BOISE, Idaho — Perhaps no one has a better perspective on the growth in Idaho, and especially Boise, over the past 60 years than Elaine Clegg. Clegg is leaving Boise City Council to become the new CEO of Valley Regional Transit. Feb. 13 will be her first day at the new job. We sat down with Clegg and talked about the growth she's been front row for and what she sees this community growing into.

BOISE, ID ・ 7 DAYS AGO