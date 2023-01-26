ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Peter Bart: Big Media Honchos Hunt For Ways To Accentuate The Positive In Turbulent Moment

By Peter Bart
Deadline
Deadline
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1VEGnk_0kSa7sQj00

The Oscar nominations this week set off a new round of speculation about corporate image: Does it matter that Netflix ’s potential Oscar take had dropped to 16 from 36 in 2020?

“I don’t give a f*ck about my corporate image and companies shouldn’t waste their time worrying about their’s.” Those were the words of Martin Davis, the only press agent ever to become CEO of a major media company.

Davis’ behavior in the ‘90s reflected his views: During his decade-long tenure at Paramount, the company endured a succession of public brawls and setbacks.

The Davis Doctrine is worth pondering today given the stalwart efforts of entities like Netflix, Disney and Warner Bros Discovery on image enhancement.

Under Bob Chapek, Disney spent $8.3 million to reward its newly recruited PR chief, Geoff Morrell, for his stint on improving the company’s corporate image. Morrell’s four-month tenure culminated in his firing and, later, that of his boss prior to the re-anointment of Bob Iger.

The image of Netflix has also undergone a measure of turbulence affecting both its management and share price. After the announcement of a new co-CEO team , a new executive chairman and a new chief content officer last week, Hollywood was still uncertain who reports to whom.

Two years ago, Reed Hastings, now executive chairman, wrote a book titled No Rules Rules warning that no one at Netflix should succumb to a sense of job security; if that bothered them they should look elsewhere. Shortly after its publication, his PR guru, Richard Siklos, quit Netflix to become the PR chief (and partner) at United Artists Agency.

The PR-savvy boss of Warner Bros Discovery, David Zaslav, has survived a succession of media blitzes in recent weeks given a tough mandate of layoffs and budget cutbacks.

Zaslav’s admirers had seen him building an aura of corporate statesmanship — the sort once achieved by Jeffrey Bewkes during his 20-year run as CEO of Time Warner.

When corporate colleagues a decade ago advised Bewkes of the potential threat posed by a rising Netflix, Bewkes rebuked them. Their forecast, he said, was akin to suggesting that ”the Albanian army is taking over the world.” Bewkes’ reign ended in 2016 amid the dealmaking wreckage of AT&T.

Hollywood’s confusion toward Netflix on the PR front has been nurtured by its tendency toward secrecy, shielding top executives from contact with the media.

Hence, Netflix employees as well as readers of the New Yorker were surprised last week to read a long interview with Bela Bajaria, identified as Netflix’ global head of television.

That title, however, would instantly disappear in a paroxysm of title shifting that saw her elevated to chief content officer. It was unclear how that change would affect reporting lines with Scott Stuber, the chief of Netflix movies, now re-named chairman of Netflix Film and who retains greenlight authority.

Both positions apparently would report to Greg Peters, the newly named co-CEO, and to Ted Sarandos.

Peters had never been given the sort of star interview media treatment accorded Bajaria. But Hastings, 62, who is everyone’s boss, quickly assured employees that Peters had played a leading role in creating Netflix’s new ad-supported tier and had also been a key player in the company’s global expansion.

Global was a key word in this rhetoric, hence the surprisingly lengthy interview with Bajaria. A New Yorker writer named Rachel Syme had been trekking with Bajaria to Mexico City, Madrid, Budapest and other key markets, describing her vigorous efforts to “bolster their entertainment ecosystems.”

When she’d first signed onto Netflix, Bajaria’s assignment was to fulfill Sarandos’ directive “to become HBO faster than HBO could become us.” Sarandos then re-defined his aim to function as “equal parts HBO, FX, AMC, Lifetime, Bravo and Comedy Central, etc.,” with this important admonition: “Never get bottlenecked behind one sensibility.”

Bajaria’s personal sensibility had been shaped by a very international background: Her parents had met and married in Kenya, then moved to Los Angeles where Bajaria once won a Miss India beauty pageant. Her education was a mix of Long Beach and London.

She identifies as a person of color; her Netflix office is decorated by figurines of the Hindu god Ganesha, with several clocks set to local times in cities around the globe.

Thus if Martin Davis didn’t give “a f*ck” about the public perception of his work at Paramount, the powers at Netflix clearly now cared. There would be more frequent announcements and interviews, often at unexpected moments.

After all, subscribers and shareholders worldwide are curious about the “rules” and “no rules” that govern their voracious provider of entertainment.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘You People’ Debuts At No. 1 On Netflix Top 10 Film List; ‘Ginny & Georgia’ Still Reigns Supreme For TV

Kenya Barris and Jonah Hill’s romantic comedy You People debuted at the top of the Netflix English-language film list for the week of January 23 to January 29. The film, in which Hill also stars alongside Eddie Murphy, racked up 55.65M hours viewed in its first week on the streamer. That put it leaps and bounds above the No. 2 spot, which went to the Lily Collins-led thriller Inheritance with 11.6M hours viewed. Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery is still sitting in the No. 3 spot, putting up another 9.7M hours viewed. Also on the list were Puss...
GEORGIA STATE
Deadline

British Podcast Outfit Novel Secures $6.2M To Push Into TV & Film Adaptations

EXCLUSIVE: British podcasting outfit Novel is hoping to helm the next generation of podcast-to-screen adaptations after securing £5M ($6.2M) of investment from  growth capital investor VGC Partners. Novel, which calls itself the UK’s fastest-growing independent podcast company, has now closed its Series A round of funding and VGC is sole investor. On the horizon for The Bellingcat Podcast and Superhero Complex outfit is a drive to establish a network of originals and adapt podcast IP into TV and film projects. Deadline revealed Universal Studio Group Acquisitions exec Neil Krishnan was joining Novel to oversee the TV and film push in October. The £5M...
Deadline

‘The Mysterious Benedict Society’ Canceled By Disney+ After 2 Seasons

There will be no third season for The Mysterious Benedict Society, the adventure series starring Tony Hale. The news, which comes more than a moth after Season 2 ended its run on the streamer, was revealed by co-creator/executive producer Phil Hay on Twitter. “Dear friends- season 2 will mark the end of The Mysterious Benedict Society’s journey on Disney+. We love everyone who helped make this truly special and indeed life-affirming experience happen. No regrets- so proud of what we made!, Hay wrote. “The beauty of streaming is that the show lives on Disney+ and you can find it whenever you want to...
Deadline

‘Power Signal’: Oscar Boyson Reteaming With ‘Good Time’ Collaborators At Hercules Film Fund, Rhea Films On Feature Adaptation Of Sundance Midnight Short

EXCLUSIVE: Hercules Film Fund and Rhea Films have closed a deal to finance and produce a feature-length version of Power Signal — the sci-fi short from Oscar Boyson that had its world premiere in Sundance’s Midnight Shorts section last Friday. The short stars Babs Olusanmokun (Dune) as a NYC delivery worker who has a close encounter with an otherworldly life form after accepting a degenerate customer’s bizarre proposition. Boyson directed the pic, also starring Angela Sarafyan, Tennessee King and Will Brill, from his and Erin DeWitt’s script, also producing with Jordan Drake, Alex Coco, and production companies Object & Animal and...
TENNESSEE STATE
Deadline

‘The Last Of Us’ Audience Grows For Third Consecutive Week, Becoming HBO’s Fourth Current Series Averaging 15M+ Viewers Per Episode

The Last of Us doesn’t look like it’ll be losing steam any time soon. On Sunday, 6.4M people tuned in to watch the third episode of the post-apocalyptic series across HBO and HBO Max, according to Nielsen and first party data.  That’s a 12% increase from last week’s viewership, which already had set a record for the largest week 2 audience growth for an HBO Original drama series in the history of the network. Sunday’s audience is also up 37% from the series premiere, which was watched same-day by 4.7M people. Related Story ‘The Last of Us’ Episode 3 Recap: Love In The Time Of Cordyceps Related...
Deadline

Lisa Loring Dies: Actor & Original Wednesday Addams Was 64

Lisa Loring, best known for bringing Wednesday Addams to life in The Addams Family sitcom in the mid-1960s, has died. She was 64. Loring’s close friend Laure Jacobson shared in a Facebook post news of her death on January 28 after the actor was taken off life support following “a massive stroke.” “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring. 4 Days ago she suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure. She had been on life support for 3 days. Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it...
Deadline

Cindy Williams Dies: ‘Laverne & Shirley’ Star Who Appeared In ’American Graffiti’ & ‘The Conversation’ Was 75

Cindy Williams, who starred in the smash Happy Days spinoff Laverne & Shirley after appearing in two Best Picture Oscar nominees — George Lucas’ American Graffiti and Francis Ford Coppola’s The Conversation — has died. She was 75. Her family told the Associated Press today that the actress died Wednesday after a brief illness. “The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed,” reads the statement from her children, Emily and Zak Hudson, relayed through a spokesperson. “Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one...
Deadline

