Test your knowledge: How news-literate are you?

As the news world continuously evolves, it’s important to understand what you’re seeing and hearing.

The week of Jan. 23 through Jan. 27 marks News Literacy Week. It’s a time focused on becoming more news-literate, understanding how journalism works and stopping the flood of misinformation.

In recent years, there’s been an increase in disinformation being reported, specifically online.

It’s crucial that news organizations are transparent and have the community’s trust. It’s also important that consumers are literate in understanding how news stories are put together and how to receive them.

According to newslit.org , in 2022, “Just 26% of Americans say they trust most news most of the time.”

That’s down from 72% after the Watergate reporting in the 1970s.

Now, you may be wondering how news-literate you are, or you may think you have a pretty good understanding. 7 Action News is challenging you to take this quiz to test your knowledge of news literacy.

We also challenge you to go a step further by doing more research on topics you aren’t sure of.

