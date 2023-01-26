It's funny how a person's workstation can become, in a way, like a second home to them. After all, for many people, this is the spot where they usually spend about eight hours a day for five days a week — and it's important that it feels as comfortable as possible. Whether it's a workstation in an office or at home, setting up a desk that helps get a person get through the long hours is imperative to stay sane and level. For Phyllis Smith, who plays Phyllis Vance on NBC's "The Office," these important desk details helped her feel comfortable, and she became very protective of that space.

