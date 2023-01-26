Read full article on original website
Related
Speeding 19-year-old driver killed after vehicle hydroplanes, crashes in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD -- A 19-year-old woman died in a crash after her vehicle hydroplaned in a patch of standing water and crashed into a utility pole in Fairfield on Wednesday morning, according to police. The single-car crash was reported shortly before 8:40 a.m. on Vanden Road at One Lake Drive. Fairfield police determined the woman, a Fairfield resident, was traveling east in a vehicle on the partially flooded road when she lost control and hit the pole. Investigators said speed unsafe for the wet conditions is likely the primary reason for the crash. The name of the woman who died was not immediately available. Fairfield police encourage drivers to take special precautions out on the roads amid this week's stormy weather.
Rare mountain lion hit by truck in Franklin County
It was a once-in-a-lifetime experience for some near the Labadie, Missouri, area who got to see a mountain lion up close.
Portillo's drive-thru robbery suspect held on $100,000 bond: officials
A Chicago man who allegedly robbed a Portillo’s drive-thru in Naperville last summer has been captured in Denver and will be held on $100,000 bond, authorities announced Tuesday.
Minnesota Highway Camera Catches Driver’s Desperate Escape Attempt After Crash
It took several people to contain this Minnesota driver after he crashed head-on into another vehicle recently. It took two rounds with a taser and several minutes of a foot chase along a busy and slippery Minnesota freeway to contain the suspect. Check it out below. According to the Facebook...
The Illinois EMS workers accused of killing their patient refused to check his vitals and falsely described him as 'combative'
Experts told Insider the two EMS workers handled everything wrong, refusing to check vital signs, and restraining him facedown on a stretcher.
Senior dog looking for second chance after owner dies in crash
There is a smiley dog looking for a second chance at a home after her owner passed away on Tuesday. Sophie, the yellow lab, was owned by Richard Mayer who died when he was riding his bike and was hit by an SUV. While the investigation is ongoing about the accident, his dog was left without a home.
Missouri girl breaks free from man who tried to snatch her from front lawn: Police
An 11-year-old girl broke free from a man who tried to kidnap her while she was playing outside her Ash Grove, Missouri home, according to the Greene County Sheriff's Office.
WAND TV
Taylorville High School employee pleads guilty to possession of methamphetamine
TAYLORVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — A Taylorville High School employee who was investigated for using drugs while on duty has pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine. Adam Cherry came under investigation in January of 2022 when the Taylorville School District was tipped off about an employee using drugs while on duty at the school.
Four men found dead at Upstate home identified and cause of death revealed
The four people found dead at an Upstate home Sunday night after deputies responded to a reported cardiac arrest. They have now been identified and their cause of death has been revealed.
Man found dead behind the wheel in Aurora
NOPD officers responding to a call of a man unconscious in a car found a man dead behind the wheel of a car. The car was at found at the intersection of Dickens Drive and Zion Street in Aurora on the Westbank.
Covington Police: Mom illegally took child who needs meds
Louisiana State Police have issued what they call “a Level II Endangered/Missing Child Advisory” on behalf of the Covington Police Department. Troopers are helping in the search for “8-year-old, Jett Gremillion, who is missing.”
Mortimer Jordan High School bus driver killed in accident on campus in Jefferson County
58-year-old Mark Ridgeway was a bus driver, teacher and recently retired pastor.
Stolen truck suspect leads JPSO on chase, leaves woman, kids in vehicle
Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies say a driver fleeing in a stolen vehicle led them on a chase into Old Metairie this morning. The chase ended when the driver crashed the vehicle on Hesper Ave. near Metairie Rd.
Man Dead After Head-On Collision
A head-on collision took place Friday near Wayne Highway in Franklin County. The accident claimed the life of one man and injured another. A 67-year-old man, Wesley Hurd had been stopped at an intersection at Wayne Avenue and Five Forks Road. Hurd pulled out into the intersection as 42-year-old Brandon Rock had been traveling south. As a result, the two vehicles collided head-on. Rock was killed and Hurd was believed to have had minor injuries as a result of the crash.
Man breaks down after fight with girlfriend, goes to bedroom with gasoline and sets him on fire
The man had such a quarrel with his girlfriend that the man got angry and went to the garage without thinking anything and picked up gasoline from there and brought it to the bedroom .
Trooper's vehicle struck by driver on I-55 during emergency: state police
It happened 5 p.m. Thursday as a trooper with his emergency lights on was performing a traffic stop in the left lane of I-55 near Lockport Road in Will County.
