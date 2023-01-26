ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNET

What to Know About Pfizer's and Moderna's Bivalent COVID Boosters

Updated COVID boosters from Pfizer and Moderna are available to everyone 6 months and older. Some adults can get Novavax for a booster instead. As the virus mutates, boosters have become necessary to restore protection given by the original vaccines or past infections. What's next. Viruses like COVID-19 spread really...
TheAtlantaVoice

Polio Elimination Due to Vaccination, Not End of Pesticide Use

By Jessica McDonald SciCheck Digest Polio, a paralytic disease caused by a virus, has been eliminated in the U.S. — and nearly wiped out globally — thanks to vaccines. But social media posts are reviving old, false claims that polio is instead caused by pesticides and outbreaks of the disease ended when people stopped using DDT. […] The post Polio Elimination Due to Vaccination, Not End of Pesticide Use appeared first on The Atlanta Voice.
IOWA STATE
NBC Los Angeles

Biden Administration Plans to End Covid Public Health Emergency in May

The White House, in a statement Monday, said it would terminate on May 11 both the public health and national emergencies declared in response to Covid. The Trump administration first issued the emergency declarations in early 2020. The Biden administration plans to end the Covid public health emergency this spring,...
msn.com

Vaccines That All Adults Over 65 Should Get

Vaccines are preparations that give you immunity to a specific disease. According to Centricity Research, vaccines are usually made from a weakened or inactivated form of the microbe that causes the disease, or a piece of the microbe's genetic material. When a vaccine is administered, it stimulates a person's immune...
The Independent

10 most common Covid symptoms in last month as new variant spreads

Fears have been raised as new offshoots of the highly-transmissible Omicron variant have caused cases to surge in countries around the world. Omicron relatives XBB and XBB.1.5 have been reported in several nations, including the UK, leading British health officials to urge the take-up of Covid vaccines and other protections against the virus. On Tuesday, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) advised Britons to stay at home when feeling unwell or wear face coverings when going outside in a bid to stem the risk of a new Covid wave.The UKHSA warned that Covid and flu are currently “circulating at...
The Independent

Nine viruses the World Health Organisation is concerned about

For infectious diseases experts at the World Health Organisation (WHO), the job is never done.While the immediate dangers of the coronavirus appear to be over three years on from the respiratory disease bursting out of Wuhan, China, and bringing the entire world to a standstill, epidemiologists must remain vigilant for the next virus that has the theoretical potential to explode into a public health emergency.The organisation has kept a list of “priority pathogens” since 2017, which compiles the diseases that pose the greatest potential threat to humanity and which we are, at present, most in need of more research...
Healthline

Here’s Why Multiple Myeloma Is Considered a Blood Cancer

Multiple myeloma is a type of blood cancer because it forms in plasma cells, a kind of white blood cell that creates antibodies. Multiple myeloma, sometimes called myeloma, is uncommon. About. in the United States has a lifetime risk of developing multiple myeloma (less than 1%). The overproduction of plasma...
NBC Los Angeles

WHO Says Covid Remains a Global Emergency But Pandemic Could Near Its End in 2023

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Covid remains a global health emergency, though the world is in a much better place than it was a year ago. The WHO has estimated that at least 90% of the world's population has some level of immunity to Covid due to vaccination or infection.
HealthDay

A Probiotic May Equal Antibiotics in Fighting Staph Infection

Researchers have found a promising approach to preventing antibiotic-resistant staph infections. A probiotic supplement cleared out harmful Staphyloccus aureus without damage to beneficial gut bacteria that support vital body functions. FRIDAY, Jan. 20, 2023 (HealthDay News) -- A probiotic supplement appears to clear the body of a type of bacteria...

