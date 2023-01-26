ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Looper

Comments / 0

Related
Looper

Television Revivals And Reboots That Were Canceled Before Hitting The Screen

Reboots, remakes, and revivals of our favorite TV shows have been gaining steam over the past decade, with some of them proving big hits. Whether it's the long-awaited return of David Lynch to his mind-bending masterpiece, "Twin Peaks," or "Fuller House" on Netflix, they've been coming fast and furiously. But TV revivals are nothing new, and reboots of classic hits go back decades.
Looper

Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?

Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Looper

Rupert Grint Can Totally Envision A Harry Potter TV Series, But With Someone Else As Ron

It's been over a decade since the films in the "Harry Potter" series wrapped up for good. While the franchise has continued to some extent with the "Fantastic Beasts" films and the upcoming big-budget video game adaptation, "Hogwarts Legacy," none of these offshoots seem to be able to match the fan response from the original series of 8 films that closed things out in 2011.
Looper

Looper Survey: The Most Impressive Element Of HBO's Adaptation Of The Last Of Us According To Fans

There's been a lot to like about HBO's "The Last of Us" so far, with it appearing to finally figure out the secret of the perfect video game adaptation. Now three episodes in as of this writing, we asked fans of the Pedro Pascal-led series to tell Looper what they thought the most impressive element of the show was overall, out of everything they've seen from Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). And some of the answers were a little surprising.
Looper

Murder Mystery 2's Official Trailer Has Fans Pumped To See Adam Sandler And Jennifer Aniston Back In Action

The mystery genre has always been popular, but lately it's experiencing a renaissance thanks to some unique new stories. Peacock has the love letter to '70s mysteries that is "Poker Face," while Hulu has the Steve Martin/Martin Short vehicle "Only Murders in the Building." Not to be outdone, Netflix is taking on its rivals with some whodunits of its own. "Glass Onion" proved to be a hit over the holidays as it became a social media talking point, and even brought in an Oscar nomination for best-adapted screenplay. Now, more mysteries await with the arrival of "Murder Mystery 2."
Looper

Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10

Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
Looper

Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45

Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Looper

Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach

Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Looper

Tom Hanks' Rise To Stardom Began By Kicking Fonzie Through A Window

Given what an almost universally beloved household name he's become, it is in some ways quite difficult to imagine Tom Hanks as a workaday actor, excited to land even a bit part in "Happy Days." That's actually what happened, though. The story goes like this. It wasn't long after the...
Looper

David McCallum's Favorite NCIS Memory Is The Moment He Was Offered The Role As Ducky

Scottish actor David McCallum is still in the business at the age of 89 and still going relatively strong in the role of medical examiner Dr. Donald "Ducky" Mallard on the ever-popular "NCIS." In fact, McCallum is the last remaining original member of the show's cast, having been with the program since Season 1, although in recent years he only shows up on a handful of episodes per season (he also played the character on the two-part "Jag" episode from which "NCIS" was spun off).
Looper

Why Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Usually Gets His Way When Dealing With Network Executives

While many would agree that the show "Family Guy" is known for its hilarious characters and side-splitting cutaways, there is no denying that the animated series is not afraid to push the limits of comedy. Despite putting out jokes that may potentially rub people the wrong way, the cartoon's creator Seth MacFarlane rarely receives any interference from those above his pay grade.
Looper

Stephen King Joins The Last Of Us Fans In Calling Bluff Over This Episode 3 Geography Detail

No one seemed to be prepared when "The Last of Us" Episode 3 blindsided us with what is arguably the most beautiful love story known to man. What seemed to start as a normal trek in the woods for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) quickly evolves into watching a 20-year relationship develop between reclusive Bill (Nick Offerman) and outgoing Frank (Murray Bartlett). We watch the two meet, play heartbreaking love songs, and grow strawberries together. The end of their story isn't for the faint of heart but does tell a moving story about the perseverance of love. Take that, Infected.
MAINE STATE
Looper

The Norwegian Netflix WWII Flick That Has Battlefield V Fans Buzzing

Video games and live-action films are not always a good match. Countless silver screen adaptations of popular game franchises have proven to be either box office flops or embarrassments berated by reviewers. The best example of that is Uwe Boll's filmography, which mainly consists of distasteful live-action video game movies.
Looper

Phyllis Smith Admits She Was 'Oddly' Territorial About Her Space On The Office

It's funny how a person's workstation can become, in a way, like a second home to them. After all, for many people, this is the spot where they usually spend about eight hours a day for five days a week — and it's important that it feels as comfortable as possible. Whether it's a workstation in an office or at home, setting up a desk that helps get a person get through the long hours is imperative to stay sane and level. For Phyllis Smith, who plays Phyllis Vance on NBC's "The Office," these important desk details helped her feel comfortable, and she became very protective of that space.
Looper

Where Is The Cast Of The Shawshank Redemption Today?

Since its release in 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" has become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Based on a novella by Stephen King, Frank Darabont's adaptation is also widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time. Critics have praised the prison drama since its initial release, and it's received a number of accolades over the years, including seven Academy Award nominations and entry into the American Film Registry.
Looper

Brendan Fraser Hated Working On The Mummy: Tomb Of The Dragon Emperor

Hollywood is experiencing what some have referred to as a "Brenaissance" (via Yahoo), as the actor has returned from a long hiatus appearing in a number of worthwhile endeavors such as "Doom Patrol" and "No Sudden Moves." Everyone arguably loves a comeback, and there is no denying that Fraser has successfully returned to the spotlight. To top things off, the actor's career resurgence also has received some much-deserved recognition from both the Golden Globes and the Academy Awards for his performance in Darren Aronofsky's feature "The Whale."
Looper

The Last Of Us Fans Are Comparing Episode 3 To The Movie Up

Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3. At first glance, there's little in common between the fun, family-friendly Pixar film "Up" and the grim postapocalyptic series "The Last of Us." One features a giant flightless yet colorful bird named Kevin, while the other features a broken man who's willing to hurt others to protect his surrogate daughter — that is, until Episode 3.
Looper

Looper

16K+
Followers
60K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

 https://www.looper.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy