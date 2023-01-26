ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockville, MD

WUSA9

One killed in Maryland crash

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — One person was killed in a crash in the Rosaryville neighborhood in Upper Marlboro, Maryland on Monday night, the Prince George's County Police Department said. A call came in around 8:45 p.m. about a crash in the 8000 block of Rosaryville Road. When first responders...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
mymcmedia.org

2 Injured in Gaithersburg Shooting

At least two adults were injured during a shooting in Gaithersburg early Tuesday morning, according to police. The shooting, first reported at 6:28 am, took place at an apartment complex in the 400 block of N Summit Avenue. Both injured adults were taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
mymcmedia.org

Man Sentenced to Eight Years for Violent Carjacking in Chevy Chase

Tyrece Jones, 21, of Oxon Hill, was sentenced to eight years in prison for a carjacking at a Chevy Chase gas station that occurred on Jan. 14, 2021. Jones was sentenced to 25 years with all but eight suspended for the violent carjacking of a 42-year-old old woman, according to John McCarthy, Montgomery County State’s Attorney.
CHEVY CHASE VILLAGE, MD
mymcmedia.org

5 Things to Know Today, Jan 31, In Montgomery County

It’s Tuesday, Jan. 31, and here are five things to know in Montgomery County. 1. Montgomery County Council: Session starts at 9:00 a.m. with a proclamation recognizing Aubrey’s Make-A-Wish, by Councilmember Katz, Councilmember Jawando, and Councilmember Sayles B. Also a proclamation recognizing National Mentoring Month, by Councilmember Jawando and the County Executive.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Upworthy

Pennsylvania home is the entrance to a cave that’s been closed for 70 years

Have you ever seen something in a movie or online and thought, "That's totally fake," only to find out it's absolutely a real thing? That's sort of how this house in Pennsylvania comes across. It just seems too fantastical to be real, and yet somehow it actually exists. The home sits between Greencastle and Mercersburg, Pennsylvania, and houses a pretty unique public secret. There's a cave in the basement. Not a man cave or a basement that makes you feel like you're in a cave, but an actual cave that you can't get to unless you go through the house. Turns out the cave was discovered in the 1830s on the land of John Coffey, according to Uncovering PA, but the story of how it was found is unclear. People would climb down into the cave to explore occasionally until the land was leased about 100 years later and a small structure was built over the cave opening.
MERCERSBURG, PA
CBS Baltimore

Woman struck, killed by car in Annapolis

BALTIMORE - Police said a woman was struck and killed by a car Sunday evening in Annapolis.Officers responded around 6:12 p.m. to the scene at Route 665 Eastbound and Chinquapin Round Road. The driver stayed at the scene, according to police.Police said Route 665 toward Forest Drive will be shut down for an extended period of time. 
ANNAPOLIS, MD
DC News Now

Pedestrian crash on I-81 in Frederick County, Va.

UPDATE 11:03 p.m. — Police said that all lanes on I-81 have been reopened. FREDERICK COUNTY, Va. (DC News Now) — A crash involving a pedestrian shut down part of I-81 in Frederick County on Monday evening. Virginia State Police was called to the 311 mile marker around 8:14 p.m. for the crash. They said […]
FREDERICK COUNTY, VA
mymcmedia.org

Silver Spring Store Sells $100,000 Lottery Ticket

Four Maryland Lottery scratch-off tickets were the big winners this week. A Silver Spring 7-Eleven sold one of the four tickets. The other three top winning tickets were also scratch-offs and were sold in Baltimore, Bowie, and Beltsville. A Hyattsville man stopped at the 7-Eleven on East University Boulevard and...
SILVER SPRING, MD
fox5dc.com

Missing woman's body found in Montgomery County park: police

COLESVILLE, Md. - A body found in a park near the Intercounty Connector (ICC) in Montgomery County was identified as a woman who was reported missing on January 2, according to police. Montgomery County Police said the body was discovered around 2:01 p.m. Saturday in Upper Paint Branch Stream Valley...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Boys Lured Students Into Maryland High School Bathroom Before Robbing Them: Police

Three young teenagers have been charged after attempting to rob students in a Gaithersburg high school restroom, officials say. The boys, aged 14 and 15, lured several students from Gaithersburg High School to a restroom in Richard Montgomery High School where they reportedly robbed them, setting the school into a lockdown on Friday, Jan. 13, according to Rockville government officials.
GAITHERSBURG, MD

