Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WMDT.com
Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long stresses the need for early childhood investments in Delaware
WILMINGTON, Del. – Delaware Lt. Governor Bethany Hall-Long held a press conference Monday to release the final report from the Office of Early Learning Advisory Committee. In the report, several recommendations were made to invest in early childhood education which the Lt. Governor says is critical to ensure the state’s youngest get the best start possible for a bright future.
WMDT.com
ACLU, other groups write to Town of Federalsburg leaders regarding election system
FEDERALSBURG, Md. – Several groups are coming together against the Town of Federalsburg regarding its election system. After a public hearing on election reform last week, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Maryland, the Caroline County Branch of the NAACP, the Caucus of African American Leaders, and members of the Federalsburg community have written to Town leaders to remind them of the legal issues the Town will face if it fails to reform what they say is the racially discriminatory at-large election system that has prevented any Black person from election to office in the Town’s 200-year history.
WBOC
Tensions Run High at Dover Special Council Meeting
DOVER, Del.- City council met Thursday night to discuss a proposed loitering ordinance. With emotions running high and different perspectives in play, a decision still remains uncertain. Dover neighbors packed the council chambers during the special meeting, voicing their concerns over the city's proposed loitering ordinance. While opinions varied, one...
WMDT.com
First principal for new school named
LEWES, Del. – David Frederick has been named the first principal of the new Frederick D. Thomas Middle School in the Cape Henlopen School District. Frederick has been an educator at Cape for 28 years, teaching at different schools. He will move to the new school on July 1st, and the school is set to open in the fall of 2024.
Historic home to get facelift
At a recent meeting, Milford City Council approved a request from Collins Bowers Investments LLC to add an accessory dwelling unit on property located at 304 Lakeview Avenue. The company was requesting turning an existing garage into a single story apartment. Tanner Bowers, who is renovating the historic home on the property, plans to live in the apartment while he ... Read More
delawarepublic.org
Renovations and more jobs coming to JP Morgan Chase in Wilmington and Newark
JP Morgan Chase announces renovations at its Wilmington and Newark locations while breaking ground on a new parking garage in Wilmington. JP Morgan Chase announced a massive modernization effort at both its Wilmington and Newark Corporate Centers. This is the company’s second largest real estate and active renovation investment in...
WMDT.com
Salisbury Town Square to start construction in the Spring
SALISBURY, MD – A major upgrade to downtown Salisbury which city leaders say is long overdue will start soon. We first brought you this story back in 2019. Salisbury town square is set to start construction this spring. The project includes a play and event space more seating areas, greenery, and a fountain. It will transform the area near the Wicomico public library.
delawarepublic.org
Dover Interfaith pushes back downsizing timeline to spring
Dover Interfaith Mission for Housing will remain in its longtime shelter space west of downtown Dover until the spring after initially planning to downsize at the end of this month. The capital’s largest homeless shelter provider searched unsuccessfully for a new home for its 34-bed men’s shelter for years, periodically...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Where to Find the Best BBQ Joints in Delaware
Bethany Blues BBQ in Bethany and nearby Lewes is a family-friendly spot serving classic sides and house-smoked meats. Its spacious interior and casual atmosphere are perfect for the whole family. The restaurant has multiple barbecue styles, including traditional, Korean, and Carolina. There's also seafood, steaks, ribs, burgers, and an extensive bourbon list. The restaurant has indoor and outdoor seating, ideal for family gatherings or a date night.
Cape Gazette
Six solar fields await Sussex council action
Solar farms are rapidly becoming another cash crop for Sussex County farmers. Over the past two years, three solar projects have been approved, another six are pending a decision by Sussex County Council and another was introduced during council's Jan. 20 meeting. All of the projects are located on farmland.
delawarebusinessnow.com
Updated: JPMorgan Chase announces major upgrades at Delaware sites
JPMorgan Chase Monday announced a major upgrade to its Delaware buildings and a downtown parking structure. A ceremony marking the Delaware Renovation Program was held at the entrance to its Wilmington Corporate Center at 3 Christina Center in the Christina Gateway development. Christiana Gateway is at the southern edge of downtown Wilmington and a short walk to the train station. Chase occupies the twin office towers at the site.
delawarepublic.org
DNREC to fund 14 new electric vehicle fast charging stations in Delaware
DNREC is funding new electric vehicle fast charging stations in all three counties. DNREC awarded grants to 14 locations to install the new stations. The state is not running them. They will be operated by private businesses - with 13 locations at hotels, restaurants, convenience stores and traditional gas stations - with the City of Milford handling the 14th.
wilmingtonde.gov
Mayor Mike Purzycki, Chief Wilfredo Campos Announce that Wilmington Police Officers Have Begun Carrying Naloxone (Narcan)
Following training, officers will carry Naloxone nasal spray to assist with rendering emergency assistance to those suffering from an opioid overdose. Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki and Chief of Police Wilfredo Campos today announced that Wilmington police officers have started to carry Naloxone (aka Narcan), a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Over the past several months, WPD has worked with the Delaware Office of Emergency Medical Services to develop a plan for this initiative and to implement a training curriculum for officers.
Maryland witness afraid after watching large object in night sky 'cloaking' itself
A Maryland witness at Elkton reported watching a large, silent object with lights that appeared to be cloaking itself in the night sky at 9 p.m. on November 27, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Cape Gazette
Governors homeowners support Lewes firefighters
Representatives from the Governors Condominium Association presented a check for $1,500 to Lewes Fire Department officials at the firehouse Jan. 17. The money, raised from donations made at community happy hours and other events, is a way for Governors homeowners to thank the volunteers and career staff at the firehouse for their work protecting and aiding Lewes-area residents and businesses.
WDEL 1150AM
Dupont's first Black female chemist profiled by Hagley Museum
Hagley Museum in Wilmington is creating new opportunities for visitors of their website to learn more about Black History and developments in science due to some of Delaware's "firsts". Dr. Jeanne Nutter at the museum says Delaware has a "disproportionate" amount of PHDs due of the amount of chemical companies...
WMDT.com
Grant funding provides more financial literacy resources for Delawareans
DELAWARE – “Taking control of your finances and not being controlled by your finances is foundational whether that’s for housing or other aspects as well. It’s just a really important service to the community,” Gilmore said. When you think of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity,...
Our 5 Favorite Antique Shops in Delaware
DELAWARE - If you are looking for some good antique stores in Delaware, you have come to the right place. You will find a wide variety of items at a variety of prices at Aunt Margaret's Antique Mall in Newark. The best part is that you can visit them seven days a week. This antique mall is located on Main Street in Newark and is a great place to buy local items.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for Felton woman
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old woman not seen since early Sunday. Police say Daeonna Chauka was last seen in the Felton area. However, attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
Cape Gazette
Sussex council approves Ritter application
Howard Ritter & Sons can continue selling landscape materials at their location off Plantation Road, which they have been doing since the 1970s. At its Jan. 24 meeting, Sussex County Council unanimously approved a conditional-use application filed by the company to continue sales of stone, mulch, soil and other related outdoor products at its existing 51-acre borrow pit near Lewes.
Comments / 3