Read full article on original website
Related
Television Revivals And Reboots That Were Canceled Before Hitting The Screen
Reboots, remakes, and revivals of our favorite TV shows have been gaining steam over the past decade, with some of them proving big hits. Whether it's the long-awaited return of David Lynch to his mind-bending masterpiece, "Twin Peaks," or "Fuller House" on Netflix, they've been coming fast and furiously. But TV revivals are nothing new, and reboots of classic hits go back decades.
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Rupert Grint Can Totally Envision A Harry Potter TV Series, But With Someone Else As Ron
It's been over a decade since the films in the "Harry Potter" series wrapped up for good. While the franchise has continued to some extent with the "Fantastic Beasts" films and the upcoming big-budget video game adaptation, "Hogwarts Legacy," none of these offshoots seem to be able to match the fan response from the original series of 8 films that closed things out in 2011.
Looper Survey: The Most Impressive Element Of HBO's Adaptation Of The Last Of Us According To Fans
There's been a lot to like about HBO's "The Last of Us" so far, with it appearing to finally figure out the secret of the perfect video game adaptation. Now three episodes in as of this writing, we asked fans of the Pedro Pascal-led series to tell Looper what they thought the most impressive element of the show was overall, out of everything they've seen from Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). And some of the answers were a little surprising.
Murder Mystery 2's Official Trailer Has Fans Pumped To See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Back In Action
The mystery genre has always been popular, but lately it's experiencing a renaissance thanks to some unique new stories. Peacock has the love letter to '70s mysteries that is "Poker Face," while Hulu has the Steve Martin/Martin Short vehicle "Only Murders in the Building." Not to be outdone, Netflix is taking on its rivals with some whodunits of its own. "Glass Onion" proved to be a hit over the holidays as it became a social media talking point, and even brought in an Oscar nomination for best-adapted screenplay. Now, more mysteries await with the arrival of "Murder Mystery 2."
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Tom Hanks' Rise To Stardom Began By Kicking Fonzie Through A Window
Given what an almost universally beloved household name he's become, it is in some ways quite difficult to imagine Tom Hanks as a workaday actor, excited to land even a bit part in "Happy Days." That's actually what happened, though. The story goes like this. It wasn't long after the...
David McCallum's Favorite NCIS Memory Is The Moment He Was Offered The Role As Ducky
Scottish actor David McCallum is still in the business at the age of 89 and still going relatively strong in the role of medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the ever-popular "NCIS." In fact, McCallum is the last remaining original member of the show's cast, having been with the program since Season 1, although in recent years he only shows up on a handful of episodes per season (he also played the character on the two-part "Jag" episode from which "NCIS" was spun off).
Why Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Usually Gets His Way When Dealing With Network Executives
While many would agree that the show "Family Guy" is known for its hilarious characters and side-splitting cutaways, there is no denying that the animated series is not afraid to push the limits of comedy. Despite putting out jokes that may potentially rub people the wrong way, the cartoon's creator Seth MacFarlane rarely receives any interference from those above his pay grade.
Showtime Has Already Slashed Some Of Its Original Series From Its Platform
On Monday, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that Paramount would be merging their linear Showtime network with Paramount+, meaning that both the network and the premium Showtime bundle on the streaming platform will be renamed "Paramount+ with Showtime." Paramount CEO Bob Bakish made the announcement in an internal memo, saying, "Today,...
Stephen King Joins The Last Of Us Fans In Calling Bluff Over This Episode 3 Geography Detail
No one seemed to be prepared when "The Last of Us" Episode 3 blindsided us with what is arguably the most beautiful love story known to man. What seemed to start as a normal trek in the woods for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) quickly evolves into watching a 20-year relationship develop between reclusive Bill (Nick Offerman) and outgoing Frank (Murray Bartlett). We watch the two meet, play heartbreaking love songs, and grow strawberries together. The end of their story isn't for the faint of heart but does tell a moving story about the perseverance of love. Take that, Infected.
The Norwegian Netflix WWII Flick That Has Battlefield V Fans Buzzing
Video games and live-action films are not always a good match. Countless silver screen adaptations of popular game franchises have proven to be either box office flops or embarrassments berated by reviewers. The best example of that is Uwe Boll's filmography, which mainly consists of distasteful live-action video game movies.
Breaking Bad's Krysten Ritter Says Working With Aaron Paul Was Her Favorite Part Of The Show
Krysten Ritter only appeared in nine episodes over two seasons in "Breaking Bad," but she quickly became one of the show's most important — and eventually consequential — characters. Ritter portrayed Jane Margolis, who becomes a problem for Walter White (Bryan Cranston) and his meth operation when she...
Phyllis Smith Admits She Was 'Oddly' Territorial About Her Space On The Office
It's funny how a person's workstation can become, in a way, like a second home to them. After all, for many people, this is the spot where they usually spend about eight hours a day for five days a week — and it's important that it feels as comfortable as possible. Whether it's a workstation in an office or at home, setting up a desk that helps get a person get through the long hours is imperative to stay sane and level. For Phyllis Smith, who plays Phyllis Vance on NBC's "The Office," these important desk details helped her feel comfortable, and she became very protective of that space.
Where Is The Cast Of The Shawshank Redemption Today?
Since its release in 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" has become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Based on a novella by Stephen King, Frank Darabont's adaptation is also widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time. Critics have praised the prison drama since its initial release, and it's received a number of accolades over the years, including seven Academy Award nominations and entry into the American Film Registry.
Brendan Fraser Hated Working On The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor
Hollywood is experiencing what some have referred to as a "Brenaissance" (via Yahoo), as the actor has returned from a long hiatus appearing in a number of worthwhile endeavors such as "Doom Patrol" and "No Sudden Moves." Everyone arguably loves a comeback, and there is no denying that Fraser has successfully returned to the spotlight. To top things off, the actor's career resurgence also has received some much-deserved recognition from both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's feature "The Whale."
The Last Of Us Fans Are Comparing Episode 3 To The Movie Up
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3. At first glance, there's little in common between the fun, family-friendly Pixar film "Up" and the grim postapocalyptic series "The Last of Us." One features a giant flightless yet colorful bird named Kevin, while the other features a broken man who's willing to hurt others to protect his surrogate daughter — that is, until Episode 3.
Looper
16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.https://www.looper.com/
Comments / 0