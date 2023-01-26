ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somerset, KY

Comments / 1

Related
q95fm.net

Officials Serve FTA Warrant To Suspect Hiding In Barn

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Wes Brown along with Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Billy Farler age 31 of London on Friday afternoon January 27, 2023 at approximately 4:28 PM. The arrest occurred off London Dock Road after deputies were dispatched to an alleged assault complaint there.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wtloam.com

Pulaski County Shooting suspect Arrested In Illinois

Pulaski County Sheriff Bobby Jones says the suspect in a shooting case has been arrested in Illinois. Police say 48-year-old Sonny Powell dropped 44-year-old Natosha Robinson off at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Robinson had multiple gunshot wounds. Police said evidence found at a home on Normandy Lane showed Robinson was shot there. Powell was arrested in Lombard and was taken to the DuPage County Detention Center. Powell will be brought back to Kentucky in the coming days as part of the extradition process.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Man dies in apparent home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is dead after an early morning home invasion in Estill County on Sunday. Kentucky State Police are investigating the fatal shooting that happened at a home along Richmond Road. Troopers found 43-year-old Jeffrey Johnson of Irvine dead from an apparent gunshot wound. His...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
z93country.com

Wayne County Residents Involved in Traffic Fatality

A Wayne County man died as a result of a two-vehicle accident Friday evening on Ky. 90. According to the Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office, Charles F. Lovell, 66, Monticello, was a passenger in a car being driven by Ralph Carrender of Wayne County. Lovell died as a result of injuries sustained in the accident, which occurred at approximately 5:45 p.m. Friday.
WAYNE COUNTY, KY
lakercountry.com

Russell Springs man arrested on meth, other charges in Columbia

A Russell Springs man was arrested in Columbia on Sunday afternoon on meth and other charges following an incident in the Walmart parking lot, according to the Columbia Police Department. Law enforcement initially responded to a suspicious person call at Walmart on Burkesville St. Upon arrival, law enforcement called the...
COLUMBIA, KY
wymt.com

KSP investigating deadly shooting following home invasion

ESTILL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police Troopers are investigating a deadly shooting in Estill County. Officials said the shooting happened Sunday morning at a home on Richmond Road. Troopers responded to the scene and found Jeffrey Johnson, 43, dead inside the home. Johnson was pronounced dead at the...
ESTILL COUNTY, KY
somerset106.com

Body Discovered In London Lake

London-Laurel Rescue Squad officials say rescue units pulled a body from a lake in London on Saturday. Officials said, around 11:35 a.m., a fisherman called 911 after finding the body in the water. Rescue units used a boat and recovered the body from the lake. Whitley County Emergency Management, Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, Kentucky State Police, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, and the Laurel County Coroner’s Office also responded to the scene. Rescue Squad officials said all other information is pending at this time.
LONDON, KY
wymt.com

Incident at Southern Kentucky Walmart leaves man facing charges

MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - What started out as a shopping trip for one Southern Kentucky deputy ended up with one Wayne County man facing charges. It happened Thursday night just after 10:30 at the Monticello Walmart. Deputy Derek Dennis went into the store to make a purchase when he spotted...
MONTICELLO, KY
wymt.com

Southeastern Ky. man charged with early morning domestic assault

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department responded to a domestic assault call early Friday morning. Deputies said they were called to the Rockholds community and while they were investigating, they saw a loud vehicle speed away from where the suspect was last seen. Police said...
WHITLEY COUNTY, KY
q95fm.net

Laurel County Man Arrested After Allegedly Shooting At Police

An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Noah Ritchie along with Deputy Byron Grimes, Deputy Austyn Weddle, and Deputy Cyruss McVey arrested Brian Roaden, age 42, of Waterworks Rd., London, on Tuesday evening January 24, 2023 at approximately 6:25 PM.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Madison County man had nearly 705 grams of meth, 16 guns

RICHMOND, Ky. (FOX 56) – On Monday, a Richmond man was sentenced to time in federal prison for armed meth trafficking. Department of Justice news release said 28-year-old Jacob Tyler Hensley was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth and possession of a firearm in furtherance of drug trafficking. He pleaded guilty in October 2022.
RICHMOND, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy