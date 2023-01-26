Conor McGregor contemplates ‘Ultimate Fighter’ offer

Conor McGregor took to social media to say that he’s been offered a chance to reprise his coaching role on the next season of “The Ultimate Fighter.”

McGregor, 34, posted a photo of himself from the Ultimate Fighter gym in 2015, when he coached against Urijah Faber.

“I like it,” McGregor posted Wednesday. “It is full immersion which is needed.”

McGregor’s coach John Kavanagh has said he expects McGregor to fight in 2023. McGregor last fought in July 2021, suffering a TKO loss to Dustin Poirier. McGregor broke his leg in the bout and has been rehabbing.

McGregor is under investigation in Ireland and Spain over assault allegations made by a woman who told police the UFC fighter “would have killed me” if she hadn’t jumped from his yacht last July.

The unidentified woman claims McGregor kicked her in the midsection and punched her on his yacht after partying at Ocean Beach Club in Ibiza on July 16 for McGregor’s 34th birthday. She jumped from the yacht, near the island of Formentera, and was eventually picked up by a Red Cross boat, per the Majorca Daily Bulletin.

“Mr. McGregor is steadfast in his denial of all the accusations made by a guest on his boat,” McGregor spokeswoman Karen Kessler said in a statement.

–Field Level Media

