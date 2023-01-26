ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marietta, GA

Marietta police sends warning after buyer purchases stolen dirt bike from online marketplace

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kGXdk_0kSa7GKT00

MARIETTA, Ga. — A metro Atlanta police department is sending a warning after a young man accidentally bought a stolen bike online.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Marietta police says a young man bought a dirt bike several days ago. Officials later learned that the bike was reportedly stolen from another state.

Marietta authorities says they do not know how many times the bike has possibly been exchanged between buyers.

“The buyer is possibly out his money and the seller is being investigated,” Marietta police said in the release.

The department reminds citizens when buying items from an online marketplace, the item should have a serial number or VIN.

Officials are asking residents to consider completing the purchase in a police department parking lot. Residents can also have an officer check to make sure the item is not stolen before purchasing it.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XfsaY_0kSa7GKT00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com

Dekalb police looking for persons of interest in robbery

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - DeKalb police are looking for persons of interest in a robbery. Two people broke into a residence on the 3400 block of Pinehill Drive Jan. 28. The pair reportedly stole a safe and a high-end purse. Anyone with information should contact the North Central...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Boyfriend accidentally kills girlfriend while playing with gun

Atlanta Police are investigating a shooting after police said a boyfriend accidentally shot his girlfriend while playing with a gun. On Saturday, police responded to the Northside Plaza apartment complex located at 400 Markham Street after they received an anonymous call about a person shot. Police located a woman with...
ATLANTA, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
227K+
Followers
156K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy