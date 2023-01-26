ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daytona Beach, FL

Black Enterprise

Bethune-Cookman University President Defends Campus Living Conditions, Calls Mold ‘Mildew’

Students at Bethune-Cookman University are fed up with the living conditions on campus and called on their president to do something about it. Fox 35 reported that several students complained about mold, rats in the dorms, and minimal hot water. However, in an interview with Roland Martin on Roland Martin: Unfiltered, the school’s interim president, Dr. Lawrence Drake, said the students are making it bigger than it actually is.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
Citrus County Chronicle

Florida sheriff sued for 'Wheel of Fugitive' defamation

TITUSVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A man has filed a defamation lawsuit against a Florida sheriff who posts weekly “Wheel of Fugitive" videos on social media, saying that he wasn't a fugitive when his name and image appeared several times in 2021 in the sheriff's posts inspired by the long-running TV game show “Wheel of Fortune."
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
wuft.org

Stranded killer whale to be buried in Gainesville

The last place you would expect to find a killer whale is the University of Florida. Nonetheless, one was laid to rest at a secret location on the campus in Gainesville. The killer whale was found on Jan. 11 in Palm Coast, Florida. Upon discovery, several agencies responded, including Hubbs SeaWorld Research Institute, SeaWorld Orlando, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration and Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.
GAINESVILLE, FL
fox35orlando.com

Florida elementary teacher accused of hitting student with book: 'You hit her, I hit you'

A Florida elementary school teacher is potentially facing charges after she allegedly hit a student in the head with a book. Madison Anthony, 25, was arrested last week at Champion Elementary School in Daytona Beach, which is part of Volusia County Schools, and booked into jail on one count of child abuse after she reportedly struck a student in the head with a book, according to the charging document.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wmfe.org

Central Florida suburb named the lightning capital of the U.S.

Four Corners, Florida saw more lightning in 2022 than any other community in the United States. According to environmental technology company Vaisala, Four Corners ranked first in lightning density this year with 474 lightning events per square kilometer, or 1,229 lightning events per square mile. Four Corners is an unincorporated...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

10 Tampa Bay wants to send you to Daytona 500!

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — ENTER HERE for your chance to win:. Grand Prize Winner will receive Two [2] admission tickets to the 2023 Daytona 500, at 2:30pm [E.T.] Sunday, February 19, 2023, at Daytona International Speedway, 1801 W. International Speedway Blvd. Daytona Beach, FL 32114. Parking is not included.
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

Why June 1st Could Determine Disney World’s Future

There’s a massive question mark in Disney World’s future. No, it doesn’t have to do with the new lands teased for the parks, the transformations going on in places like EPCOT and Magic Kingdom, or even potential changes to the Park Pass system. No, an even bigger part of Disney World — critical to the way the Company has operated for the past 50 years in Florida — is at risk of seriously changing.
FLORIDA STATE
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Seafood Places in Florida

If you live in Florida and you love eating seafood, here is a list of four amazing restaurants that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so definitely check them out if you haven't already.
FLORIDA STATE
westorlandonews.com

Free Energy Makeovers for Income-Eligible Residents in Volusia County

More than 1,700 income-eligible customers in Volusia County’s Orange City neighborhood will soon receive a jolt of positive energy from Duke Energy. Starting in February and lasting through April, the company will begin installing energy-efficient upgrades in homes. Through its innovative Neighborhood Energy Saver program, the company will give...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Here are 9 things to do this weekend in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — This weekend, there will be plenty of things happening to keep you entertained. Orlando Music History’s third annual Local Music Merch Swap takes place Friday beginning at 8 p.m. There will be live music and the chance to expand your music collection. The swap portion is free to attend and participate, but the concert Is $10 in advance and $12 the day of the show. Click here for details.
ORLANDO, FL
a-z-animals.com

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla

New Lizard Invading Florida Can Climb Houses and Looks Like Godzilla. The city of Orlando has been invaded by a unique lizard species that local residents have given the name ‘Godzilla’. In a recent Facebook video, an enormous lizard was seen inside a home in Apopka, a city outside of Orlando. You can see the lizard climb the window screen from various angles throughout the 40-second video, even crossing the window’s ledge. As the video ends, the animal slams to the ground after climbing several inches up the screen before falling. So, what exactly is this giant lizard? Have you ever wondered whether this lizard might actually be harming Florida’s natural habitat?
FLORIDA STATE
ormondbeachobserver.com

Halifax Health Foundation raises over $187,000 at Bahama Casual Event

The Annual Bahama Casual Event, presented by Lowell and Nancy Lohman and Glenn and Connie Ritchey, raised over $187,000 to benefit the Lohman Center for Diabetes at Halifax Health. The event, held Jan. 6 at the Hilton Daytona Beach Oceanfront Resort, drew over 300 guests who were entertained by KTG...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

New hybrid powertrain debuts at Rolex 24 with record attendance

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The engines roared at the Daytona International Speedway for the Rolex 24-hour race. "Definitely better than Daytona," said Ocala racing fan Josh Lapham, "going around in circles. Cutting all the corners makes it a lot more interesting!" Pit road was packed this weekend. The 61-car field...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
