HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - Today was the coldest day we will experience this week as a warm-up begins tomorrow afternoon. Saw some light snow across the area as well. Any light snow will taper off by midnight as a mid level disturbance exits the region later this evening. We will once again have to deal with bitter wind chills this evening into tomorrow morning. Although the air temperatures may be colder tonight, with lighter winds, the feel-like temperatures won’t be as bad as this morning. Still, very cold to start the day on Monday with lows in the -0s northwest to 0s southeast. Wind chill values Monday morning in the -6 to -12 range. Tomorrow starts the warm-up we will see this week. More sunshine for the day tomorrow as cloudy skies tonight become partly sunny for Monday. Don’t get me wrong, it will still be cold with highs tomorrow ranging from low-mid teens across the area. Wind chills during the day tomorrow between -2 and -12 with the coldest to the north and southwest.

HASTINGS, NE ・ 1 DAY AGO