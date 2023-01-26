Read full article on original website
One killed in Maryland crash
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
mymcmedia.org
2 Injured in Gaithersburg Shooting
At least two adults were injured during a shooting in Gaithersburg early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting, first reported at 6:28 am, took place at an apartment complex in the 400 block of N Summit Avenue. Both injured adults were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Skinny Man, Large Woman Steal Pizzas From Maryland Delivery Driver
A pair of hungry thieves stole pizzas from a delivery driver in Baltimore, authorities say. The driver was working delivering food for Ultimate Pizza at an address on 6th Street in Baltimore when two suspects approached him around 1:30 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 29, according to Anne Arundel County police. The...
Pedestrian killed in Annapolis crash
According to Annapolis police, Route 665 towards Forest Drive will be closed for an extended period of time.
mymcmedia.org
Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Violent Carjacking in Chevy Chase
Tyrece Jones, 21, of Oxon Hill, was sentenced to eight years in prison for a carjacking at a Chevy Chase gas station that occurred on Jan. 14, 2021. Jones was sentenced to 25 years with all but eight suspended for the violent carjacking of a 42-year-old old woman, according to John McCarthy, Montgomery County State’s Attorney.
fox5dc.com
WATCH: Cars seen doing donuts at busy downtown Silver Spring intersection
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Multiple cars were seen doing donuts in the middle of a busy intersection in downtown Silver Spring on Saturday night, video from the area shows. According to Montgomery County Police, officers responded around 10:30 p.m. to the intersection of Ellsworth Avenue and Fenton Street. The intersection...
mymcmedia.org
5 Things to Know Today, Jan 31, In Montgomery County
It’s Tuesday, Jan. 31, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Montgomery County Council: Session starts at 9:00 a.m. with a proclamation recognizing Aubrey’s Make-A-Wish, by Councilmember Katz, Councilmember Jawando, and Councilmember Sayles B. Also a proclamation recognizing National Mentoring Month, by Councilmember Jawando and the County Executive.
mymcmedia.org
91 Religious Organizations, Nonprofits Receiving Funds to Support Security Needs
Ninety-one religious facilities and nonprofits in Montgomery County will receive $800,000 to address security needs as officials say hate/bias incidents persist. The money will go to facilities that have experienced or are at high risk of experiencing hate crimes and will go toward security personnel, planning, training and cameras. Last...
Missing 20-year-old Rockville woman found dead in park
Montgomery County police are investigating the murder of a 20-year-old woman after discovering a body in the Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park on Saturday.
Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years
Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
Woman struck, killed by car in Annapolis
BALTIMORE - Police said a woman was struck and killed by a car Sunday evening in Annapolis.Officers responded around 6:12 p.m. to the scene at Route 665 Eastbound and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.Police said Route 665 toward Forest Drive will be shut down for an extended period of time.
Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.
UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
WUSA
Elementary school children being followed home by men in Montgomery County
A warning for parents in Montgomery County. Some Chevy Chase Elementary students say men have been following them home from school.
mymcmedia.org
Silver Spring Store Sells $100,000 Lottery Ticket
Four Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets were the big winners this week. A Silver Spring 7-Eleven sold one of the four tickets. The other three top winning tickets were also scratch-offs and were sold in Baltimore, Bowie, and Beltsville. A Hyattsville man stopped at the 7-Eleven on East University Boulevard and...
mymcmedia.org
Police Investigate Murder of Missing Rockville Woman Whose Body Was Found in County Park
The body of a 20-year-old woman who had been reported missing since Jan. 2 was found at Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley Park Saturday afternoon. Montgomery County Police are investigating the incident as a homicide. Keylin Yolibeth Chavez-Dominguez of Rockville was last seen by her family and friends on Dec....
Bay Net
Ejected Driver Flown To Trauma Center After Vehicle Strikes Traffic Light In Waldorf
WALDORF, Md. – On January 30, 2023 at approximately 12:15 a.m., police, fire and rescue personnel responded to a serious single motor vehicle accident on Western Parkway at Weymouth Court. Crews arrived and found an unconscious 32-year-old male occupant ejected from an overturned vehicle that struck a traffic...
fox5dc.com
Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police
COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
mymcmedia.org
Man Dead, Woman Critically Injured After Aspen Hill Park House Fire
A man is dead and a woman remains in critical condition following an overnight house fire on Oriental Street in Aspen Hill Park. The fire was reported around 11:15 p.m. Firefighters saw “heavy fire upon arrival,” according to Pete Piringer, Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire and Rescue.
Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police
Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
Tractor-trailer falls from bridge on 795/695 ramp
A driver is being rescued after their tractor-trailer overturned and fell from the bridge on I-795 at the I-695 ramp.