Damar Hamlin Shares Message “From The Heart” In First On-Camera Statement Since Health Emergency

Damar Hamlin is breaking his silence following the health emergency he suffered on the field during NFL’s Monday Night Football game against the Cincinnati Bengals. “Now that my brothers have closed a strong-winning season, as I continue to make so much progress recovering, I think it’s finally a good time to share a few things,” Hamlin started in the video message. He continued, “I think it was important for me to wait and speak publicly at the right time as it was a lot to process within my own self mentally, physically… even spiritually — it’s just been a lot to process....
CINCINNATI, OH
Deadline

Michael Jackson Nephew Jaafar Jackson To Play King Of Pop In Antoine Fuqua-Directed Biopic

EXCLUSIVE: Michael Jackson will be played by the late icon’s 26-year old nephew Jaafar Jackson in the Antoine Fuqua-directed film biopic for Lionsgate. Fuqua just posted a confirmation on Instagram. The singer and songwriter is the son of Jermaine Jackson, who is the brother of Michael and member of The Jackson 5. Jaafar has been singing and dancing since age 12, and has showcased himself singing tunes from Sam Cooke to Marvin Gaye, along with originals. As Deadline revealed last week, the Emancipation helmer signed on to next direct Michael, which has a script by John Logan. The film’s being produced...
INDIANA STATE
Deadline

Eva Green Says ‘A Patriot’ Could Have Killed Her Career During Court Battle With Movie’s Producers

James Bond star Eva Green has said she feared making A Patriot could have killed her career as she took the stand in a legal battle with White Lantern Films, producer of the doomed British movie. Green, whose credits include 2006’s Casino Royale and Robert Rodriguez’s Sin City, is suing White Lantern and SMC Speciality Finance for $1 million, the fee she says she is owed due to the collapse of the project in 2019. Green was due to star in and executive produce the pic. Speaking at the High Court in London, Green said the script for A Patriot was one...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Apologizes For Screaming At Larsa Pippen During The ‘RHOM’ Season 5 Reunion: “I Don’t Like Screaming At Women”

Andy Cohen sat with the stars of The Real Housewives of Miami to film the Season 5 reunion and things got seemingly heated. The Watch What Happens Live host took to social media to apologize to Larsa Pippen after he raised his voice at her. “Still shooting and I didn’t have screaming at Larsa in my bing card today,” he shared on his Instagram Stories from the set of the RHOM Season 5 reunion. Pippen is heard asking the late-night show host if he was going to apologize to which he obliged and said, “I’m sorry Larsa.” RHOM co-star Marysol Patton is then...
Deadline

Annie Wersching Mourned By Shocked Hollywood And Fans – ‘24’ Co-Star Kiefer Sutherland Leads Reactions

Many did not know actress Annie Wersching’s cancer diagnosis, and woke up today shocked to learn she had died at age 45. Tributes poured forth from those who had worked with her on the long list of shows she graced. A few of the early reactions. Kiefer Sutherland, star and executive producer of 24, remembered Wersching who was a series regular on Seasons 7 and 8 of the real-time drama. “The world lost a light today,” Sutherland wrote on Twitter. “Annie Wersching was one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend. My heart breaks...
Deadline

James Gunn & Peter Safran Unveil Big DC Plan With New Movies For Batman & Robin, ‘Swamp Thing’, ‘The Authority’; ‘Lanterns’ TV Series & More

In the midst of their third month as newly appointed DC co-Bosses, James Gunn and Peter Safran finally revealed their plans for an inter-connective universe for the comic book giant spanning largely film and TV in a strategy unlike the Warner Bros. brand has ever had before. Entitled Chapter One, “Gods and Monsters”, a portion of what will unfold between 2025-2027 includes five movies including the Gunn-penned Superman Legacy, a new Batman and Robin title, The Brave and the Bold, a Swamp Thing feature, and films centering around Supergirl and the deeper universe DC rogue squad The Authority. On...
Deadline

Andy Cohen Shares Reaction After Report Saying ‘RHONY: Legacy’ Was Canceled At Bravo

Andy Cohen is reacting to rumors that The Real Housewives of New York City spinoff starring former cast members of the franchise, known as RHONY: Legacy, has been canceled at Bravo. “Don’t believe everything you read,” Cohen tweeted. The Watch What Happens Live host didn’t give more details as to what he was referring to. However, Cohen’s tweet came after Page Six posted a piece where they said negotiations with the potential RHONY: Legacy stars had stalled. According to the report, Bravo had “hit pause on contract negotiations” after the cast felt they were getting low-balled. The report said that “the network appeared...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Deadline

