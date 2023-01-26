ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

Lakeland Police Chief requests FDLE investigation over use of force

By Rebecca Petit
ABC Action News WFTS
ABC Action News WFTS
 4 days ago
Lakeland Police Chief Sam Taylor requested a use-of-force investigation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) over accusations of using excessive force.

"I recognize the community has questions surrounding this arrest, and I appreciate the Florida Department of Law Enforcement’s willingness to take on this investigation," Chief Taylor said. "I am confident in their abilities to review the facts fairly, and the Lakeland Police Department will fully cooperate with any requests made by FDLE."

Taylor said the FDLE independent investigation follows an arrest made by Lakeland Police officers on Dec. 18, 2022. Since then, at least two more people have spoken out about the alleged excessive force Lakeland Police officers used on them for minor infractions.

“They were hitting me all in my face, then Officer McCain he hit me in my stomach, my side, just kept punching me until I got knocked unconscious,” said Timothy Davis.

Davis said officers broke his right eye socket resulting in vision loss. He has pleaded guilty to resisting arrest. Antwan Glover came forward after being repeatedly punched in the face and tased by Lakeland Police Officers in December.

Their cases involved the same police officers.

While the FDLE investigation is underway, Detective Dillon Cornn and Officers Anton Jefferson and Jason McCain will be placed on paid administrative leave. Chief Taylor said while on administrative leave, the trio are required to be available to supervisors and investigators.

