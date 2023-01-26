Marietta police sends warning after buyer purchases stolen dirt bike from online marketplace

MARIETTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is sending a warning after a young man accidentally bought a stolen bike online.

Marietta police says a young man bought a dirt bike several days ago. Officials later learned that the bike was reportedly stolen from another state.

Marietta authorities says they do not know how many times the bike has possibly been exchanged between buyers.

“The buyer is possibly out his money and the seller is being investigated,” Marietta police said in the release.

The department reminds citizens when buying items from an online marketplace, the item should have a serial number or VIN.

Officials are asking residents to consider completing the purchase in a police department parking lot. Residents can also have an officer check to make sure the item is not stolen before purchasing it.