‘Murder Mystery 2’ Trailer: Netflix Sleuths Adam Sandler & Jennifer Aniston Back In Action

It’s deux or die – their joke, not ours – with the new trailer for Murder Mystery 2, the Netflix sequel that pairs Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston as the married couple with a knack for sleuthing and trouble. When last we saw them in Murder Mystery, New York cop Nick (Sandler) and wife Audrey (Aniston) were on a European vacation when they got framed for the death of an elderly billionaire and were forced to go on the run. Now they’re back, and this time they’re full-time detectives struggling to get their private eye agency off the ground when they’re invited...
Deadline

‘One Piece’: Netflix Live-Action Pirate Adventure Series Unveils First-Look Key Art Of Cast

Netflix has released the key art for its anticipated One Piece live-action series based on one of the best-selling manga titles of all time. The series is slated to premiere later this year. The key art poster reveals Iñaki Godoy as Monkey D. Luffy, wearing the character’s signature red vest and straw hat. In addition to Luffy, the key art teases the live-action debuts of Zoro, Nami, Usopp, and Sanji, the primary Straw Hats, played by Mackenyu (Roronoa Zoro), Emily Rudd (Nami), Jacob Romero Gibson (Usopp) and Taz Skylar (Sanji). See the full image below. Based on the manga title by Eiichiro Oda,...
Deadline

Like A Good Neighbor, Michael B. Jordan As ‘Jake’ From State Farm is There…and There, And There, In SNL Ad Spoof

Michael B. Jordan became the State Farm agent from hell in an inspired Saturday Night Live skit based on the famous commercial series. Mikey Day is the woebegone suburban father whose life is turned upside down by Jake from State Farm, who arrives to fix a family problem and then never leaves. His presence escalates from a cup of coffee to playing with the kids to pizza out with the family to sleeping with Heidi Gardner, the wife who welcomes his integration into their home. Seeing no way out, Day heads to a bridge in a scene straight out of...
Deadline

‘Bad Boys 4’ In Pre-Production; Will Smith & Martin Lawrence Celebrate On Social Media

Will Smith and Martin Lawrence revealed Tuesday that they’re definitely reteaming for a fourth Bad Boys movie, which is in early pre-production at Sony Pictures with Bad Boys for Life‘s director Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah returning to helm from a script by Chris Bremner.  Before Covid shut everything down in March 2020, the third movie, Bad Boys for Life, made more than $426 million at the worldwide box office; with a domestic four-day opening of $73M, the pic notched the second-best MLK weekend ever. Altogether, the Bad Boys franchise counts $840.7M at the global box office. Jerry Bruckheimer, Smith...
Deadline

Bobby Hull Dies: First NHL Player To Score More Than 50 Goals In One Season Was 84

Bobby Hull, the NHL Hall of Famer who was the first to score more than 50 goals in a single season and is considered among the league’s all-time best left-wingers, died Monday, the NHL Alumni Association said. He was 84. The Chicago Blackhawks — the Original Six team for which he played 15 seasons from 1957-72 — cited Hull’s “historic impact” on the club, tweeting, “The Golden Jet helped the Blackhawks win the 1961 Stanley Cup and delivered countless memories for our fans, whom he adored. Generations of Chicagoans were dazzled by Bobby’s shooting prowess, skating skill and overall team leadership.” Related...
CHICAGO, IL
Deadline

Misha Green Making Feature Directorial Debut With Lionsgate’s ‘Sunflower’, Reteams With ‘Lovecraft Country’s Jurnee Smollett

EXCLUSIVE: Misha Green will reteam with her Underground and Lovecraft Country star Jurnee Smollett for the Lionsgate thriller Sunflower. Green will direct off a script she wrote and produce with Craig J. Flores and his Bread and Circuses Entertainment banner. In Sunflower, two women struggle to escape from a deranged college professor who holds them hostage on a remote sunflower farm. Sunflower will be Green and Smollett’s next project, and the studio is eyeing a summer start for production. Smollett and Green first worked together on the critically acclaimed WGN series Underground before reuniting for their ten-episode HBO limited series Lovecraft Country, which counted...
Deadline

Deadline

158K+
Followers
43K+
Post
76M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy