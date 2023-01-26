Read full article on original website
Why Abby Rubbed NCIS Fans The Wrong Way In Season 5, Episode 10
Donald P. Bellisario and Don McGill's "NCIS" is a television mainstay at this point, enjoying a run on the small screen that spans two decades and counting. While even cast staples like Donald "Ducky" Mallard himself, David McCallum, don't think the show makes much sense anymore, such feelings have done little to turn away its most devoted fans. After all, suddenly dropping a series that's over 400 episodes deep is no simple feat, especially one that's loaded with characters that are so easy for audiences to latch onto emotionally.
The Big Bang Theory's Kevin Sussman Had A Real-Life Job That Made Him Perfect For The Role
When Sheldon Cooper (Jim Parsons) and friends need to snag the latest comic book or action figure for their ever-growing collections, they know exactly where to go: the Comic Center of Pasadena, owned by Stuart Bloom (Kevin Sussman). Stuart makes his grand debut on "The Big Bang Theory" in Season...
Annie Wersching, 24 And Bosch Actor, Dies At 45
Annie Wersching, best known for her appearances in "Bosch," "The Rookie," and "24," had died. The actor was 45. Deadline confirms that the actor died of cancer early morning on Sunday January 29. She is survived by her husband and three young children. Wersching was diagnosed with cancer in 2020. Following her diagnosis, the actor continued to work on several productions, including "Star Trek: Picard," which saw her appear as the Borg Queen. Her most recent project included Nathan Fillion's "The Rookie" and motion capture work for BioWare's "Anthem" video game.
Tom Hanks' Rise To Stardom Began By Kicking Fonzie Through A Window
Given what an almost universally beloved household name he's become, it is in some ways quite difficult to imagine Tom Hanks as a workaday actor, excited to land even a bit part in "Happy Days." That's actually what happened, though. The story goes like this. It wasn't long after the...
Law & Order's Benjamin Bratt Talks About The Influence Of Co-Star Jerry Orbach
Benjamin Bratt enjoys an eclectic television and film career spanning 35 years. He's rubbed elbows with some of Hollywood's finest talent over that time, including Sylvester Stallone in "Demolition Man," Sandra Bullock in "Miss Congeniality," and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson in "Snitch." However, Bratt's most prolific work, and the role he's arguably best known for, came co-starring alongside veteran performer Jerry Orbach on the crime drama "Law & Order."
Why Family Guy's Seth MacFarlane Usually Gets His Way When Dealing With Network Executives
While many would agree that the show "Family Guy" is known for its hilarious characters and side-splitting cutaways, there is no denying that the animated series is not afraid to push the limits of comedy. Despite putting out jokes that may potentially rub people the wrong way, the cartoon's creator Seth MacFarlane rarely receives any interference from those above his pay grade.
Sons Of Anarchy's Ron Perlman Wasn't Confident That He Could Pull Off Playing Clay
Having accumulated several years of experience in the realm of acting, Ron Perlman has been fortunate enough to be attached to some pretty well-received TV and movie projects over the years (via Rotten Tomatoes). The Golden Globe winner is well-known for certain endeavors like his run in the Guillermo del Toro "Hellboy" movies, as well as some interesting credits in projects like "Alien: Resurrection," "Hand of God," "Blade II," and "StartUp." But his most popular role would have to be as Clay Morrow in "Sons of Anarchy."
Whatever Happened To The Cast Of Marvel's Agents Of S.H.I.E.L.D.?
Marvel's "Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." debuted on ABC following 2012's "The Avengers," with the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement and Logistics Division — or S.H.I.E.L.D. — and Agent Phil Coulson connecting the series to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). Clark Gregg had already established his newly resurrected character on the big screen through his roles in "Iron Man 2" and "Thor," as well as the superhero ensemble film. Season 1 also welcomed mainstays like Ming-Na Wen, Chloe Bennet, Elizabeth Henstridge, and Iain De Caestecker.
Stephen King Joins The Last Of Us Fans In Calling Bluff Over This Episode 3 Geography Detail
No one seemed to be prepared when "The Last of Us" Episode 3 blindsided us with what is arguably the most beautiful love story known to man. What seemed to start as a normal trek in the woods for Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) quickly evolves into watching a 20-year relationship develop between reclusive Bill (Nick Offerman) and outgoing Frank (Murray Bartlett). We watch the two meet, play heartbreaking love songs, and grow strawberries together. The end of their story isn't for the faint of heart but does tell a moving story about the perseverance of love. Take that, Infected.
Rupert Grint Can Totally Envision A Harry Potter TV Series, But With Someone Else As Ron
It's been over a decade since the films in the "Harry Potter" series wrapped up for good. While the franchise has continued to some extent with the "Fantastic Beasts" films and the upcoming big-budget video game adaptation, "Hogwarts Legacy," none of these offshoots seem to be able to match the fan response from the original series of 8 films that closed things out in 2011.
