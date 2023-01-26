Read full article on original website
A Killer Whale and a Secret Grave.Matthew C. WoodruffPalm Coast, FL
Dine in the Treetops at this Massive Treehouse Restaurant in FloridaTravel MavenNew Smyrna Beach, FL
Is it Possible to Commune with your Dead? The Answers May be in Cassadaga.Matthew C. WoodruffCassadaga, FL
76 years old wife fatally shoots terminally ill husband at Daytona beach hospitalcreteDaytona Beach, FL
The Bread and Butter of Larry’s Giant SubsJ.M. LesinskiDaytona Beach, FL
Bethune-Cookman University President Defends Campus Living Conditions, Calls Mold ‘Mildew’
Students at Bethune-Cookman University are fed up with the living conditions on campus and called on their president to do something about it. Fox 35 reported that several students complained about mold, rats in the dorms, and minimal hot water. However, in an interview with Roland Martin on Roland Martin: Unfiltered, the school’s interim president, Dr. Lawrence Drake, said the students are making it bigger than it actually is.
Citrus County Chronicle
Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation
TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
wuft.org
Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville
The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
fox35orlando.com
Florida elementary teacher accused of hitting student with book: 'You hit her, I hit you'
A Florida elementary school teacher is potentially facing charges after she allegedly hit a student in the head with a book. Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested last week at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach, which is part of Volusia County Schools, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse after she reportedly struck a student in the head with a book, according to the charging document.
click orlando
Gov. DeSantis orders state flag at half-staff to honor Col. Joe Kittinger
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gov. Ron DeSantis has ordered three state buildings to lower the Florida state flag at half-staff to honor the memory and military service of Col. Joseph Kittinger, according to a release sent out on Friday. The flag will be flown at half-staff position at the Seminole...
wmfe.org
Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.
Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
fox35orlando.com
Popular Orlando club promoter Derek 'Antwaun Miles' Cummings killed in Casselberry shooting
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A popular Orlando club promoter is being mourned after he was shot and killed in Seminole County. Casselberry Police say 31-year-old Dereck Cummings II was shot and killed near the Carrington Park Condominiums around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 28. Cummings, a club promoter, is more popularly...
10 Tampa Bay wants to send you to Daytona 500!
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win:. Grand Prize Winner will receive Two [2] admission tickets to the 2023 Daytona 500, at 2:30pm [E.T.] Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Parking is not included.
click orlando
‘Welcome to Florida’ billboard highlights bears, toxic water, dead manatees
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A few simplistic billboards tucked among the pines along Interstate 95 near Titusville welcome motorists to Florida: “Home to bears. Toxic Water. Dead manatees.”. The signs show a toilet draining directly into the lagoon, with a dead manatee, a sea turtle and a few fish,...
Volusia County Sheriff hosts ‘not your ordinary’ career fair Saturday
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office is going to showcase its best during a career fair its calling anything but “ordinary.”. The job fair was held Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 3901 Tiger Bay Road in Daytona Beach. The sheriff’s office...
disneyfoodblog.com
Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future
There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida
If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
‘A truly remarkable alligator’: Gatorland icon Chester dies at 60
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An alligator that became part of the Gatorland family more than 20 years ago has died, the park recently announced. Chester the alligator died Dec. 7 as a result of an intestinal blockage, Gatorland said. The park estimated he was 60 years old. The massive...
westorlandonews.com
Free Energy Makeovers for Income-Eligible Residents in Volusia County
More than 1,700 income-eligible customers in Volusia County’s Orange City neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy. Starting in February and lasting through April, the company will begin installing energy-efficient upgrades in homes. Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give...
Brevard County elementary school gets makeover, adds butterfly garden
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A Brevard County elementary school gets a major makeover, rebuilding and revamping parts of the school grounds. On Saturday, Brevard County Schools teamed up with The Hope Depot Foundation to revitalize Imperial Estates Elementary, a Title I school in Titusville. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
How much Winter Park’s biggest house may cost to build
ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal. An under-construction Winter Park mansion owned by Central Florida real estate veterans and Blue Origin astronauts Marc and Sharon Hagle will be one of the priciest in the city’s history.
Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
a-z-animals.com
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla
New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
ormondbeachobserver.com
Halifax Health Foundation raises over $187,000 at Bahama Casual Event
The Annual Bahama Casual Event, presented by Lowell and Nancy Lohman and Glenn and Connie Ritchey, raised over $187,000 to benefit the Lohman Center for Diabetes at Halifax Health. The event, held Jan. 6 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, drew over 300 guests who were entertained by KTG...
fox35orlando.com
New hybrid powertrain debuts at Rolex 24 with record attendance
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The engines roared at the Daytona International Speedway for the Rolex 24-hour race. "Definitely better than Daytona," said Ocala racing fan Josh Lapham, "going around in circles. Cutting all the corners makes it a lot more interesting!" Pit road was packed this weekend. The 61-car field...
