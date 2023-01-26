SACRAMENTO – As people took to the streets to cry out for justice in the name of Tyre Nichols, away from the protests, Anderson Williams remembered all the times he spent at the Regency Skatepark in Natomas with his friend."Tyre was just a stand-up guy, down-to-earth, very passionate, cared for others," he said. The 29-year-old father and Sacramento native is being remembered for his love of photography and skateboarding. Despite moving to Memphis, Tenn. Nichols' friends said he constantly kept in touch.It seemed Nichols had a new dream on the horizon based on Williams' last conversations with him."We sat on...

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 14 HOURS AGO