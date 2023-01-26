Read full article on original website
Man charged in aggravated robbery offered plea deal
LIMA — An young man at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center charged with aggravated robbery and related charges has until Friday to accept or turn down a plea agreement. Darquvies Young, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons...
County residents warn of suspicious activity
BUCYRUS—Residents in the Sulpher Springs and surrounding areas have reported a suspicious male. This male has approached Sulpher Springs residents at least three times in recent days. The individual has asked for gasoline or money for gas to aid his Mother or girlfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff has been...
Man leads Northwest Ohio police on 40-mile chase over 3 counties, report says
OTTAWA, Ohio — A man who fled from a traffic stop Saturday night ended up leading officers on a chase that covered 40 miles, finally ending when he lost control and crashed into a home, police say. The chase started just after 9:30 p.m. when Ottawa police pulled over...
Five Count Indictment Returned Against Upper Sandusky Murder Suspect
A man charged with a brutal murder in Upper Sandusky on New Year’s Day is facing a five count indictment. Bethel M.Bekele was indicted by a Wyandot County Grand Jury earlier this month on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, two counts of aggravated burglary and one count of felonious assault.
TPD: Hoax call at Bowsher High School leads to lockdown Saturday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police responded to Bowsher High School Saturday morning at approximately 11:10 a.m. after receiving a Crime Stoppers tip that two men had been seen in the parking lot with weapons. According to a police report, the caller claimed the two suspects were loading weapons into...
FPD Looking for Suspect After Weekend Pursuit in Findlay
A suspect is being sought in Findlay after a pursuit in that city over the weekend. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, a vehicle was stopped for not having a visible license plate. After an initial interaction, the driver fled from the traffic stop and turned westbound...
Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court
Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...
Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant
BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
OSHP: Man with gun, stolen car, warrants arrested at rest area in Marion County
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol says a North Carolina man with out-of-state warrants was taken into custody by troopers at a rest area on U.S. Route 23 in Marion County Saturday afternoon, shutting down directions of the road temporarily. Troopers and deputies from the Marion County...
New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force
MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
Perkins police report increase in mail theft
SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department is reporting an increase in mail being stolen from mailboxes. In a Facebook post, police say, “These criminals are looking for business and personal checks that are being placed into mailboxes to be sent out. These criminals intercept these checks and commit fraud by ‘washing out’ information on the checks and then cashing the checks.”
Ashland man found dead inside home
Ashland Sheriff deputies, Ashland police detectives and agents with the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation are investigating the shooting death of a 41-year-old man.
41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home
ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing
LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
Seven officers fired on armed man in west Toledo early Wednesday; police release 911 calls and body cam videos
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo officials released officer body-camera footage and 911 call recordings from Wednesday's fatal police shooting of an armed man in west Toledo. "This is hard to hear," Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle said at a Friday news conference before playing the recording of the 911 call from the wife of Jason Means, 47. The woman, Nicole Rahmel, called for help from the roof of the home in the 5700 block of Hill Avenue, where she said she was hiding from Means.
Ohio officials react to reports of Nazi homeschooling group in Upper Sandusky
A Nazi homeschooling group is being run by a couple out of Upper Sandusky in northwest Ohio, according to reporting from Vice and HuffPost. The detailed reporting from those outlets said the group has 2,500 members in search of “Nazi-approved material” for their home-schooled children. The reports have...
Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash
HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found...
