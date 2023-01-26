Richmond man charged in 2021 assault, homicide on GRTC bus

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have charged a suspect involved in two violent incidents, including a homicide, on GRTC buses in 2021.

Dexter Superville, Jr., 24, of Richmond was sought for an assault that happened on October 11, 2021, and a homicide on November 9, 2021. Superville was recently apprehended in New York . He was flown back to Richmond Monday.

He has been charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, malicious wounding, strangulation and simple assault.

Investigators say Superville viciously assaulted GRTC driver Wayne Harvell back in October of 2021 on the outskirts of Gilpin Court. The attack was caught on surveillance video .

Superville was arrested after the incident, but was only charged with misdemeanor simple assault, which allowed him to be released.

The very next month, investigators said he shot and killed a man named Jonathan Contreras on board a bus parked outside of Southside Plaza. Superville had been wanted ever since.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip .