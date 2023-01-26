Read full article on original website
Boise firefighters say goodbye to old Station 5
BOISE, Idaho — After more than 70 years at 16th and Front streets, the brick building that has housed Boise Fire Station 5 will soon come down to make way for a replacement in the same spot. Firefighters ran their final call from the station Monday morning. The new...
Zamzows presents record donation amount to Treasure Valley shelters
BOISE, Idaho — Zamzows Inc., with the help of community members in the Treasure Valley, raised a record donation of more than $60,000 for local animal shelters. The $61,286 check was presented at an in-person ceremony Friday morning. It is the second year Zamzows, a family-owned, garden and pet retailer, has held the donation drive and said this year's donation efforts raised considerably more money than last year.
Treasure Valley lacks detox facilities to meet demand
MERIDIAN, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. Staffing shortages coupled with a rise in drug-related emergencies has created a need for detox facilities in the Treasure Valley. “Especially after the pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in opioid and stimulant overdoses, we’ve seen a lot more...
Eagle Planning & Zoning recommends against annexing Avimor
EAGLE, Idaho — After a lengthy discussion, the City of Eagle's Planning & Zoning Commission voted against an application to annex Avimor into Eagle during Monday's special meeting. Avimor is nestled in the foothills north of Eagle in an unincorporated area that includes parts of Ada, Boise and Gem...
Human trafficking training shines a light on issue in Idaho, beyond
BOISE, Idaho — This article originally appeared in the Idaho Press. When it comes to human trafficking, education and awareness on the topic is of critical importance. The Nampa Family Justice Center is fully aware of this fact. On Thursday, the center hosted an “Understanding Human Trafficking” training session at the Nampa Police Department to help broaden community perspective on the crime both from local and national standpoints.
A man died after being hit by car in downtown Boise
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police are currently investigating a death that occurred between a pedestrian struck by a car in downtown Boise on Jan. 23. According to the news release, a driver of a pickup truck was turning left from 11th Street onto State Street, when they hit a man walking northbound in the crosswalk on 11th Street crossing State Street.
Idaho Lottery School Hero Award 'Shares the Love'
IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Lottery is honoring twenty school heroes in the state. The Sweethearts Scratch Game campaign to "Share the Love" includes recognizing a school worker, from teachers to cafeteria workers. The first "Hero" to be recognized is a fifth-grade teacher from Lakevue Elementary School in Nampa,...
Kirkham Hot Springs sees improvement, but still battling trash issues
LOWMAN, Idaho — Kirkham Hot Springs is one of southern Idaho's most popular spots for soaking in geothermal waters. In 2021, the Forest Service closed the site because people were leaving behind mountains of trash. Two years later, during one of the peak seasons, KTVB wanted to see how...
Inquiries into the City of Boise heat up, documents related to former police chief may be sealed
BOISE, Idaho — Journalists and the public have been seeking more answers as to what happened in the months before Boise Mayor Lauren McLean asked the former chief of police, Ryan Lee, to resign. Because two lawsuits were filed against the city relating to Lee, documents highlighting more details...
St. Luke's Rehabilitation Center receives $55,000 check from Caldwell mayor
CALDWELL, Idaho — Caldwell Mayor Jarom Wagoner on Wednesday presented a check to the St. Luke's Elks Rehabilitation Center in Boise for $55,000. The rehab hospital's work hits close to home for Wagoner, as he was at Elks for several weeks in 2021 after undergoing surgery for a brain tumor.
Nine-year-old Caldwell boy loses several toes after roof collapse at Givens Hot Springs
OWYHEE COUNTY, Idaho — Nearly three weeks ago, the roof at Givens Hot Springs in Owyhee County collapsed and sent seven people to the hospital. One of those people was a 9-year-old boy. “As you can imagine, this has been just an ordeal,” Patrick Mahoney, who represents the boy’s...
Incoming VRT chief looks to build transit system that's easy, convenient
BOISE, Idaho — Elaine Clegg will be the next CEO of Valley Regional Transit. The outgoing Boise City Council Member says she has a passion for public transportation and wants to pass that along to everyone in the Treasure Valley. Some of the criticism around public transportation is that...
Longtime Boise councilwoman sees positives and negatives in city's growth
BOISE, Idaho — Perhaps no one has a better perspective on the growth in Idaho, and especially Boise, over the past 60 years than Elaine Clegg. Clegg is leaving Boise City Council to become the new CEO of Valley Regional Transit. Feb. 13 will be her first day at the new job. We sat down with Clegg and talked about the growth she's been front row for and what she sees this community growing into.
Shoshone-Bannock Tribes propose casino outside Mountain Home
MOUNTAIN HOME, Idaho — The Shoshone-Bannock Tribes held a two-day open house - concluding Tuesday night - to explain their proposed casino project on a 157-acre plot of land outside Mountain Home. KTVB reported the Tribes bought the plot of land in 2020. The project consists of 2,000 gaming...
Boise Police stop man using tools on change machines, ATM
BOISE, Idaho — An Emmett man is facing two felony charges and one misdemeanor after Boise Police officers caught him breaking into change machines and an ATM Thursday morning, according to a news release. After a sound and motion activated alarm went off inside a closed business on South...
PODER launches campaign supporting legislation to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans
IDAHO, USA — PODER of Idaho, an organization that empowers the Latino and immigrant community and pushes for policy changes, just launched their Manejando Sin Miedo campaign to encourage the Idaho Legislature to allow a restricted driver's license for undocumented Idahoans. According to a press release from PODER, the...
'Shock and disappointment': Canyon County Sheriff reacts to early release of convicted child kidnapper
IDAHO, USA — The Canyon County Sheriff is outraged over the early release of a convicted kidnapper. Brian Sangjoon Lee was charged for 2nd-degree kidnapping of an 11-year-old Nampa girl. Police say Lee enticed the girl through an online gaming program, and planned to take the girl to his house in California.
Boise Police officer shoots two in two months
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Police Officer Kip Paporello, who fatally shot a man in Meridian on Monday, also shot a man in November of 2022 -- making this his second shooting in two months. Paporello is a 23-year veteran police officer, according to the police department. Boise Police spokesperson...
Man sentenced for 2021 road rage, shooting outside Boise concert venue
BOISE, Idaho — A Boise man is going to prison for a road rage incident and shooting a musician in the leg outside a music venue in September 2021. Ada County District Court Judge Cynthia Yee-Wallace on Tuesday sentenced Ethan Byrd, now 28 years old, to up to 30 years in prison with seven years fixed for aggravated assault, aggravated battery, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony and carrying a concealed weapon while under the influence. Byrd was convicted by a jury in August 2022 for the aggravated battery and weapons charges. After that trial, he pleaded guilty to aggravated assault.
Caldwell students hope for change, following graffiti incident
CALDWELL, Idaho — Some community members believe Caldwell School District's dress code policy is too broad and disproportionately singles out Hispanic students. "All I'm asking for is equality," small business owner Sonny Ligas said. "It's not equal, and it needs to be equal." Ligas coordinated a meeting on Monday...
