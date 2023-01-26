Uncle John's Pancake House could be razed for car wash vacuums

The owner of Uncle John’s Pancake House, an icon in the Westgate section of Toledo, has until noon Friday to decide whether to take or reject a buyout offer for the building that would see it razed for car wash vacuums.

Sal Tubeileh said Thursday that he’s wrestling with the offer from Texas-based WhiteWater Express Car Wash, which owns the car wash adjacent to Uncle John’s.

WhiteWater wants the building to tear it down and clear it to install outdoor vacuums for car wash customers.

“It’s caused sleepless nights for me,” said Mr. Tubeileh, 55, who bought Uncle John’s 11 years ago.

He said most of his 25 employees have been with him for 11 years. And he’s told them he’s contemplating the sale, he said.

The restaurant is 60 years old. It’s known for its heaping breakfast helpings, including savory pancakes.

Mr. Tubeileh said he still goes into the restaurant daily and sees customers who have been patronizing the business for decades. He said $10 buys a breakfast almost too big to finish.

He said if he decides to sell, he is requiring a couple months to continue operating Uncle John’s to help employees transition or, perhaps, open somewhere else.

“I’ve been contemplating relocating for awhile,” Mr. Tubeileh said. “It’s an older building that needs renovation.”

WhiteWater expects to begin demolition in March to make way for vacuums that customers expect of a modern car wash, said Henry Shine, WhiteWater chief financial officer.

The car wash next to Uncle John’s was one of two along Secor that WhiteWater came to own about a year ago by purchasing the former Russ’ Car Wash. Mr. Shine said the car washes have been renovated since the purchase.

WhiteWater is a national car wash operator with 88 owned locations and 16 under construction. WhiteWater is planning to build another location on Central, not far from Uncle John’s, and another in Oregon, Ohio, Mr. Shine said.

Mr. Tubeileh said he has been proud to carry on the tradition for quality and value that Uncle John’s has tried to achieve for the 60 years.

The restaurant is open seven days a week from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and does not close on holidays, including Christmas.

“People never leave hungry,” he said.