Charlotte, NC

The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake

Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co.  Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Spun

Look: Joe Burrow's Girlfriend Going Viral Sunday Night

Joe Burrow is hoping to lead the Cincinnati Bengals back to the Super Bowl on Sunday night. The former No. 1 overall NFL Draft pick is taking on the Kansas City Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game.  During the game, Burrow's longtime girlfriend, Olivia Holzmacher, is trending on social media. ...
CINCINNATI, OH
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Panthers great Greg Olsen: People forget just how good Cam Newton was

Carolina Panthers great Greg Olsen caught some strays this past week. And now, he's firing back. With the Cam Newton-Josh Allen comparisons making their annual appearance following last weekend's elimination of the Buffalo Bills, Olsen was needlessly dragged into the discourse. It was the following tweet, in fact, that caught the attention of many—including the tight end himself:
CHARLOTTE, NC
CBS Sacramento

Damar Hamlin speaks publicly for the 1st time

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he's thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2.Hamlin said now was "the right time" to speak after the Bills' season ended and because he needed time to recover and gather his thoughts."It was just a lot to process within my own self — mentally, physically, even spiritually. It's just been a lot...
thecomeback.com

Panthers looking to make another splash coaching hire

While his three-year stint as head coach of the Denver Broncos didn't go particularly well, Vic Fangio has long had a reputation as one of the NFL's top defensive minds. Frank Reich, the new head coach of the Carolina Panthers, reportedly wants to add Fangio to his coaching staff.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB

Tom Brady should generate plenty of interest if he decides to play next season, but one team the star quarterback was previously linked to can be crossed off the list of suitors. The Miami Dolphins are not expected to pursue Brady, ESPN's Adam Schefter reports. Miami remains committed to Tua Tagovailoa and is pleased with... The post Report: Team that was linked to Tom Brady not interested in QB appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
FLORIDA STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Cowboys News: Bill Parcells on Dak, Elliott dilemma, no news on Kellen Moore?

The biggest news on Friday in Cowboys Nation was perhaps the story that never came. After the staff shakeup that saw the team cut ties with six assistants and the promised return of Dan Quinn, most expected some definitive word on the status of Kellen Moore to close out the week. But the only update on the offensive coordinator comes from Moore himself, as he reportedly informed the Cowboys that he had been the first runner-up to Frank Reich for the Panthers head job.
Larry Brown Sports

Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear

The New York Jets have insisted they remain committed to Zach Wilson heading into 2023, but it sounds like the quarterback will face an uphill battle if he wants to win the starting job. Jets head coach Robert Saleh on Thursday told reporters that the team is "committed to finding a veteran." He said that... The post Jets make their QB plans for 2023 clear appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Ron Rivera has a message for Steve Wilks

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera is widely respected around the NFL. Regardless of what fans think of Rivera's record as a head coach, he is revered across the league. On Saturday, Rivera showed why he is so admired. Former Carolina Panthers interim coach, Steve Wilks, posted a message...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Pro Football Rumors

How will aftermath of COVID-19 affect upcoming NFL draft?

The NCAA has effected many changes of late in college football and, while they ultimately won't change the overall talent pool in the NFL, there is a latent period of adjustment that the NFL will live within for the next few years. The biggest difference during this adjustment period is the thinning of the talent pool behind projected Day One draft picks, according to Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post, specifically the quarterback talent pool.
GEORGIA STATE
Pro Football Rumors

Sean Payton addresses coaching candidacy

Sean Payton has been connected to three of the remaining four vacancies and was universally seen as the prize most clubs would be competing for in their search for experienced, accomplished offensive coaches. Between the matter of draft compensation being required to be worked out with the Saints, along with the possibility he remains at FOX for one more season, though, it is not guaranteed the former Super Bowl winner will be on the sidelines in 2023.
Pro Football Rumors

Arizona Cardinals narrowing list of HC candidates

The Cardinals appear to be narrowing their head coaching search. As Ian Rapoport of NFL.com recently reported on The Pat McAfee Show, the team will either work to hire Sean Payton — whom they interviewed on Thursday — or will look to bring in another candidate for a second interview ( video link ). Per Rapoport, Brian Flores, Aaron Glenn, and Ejiro Evero would receive a second look if Arizona does not bring Payton aboard.
Pro Football Rumors

Pro Football Rumors

