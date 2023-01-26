ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Upper Sandusky, OH

The Lima News

Man charged in aggravated robbery offered plea deal

LIMA — An young man at the West Central Juvenile Detention Center charged with aggravated robbery and related charges has until Friday to accept or turn down a plea agreement. Darquvies Young, 18, is charged with first-degree felony aggravated robbery with a three-year firearm specification, third-degree felony having weapons...
ALLEN COUNTY, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

County residents warn of suspicious activity

BUCYRUS—Residents in the Sulpher Springs and surrounding areas have reported a suspicious male. This male has approached Sulpher Springs residents at least three times in recent days. The individual has asked for gasoline or money for gas to aid his Mother or girlfriend. The Crawford County Sheriff has been...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, OH
wktn.com

FPD Looking for Suspect After Weekend Pursuit in Findlay

A suspect is being sought in Findlay after a pursuit in that city over the weekend. According to a release from the Findlay Police Department, a vehicle was stopped for not having a visible license plate. After an initial interaction, the driver fled from the traffic stop and turned westbound...
FINDLAY, OH
wktn.com

Two Sentenced this Week in Common Pleas Court

Two people were sentenced this week in Hardin County Common Pleas Court. According to documents from Prosecutor Brad Bailey’s Office:. .Ricky L. Wood was sentenced to 11 months in prison on one count of public indecency. .Cameron D. Bopp was placed on five years community control with conditions on...
crawfordcountynow.com

Crawford County Special Response Team execute search warrant

BUCYRUS—On January 27, 2023, the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office/METRICH concluded a several-month narcotics investigation at 1220 N. Sandusky Ave. Bucyrus, Ohio. The Crawford County Special Response Team (SRT) executed the narcotic search warrant. The SRT consists of members of the Sheriff’s Office, Bucyrus Police Department, Crestline Police Department, Galion Police Department, and New Washington Police Department, along with the Bucyrus and Galion Fire Departments.
BUCYRUS, OH
crawfordcountynow.com

New names on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force

MANSFIELD—The following are on this week’s Most Wanted list from the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force. Wesley Lambert—White male, 31 years old, 5 feet, 11 inches tall, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. Lambert is wanted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office for tampering with evidence F3. He has ties to Mansfield and Shelby.
MANSFIELD, OH
huroninsider.com

Perkins police report increase in mail theft

SANDUSKY – The Perkins Township Police Department is reporting an increase in mail being stolen from mailboxes. In a Facebook post, police say, “These criminals are looking for business and personal checks that are being placed into mailboxes to be sent out. These criminals intercept these checks and commit fraud by ‘washing out’ information on the checks and then cashing the checks.”
PERKINS TOWNSHIP, OH
WKYC

41-year-old Ashland man found dead in vacant home

ASHLAND, Ohio — An investigation is underway after the a missing man was found dead inside of a vacant home in Ashland County on Friday afternoon. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. After receiving a...
ASHLAND COUNTY, OH
13abc.com

Woman sentenced in relation to a 2022 shooting

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) -A Bowling Green woman was sentenced Thursday in relation to a 2022 alleged shooting. According to court documents, Demetria Barboza plead no contest and was found guilty of attempted felonious assault. Barboza was sentenced to three years of probation. Barboza was accused of shooting Chad Oswald at...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
13abc.com

Sandusky County Sheriff adopting inmate education program

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Sandusky County Sheriff’s Office is looking for partners to help support a National Sheriff’s Association program called Independent Growth Naturally and Intentionally Through Education. IGNITE intends to change the culture of incarceration by restoring hope, value and purpose to inmates, according to the...
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
Lima News

Lima man to remain in psych hospital for mother’s stabbing

LIMA — A Lima man who allegedly stabbed his mother in 2021 will remain at a mental health treatment center, a judge ruled Friday. Kevin Stahr, 26, is charged with first-degree felony attempted murder and two counts of second-degree felonious assault for allegedly attacking his mother, Kelly Stahr, with a knife on June 4, 2021. His mother testified on Friday that he stabbed her three times — one time in her inner arm and two in her abdomen. She required surgery for her wounds.
LIMA, OH
13abc.com

Sandusky standoff of ends in suspect’s death, house in flames

SANDUSKY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man is dead after a standoff with police Tuesday, according to police records. According to Sandusky Police, Jerry Webb, Jr., 43, died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. After Webb shot himself, officers pulled him away from the burning house. Fire crews put out the fire...
SANDUSKY, OH
WTOL 11

Seven officers fired on armed man in west Toledo early Wednesday; police release 911 calls and body cam videos

TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo officials released officer body-camera footage and 911 call recordings from Wednesday's fatal police shooting of an armed man in west Toledo. "This is hard to hear," Interim Police Chief Michael Troendle said at a Friday news conference before playing the recording of the 911 call from the wife of Jason Means, 47. The woman, Nicole Rahmel, called for help from the roof of the home in the 5700 block of Hill Avenue, where she said she was hiding from Means.
TOLEDO, OH
13abc.com

Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates fatal crash

HENRY COUNTY, Ohio (WTVG) -The Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigates a fatal crash on Thursday. According to a statement released by the sheriff’s office, officers received a call of an accident at the intersection of SR-16 and SR-18 at approximately 4:03 p.m. The sheriff’s office’s initial investigation found...
HENRY COUNTY, OH

