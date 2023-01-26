ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
Taylorville High School employee pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine

TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Taylorville High School employee who was investigated for using drugs while on duty has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Adam Cherry came under investigation in January of 2022 when the Taylorville School District was tipped off about an employee using drugs while on duty at the school.
Man Dead After Head-On Collision

A head-on collision took place Friday near Wayne Highway in Franklin County. The accident claimed the life of one man and injured another. A 67-year-old man, Wesley Hurd had been stopped at an intersection at Wayne Avenue and Five Forks Road. Hurd pulled out into the intersection as 42-year-old Brandon Rock had been traveling south. As a result, the two vehicles collided head-on. Rock was killed and Hurd was believed to have had minor injuries as a result of the crash.