Looper Survey: The Most Impressive Element Of HBO's Adaptation Of The Last Of Us According To Fans
There's been a lot to like about HBO's "The Last of Us" so far, with it appearing to finally figure out the secret of the perfect video game adaptation. Now three episodes in as of this writing, we asked fans of the Pedro Pascal-led series to tell Looper what they thought the most impressive element of the show was overall, out of everything they've seen from Joel and Ellie (Bella Ramsey). And some of the answers were a little surprising.
Breaking Bad's Jesse Plemons Didn't Understand Todd Until Uncle Jack Entered The Picture
Jesse Plemons didn't join "Breaking Bad" until its 5th and final season, but the quiet yet violence-prone character he played, Todd Alquist, quickly became Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) methamphetamine cooking partner and right-hand man after Jesse Pinkman (Aaron Paul) became disenchanted with his own partnership with Walt and turned against him. Todd appeared in just 13 episodes, but the character had a tremendous influence on the show's final story arc.
Nick Offerman Certainly Got The 'Frustrating' Side Of Bill In The Last Of Us Episode 3
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3 — "Long, Long Time" The often-referenced acquaintance of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Tess (Anna Torv) finally makes his appearance in "The Last of Us" Episode 3, "Long, Long Time." After episodes of death, mourning, and Infected, viewers get a slight reprieve when they meet Bill (Nick Offerman). A survivalist before the outbreak, Bill is heavily stocked when it matters most. He has a bunker full of firearms and builds an electric fence surrounding his abandoned town. After four years of loneliness, Bill's unexpected surprise of love in the time of the apocalypse is a welcome one. But while there are no Infected to ruin Bill and Frank's (Murray Barlett) slice of paradise, the two have other losses.
The Last Of Us Episode 3 Had Fans Drowning In Emotions From Start To Finish
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3. Episode 3 of "The Last of Us" expands on characters that didn't get all that much screen time in the video game, sending fans into a tailspin of emotion. This week, HBO introduced Nick Offerman ("Parks and Recreation") and Murray Bartlett ("The White Lotus") as Bill and Frank, two partners with a heartbreaking story.
Where Is The Cast Of The Shawshank Redemption Today?
Since its release in 1994, "The Shawshank Redemption" has become one of the most celebrated films of all time. Based on a novella by Stephen King, Frank Darabont's adaptation is also widely regarded as one of the best movies of all time. Critics have praised the prison drama since its initial release, and it's received a number of accolades over the years, including seven Academy Award nominations and entry into the American Film Registry.
Brandon Cronenberg Has Plans For An Even Gorier Infinity Pool Release
Science-fiction and horror filmmaker Brandon Cronenberg is back with his latest movie "Infinity Pool" making waves in the industry. The son of body-horror director David Cronenberg, it's no surprise that Brandon's films made a name for themselves with grotesque images. "Infinity Pool" continues the trend and Cronenberg's hot-streak and brings...
Television Revivals And Reboots That Were Canceled Before Hitting The Screen
Reboots, remakes, and revivals of our favorite TV shows have been gaining steam over the past decade, with some of them proving big hits. Whether it's the long-awaited return of David Lynch to his mind-bending masterpiece, "Twin Peaks," or "Fuller House" on Netflix, they've been coming fast and furiously. But TV revivals are nothing new, and reboots of classic hits go back decades.
James Gunn's The Brave And The Bold Can Fix The One Thing Nolan's Dark Knight Trilogy Got Wrong
The hierarchy of power in the DCU is about to change all over again. After months of speculation, James Gunn has announced a slew of new films and TV shows that will steer the franchise into the future. They include a "Swamp Thing" reboot, a "Lanterns" series in the style of "True Detective," and a "Supergirl" project that promises a much "harsher" depiction of the titular heroine. However, fans of Gotham City's favorite crusaders will be more enticed by "The Brave and the Bold."
Every Movie James Gunn And Peter Safran Announced For Their DC Universe Reboot
It's no secret that for several years, the DC film and television offerings have been a mixed bag. For every great triumph like "The Batman" and "Peacemaker," there have been misfires such as "Black Adam" and "Wonder Woman 1984." Not to mention, the shared universe known as the DC Extended Universe has become a convoluted mess of retcons and contradictions, making keeping track of it a chore. Thankfully, it seems that DC media is about to turn a new leaf under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran, the bosses of DC Studios.
The Last Of Us Fans Are Comparing Episode 3 To The Movie Up
Contains spoilers for "The Last of Us" Season 1, Episode 3. At first glance, there's little in common between the fun, family-friendly Pixar film "Up" and the grim postapocalyptic series "The Last of Us." One features a giant flightless yet colorful bird named Kevin, while the other features a broken man who's willing to hurt others to protect his surrogate daughter — that is, until Episode 3.
