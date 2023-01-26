ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Duxbury, MA

Mrs. Figueroa
4d ago

This is so terrible. I can imagine post-partum depression being the initial cause of this mother's distress but someone close may have noticed something was off and gotten her some help if she was showing signs of needing it. Post-partum depression is real and can be absolutely overwhelming even for 'experienced' mother's. It's not something that some women can just 'snap out of ' and causes a lot of guilt. Prayers for the baby and the family and yes, even the mother 🥺😭

Melissa Matthews
4d ago

whatever the reason she killed to innocent babies and hurt another she can get help in jail but she definitely deserves life !!

Massachusetts
3d ago

She was going to therapy for 5 day’s a week , her husband, children’s father works from their home! The house isn’t that big she jumps out the window to commit suicide ? Where was her husband? How come he heard nothing?

