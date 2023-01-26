Grain Valley couple’s murder, dismemberment trial delayed again

GRAIN VALLEY, Mo. — The trial for a Jackson County man and woman charged with murdering a woman and burying her body has been delayed for a third time.

At a pre-trial hearing Thursday, Michael Hendricks and Maggie Ybarra’s jury trial was rescheduled for May 15.

The couple’s trial was originally was originally scheduled for September 2021, then delayed to July 2022. Again last spring, a judge granted a request from Hendricks’ attorney to delay the trial until February 2023 .

Now the case has been pushed back another three months.

Hendricks and Ybarra are each charged with first-degree murder and several other alleged crimes in the death of Kensie Aubry, who had previously been reported missing .

Court documents say a young girl told police that Hendricks and Ybarra showed her photos of a dead woman who had been dismembered.

FBI agents used heavy machinery to dig on Hendrick’s Grain Valley property in July 2021 and found human remains . Prosecutors said the remains were Aubry’s.

The Hendricks and Ybarra are also charged with child sex abuse .

The girl, who is in foster care, told her case worker about reported sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of Hendricks.

The county prosecutor credited the minor involved in the child abuse case for leading authorities to the missing 32-year-old’s body.

Hendricks and Ybarra have pleaded not guilty to the charges.

