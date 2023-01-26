Read full article on original website
Grand Island children left in cold after kidnapping
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Two central Nebraska teenagers are facing multiple felony charges after a vehicle theft and kidnapping early Sunday morning. Tate Wolfe, 18, of Kearney and Jozef McAllister, 17, of Hastings, are both charged in Hall County Court with nine felony charges related to the incident that put three small children in danger.
Three children rescued after kidnapping in northeast Grand Island
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island Police rescued three children after they were kidnapped during a car theft on Sunday. According to officials, a Grand Island man reported his 2012 Chevy Traverse stolen from the 1400 Block of North Wheeler at 3 a.m. The man’s three children, ages five, one, and seven months, were in the vehicle at the time of the theft.
York woman found dead, suspect in custody
YORK, Neb. (KSNB) - A York woman was killed in a shooting Monday night. The York Police Department were dispatched to 84 S. Platte Avenue to investigate a reported shooting at 9:47 p.m. After tactical entry was made, police found a woman unresponsive at the scene with multiple gunshot wounds....
Grand Island business owner’s home destroyed in fire
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A home in southeast Grand Island has been destroyed following a fire early Monday. The Grand Island Fire Department was dispatched to a house fire at 520 Midaro Drive at 6:07 a.m. The home is the residence of Tom Edwards, the owner of Tommy’s Family Restaurant.
UNK fraternities have new home at renovated Martin Hall
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Step inside the main entrance to Martin Hall and one of the first things you’ll notice is a cornerstone bearing the names of Herbert L. Cushing, the former president of the Nebraska State Teachers College at Kearney, as well as members of the Board of Education of State Normal Schools.
Hastings Chamber talks upcoming annual banquet
The Grand Island fire department and other units are on the scene of a large house fire. Unicameral debating sales tax exemption for diapers. LB 58 was introduced by Senator John Cavanaugh, and he claims that it would save the average Nebraska family $70 a year.
Kenesaw boys basketball defends home court with win over Franklin in TVC quarterfinal
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #7 Franklin boys basketball paid a visit to #2 Kenesaw on Monday for the TVC quarterfinals. In the end, the Bluedevils snag the 59-35 win. See embedded video for highlights.
Minden girls basketball upsets Gothenburg to win SWC title
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - No. 2 Minden girls basketball took on top-seed Gothenburg in the championship game of the Southwest Conference Tournament Saturday. The Whippets narrowly beat the Swedes 54-51 to claim the title. Minden is the first SWC champion not named Broken Bow in the last five years. Watch...
UNK men’s basketball snaps 5-game losing streak in win over Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Super senior forward Darrian Nebeker scored a game-high 23 points and senior forward Winston Cook added 20 off the bench to help Nebraska Kearney beat Missouri Western State, 85-75, Saturday evening at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (4-16, 2-12) pick up its second...
Another bitter cold night tonight, but improving temperatures are on the way
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was the coldest day we will experience this week as a warm-up begins tomorrow afternoon. Saw some light snow across the area as well. Any light snow will taper off by midnight as a mid level disturbance exits the region later this evening. We will once again have to deal with bitter wind chills this evening into tomorrow morning. Although the air temperatures may be colder tonight, with lighter winds, the feel-like temperatures won’t be as bad as this morning. Still, very cold to start the day on Monday with lows in the -0s northwest to 0s southeast. Wind chill values Monday morning in the -6 to -12 range. Tomorrow starts the warm-up we will see this week. More sunshine for the day tomorrow as cloudy skies tonight become partly sunny for Monday. Don’t get me wrong, it will still be cold with highs tomorrow ranging from low-mid teens across the area. Wind chills during the day tomorrow between -2 and -12 with the coldest to the north and southwest.
Red Cloud boys basketball defeats Lawrence Nelson with 12-point victory in TVC quarterfinals
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #6 Lawrence Nelson went up against #3 Red Cloud in the TVC quarterfinals on Monday. In the end, Red Cloud defeats the Raiders, 45-33. See embedded video for highlights.
No. 13 UNK women’s basketball blows out Missouri Western
KEARNEY, Neb. (Press Release) - Redshirt junior reserve wing Meg Burns scored a career-high 15 points and No. 13/19 Nebraska Kearney sunk 15 threes to demolish No. 26/30 Missouri Western State, 91-55, Saturday afternoon at the Health & Sports Center. The Lopers (20-3, 13-2) reach the 20-win mark for the...
Hastings College women’s basketball drops to fourth ranked Dordt
HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The Hastings College women’s basketball team hosted 4th ranked Dordt on Saturday. In the end, the Defenders win it, 73-55. See embedded video for highlights.
Kenesaw girls basketball zooms past Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 Harvard girls basketball went up against #9 Kenesaw in the opening round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, Kenesaw advances on, winning it, 46-27. See embedded video for highlights.
Silver Lake boys basketball whips up 19-point victory over Harvard in TVC opening round
KENESAW, Neb. (KSNB) - #9 seed Harvard boys basketball went up against #8 Silver Lake in the first round of the Twin Valley Conference on Saturday. In the end, the Mustangs snags the win, 46-27 over the Cardinals. See embedded video for highlights.
