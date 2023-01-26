ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Zamzows presents record donation amount to Treasure Valley shelters

BOISE, Idaho — Zamzows Inc., with the help of community members in the Treasure Valley, raised a record donation of more than $60,000 for local animal shelters. The $61,286 check was presented at an in-person ceremony Friday morning. It is the second year Zamzows, a family-owned, garden and pet retailer, has held the donation drive and said this year's donation efforts raised considerably more money than last year.
Treasure Valley lacks detox facilities to meet demand

MERIDIAN, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Staffing shortages coupled with a rise in drug-related emergencies has created a need for detox facilities in the Treasure Valley. “Especially after the pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in opioid and stimulant overdoses, we’ve seen a lot more...
Human trafficking training shines a light on issue in Idaho, beyond

BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When it comes to human trafficking, education and awareness on the topic is of critical importance. The Nampa Family Justice Center is fully aware of this fact. On Thursday, the center hosted an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session at the Nampa Police Department to help broaden community perspective on the crime both from local and national standpoints.
A man died after being hit by car in downtown Boise

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are currently investigating a death that occurred between a pedestrian struck by a car in downtown Boise on Jan. 23. According to the news release, a driver of a pickup truck was turning left from 11th Street onto State Street, when they hit a man walking northbound in the crosswalk on 11th Street crossing State Street.
Idaho Lottery School Hero Award 'Shares the Love'

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Lottery is honoring twenty school heroes in the state. The Sweethearts Scratch Game campaign to "Share the Love" includes recognizing a school worker, from teachers to cafeteria workers. The first "Hero" to be recognized is a fifth-grade teacher from Lakevue Elementary School in Nampa,...
Longtime Boise councilwoman sees positives and negatives in city's growth

BOISE, Idaho — Perhaps no one has a better perspective on the growth in Idaho, and especially Boise, over the past 60 years than Elaine Clegg. Clegg is leaving Boise City Council to become the new CEO of Valley Regional Transit. Feb. 13 will be her first day at the new job. We sat down with Clegg and talked about the growth she's been front row for and what she sees this community growing into.
Boise Police officer shoots two in two months

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Officer Kip Paporello, who fatally shot a man in Meridian on Monday, also shot a man in November of 2022 -- making this his second shooting in two months. Paporello is a 23-year veteran police officer, according to the police department. Boise Police spokesperson...
Man sentenced for 2021 road rage, shooting outside Boise concert venue

BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is going to prison for a road rage incident and shooting a musician in the leg outside a music venue in September 2021. Ada County District Court Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace on Tuesday sentenced Ethan Byrd, now 28 years old, to up to 30 years in prison with seven years fixed for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence. Byrd was convicted by a jury in August 2022 for the aggravated battery and weapons charges. After that trial, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
