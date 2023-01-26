Read full article on original website
rockytopinsider.com
Josh Heupel Makes Surprise Appearance with Tennessee Signing Class at Vol Hoops Game
Tennessee basketball had a big surprise in store during the first half of the game against No. 10 Texas on Saturday night in Knoxville. During a timeout on the court, Tennessee brought out head football coach Josh Heupel along with the early enrollees from Tennessee’s signing class. The group...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols unmercifully trolled Texas after win over Longhorns
The Tennessee Vols unmercifully trolled Texas after a big win against the Longhorns on Saturday night in Thompson-Boling Arena. After the Vols’ 82-71 win, the PA at Thompson-Boling Arena started playing the George Strait classic “All My Exes Live in Texas” as the Longhorns walked off the floor.
Rick Barnes reacts to Final Four hype, Rodney Terry's remarks after Tennessee beats Texas basketball 82-71
Tennessee basketball coach Rick Barnes is grateful for complimentary "Final Four team" remarks from Texas coach and longtime colleague Rodney Terry following the Volunteers' 82-71 win over the Longhorns. The matchup of top-15 teams in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge was perhaps a precursor to what media and fans will see in the NCAA Tournament between two of the nation's most complete teams this season.
atozsports.com
Tennessee basketball gets majorly disrespected after win against Texas
The Tennessee Vols solidified themselves as national championship contenders on Saturday night via their 82-71 win against the Texas Longhorns. Tennessee’s win over Texas, however, didn’t earn the Vols any respect from the national media. CBS Sports’ Gary Parrish, one of the most well-known college basketball analysts in...
atozsports.com
2 Tennessee Vols games listed among 10 most important college football games in 2023
Two Tennessee Vols games were listed this week by 247Sports as two of the 10 most important conference matchups in 2023. 247Sports picked two conference games for Tennessee that could end up having a major impact on how the final College Football Playoff rankings look next season. You can probably...
atozsports.com
Elite 4-star WR explains why Tennessee Vols are among his top schools
One of the top players in the 2024 recruiting class has the Tennessee Vols among his top schools. 2024 four-star wide receiver Bredell Richardson included Tennessee among his top eight schools this week, along with Michigan, LSU, Notre Dame, Alabama, Michigan State, Georgia, and Colorado. Richardson, 6-foot-1/185 lbs from Tampa,...
LOOK: George MacIntyre Visits Tennessee
Quarterback George MacIntyre has been heavily involved with Tennessee, and the 2025 signal caller was on campus this weekend.
collegehoopstoday.com
The Breakfast Buffet: Rick Barnes’ best chance to take Tennessee to a Final Four, Michigan State/Purdue, Creighton
Here’s today’s installment of “The Breakfast Buffet”, a daily column that can be found here every single morning getting you caught up to date on everything that’s happened from the day/night before and everything that’s going to happen in the next 24 hours. Mangia!
atozsports.com
One big reason why Tennessee Vols fans shouldn’t worry that opponents will ‘figure out’ UT’s offense in 2023
There’s one concern about the Tennessee Vols in 2023 that I’ve heard a couple of times already this offseason. Some fans and media analysts seem to be concerned that opponents will “figure out” Tennessee’s offense in 2023. The idea is that after two years in...
rockytopinsider.com
‘Emotional Conversations’ Fueled Nkamhoua’s ‘Terrific’ Performance Against Texas
There’s an argument that the origins of Olivier Nkamhoua’s career night against No. 10 Texas came on Wednesday when he missed a ball screen assignment on the first possession of the game against Georgia. Nkamhoua told Barnes his mind “wasn’t in the right place” against Georgia. But his...
atozsports.com
Former Tennessee Vols standout sends strong message to critics
Former Tennessee Vols defensive back Alontae Taylor had a message for his critics on Friday. Taylor, who was selected by the New Orleans Saints in the second round (No. 49 overall) of the 2022 NFL Draft, proved this season to be one of the biggest steals in last year’s draft.
Geno Auriemma, legendary women’s college basketball coach, rips officiating against Tennessee
UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma ripped the officiating in the first half in Thursday's game against Tennessee. The Huskies defeated the Vols, 84-67.
Wendell Gregory Announces His Decision
Linebacker Wendell Gregory has ended his recruitment. The four-star defender was down to Tennessee, South Carolina, Auburn, Missouri, and North Carolina.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Starting 5: Tennessee’s historic defense, Alabama’s narrow win, UConn’s collapse
Welcome back to the Starting 5! The Starting 5 is written multiple times per week by Adam Spencer to keep you up-to-date on all the news and events in the world of college hoops. You can follow Adam on Twitter at @AdamSpencer4 and @BlueChipGrit. 1. Opening tipoff. The Tennessee Volunteers...
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Tennessee
If you live in Tennessee and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week.
Nashville contestant wins big on ‘Wheel of Fortune’
In case you missed "Wheel of Fortune" on News 2 Friday night, a Nashville man who competed on the show ended up winning more than $52,000 in cash and prizes!
Franklin, January 28 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Franklin. The Brentwood High School basketball team will have a game with Centennial High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00. The Hillsboro High School basketball team will have a game with Franklin High School on January 27, 2023, 17:30:00.
wgnsradio.com
3rd Grade Retention and Promotion in Tennessee and the Possibility of Prison
(Rutherford County, TN) A lot of talk has been focused on 3rd graders passing or failing in Tennessee and one reason why, may surprise you…. That was State Representative Robert Stevens of Rutherford County. One of many studies used to better predict the number of future incarcerations in a state focuses on reading skills.
Grundy County Herald
In-N-Out Burger to Expand to Tennessee
In-N-Out Burger will invest $125.5 million, create more than 275 new jobs in Williamson County. Company will open first Tennessee restaurants by 2026.
This Is The Best Chocolate Cake In Tennessee
Eat This, Not That! found the best slice of chocolate cake in each state, including this decadent dessert in Tennessee.
