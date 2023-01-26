ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knoxville, TN

atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols unmercifully trolled Texas after win over Longhorns

The Tennessee Vols unmercifully trolled Texas after a big win against the Longhorns on Saturday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. After the Vols’ 82-71 win, the PA at Thompson-Boling Arena started playing the George Strait classic “All My Exes Live in Texas” as the Longhorns walked off the floor.
247Sports

Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71

Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
atozsports.com

Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas

The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
atozsports.com

Elite 4-star WR explains why Tennessee Vols are among his top schools

One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class has the Tennessee Vols among his top schools. 2024 four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson included Tennessee among his top eight schools this week, along with Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, and Colorado. Richardson, 6-foot-1/185 lbs from Tampa,...
atozsports.com

Former Tennessee Vols standout sends strong message to critics

Former Tennessee Vols defensive back Alontae Taylor had a message for his critics on Friday. Taylor, who was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the second round (No. 49 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, proved this season to be one of the biggest steals in last year’s draft.
