer at PetBar in west Frisco
PetBar offers washing and grooming services for pets. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) A new PetBar location opened Jan. 16 at 4800 Eldorado Parkway, Ste. 500, in Frisco. The location offers full-service washing and full-service grooming services as well as a self-service option for washing your pet, according to its website. Full-service...
