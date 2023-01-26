Read full article on original website
Man sentenced for rape during party at UC Davis
DAVIS, Calif. — A San Pablo man has been sentenced to three years in state prison after being convicted of forcible rape. The rape happened during a 2019 party at UC Davis. In April of 2019, David Padilla-Chicas, who was neither a student nor affiliated with UC Davis, attended a party at an apartment on the school's campus.
Fox40
Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and people in need
A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Laundromat offers free services to the unhoused and …. A laundromat in Sacramento regularly offers free services to those most in need. Candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols held at Sacramento …. With candles in hand, hundreds gathered...
Police investigating homicide after 1 killed, 2 burned in Stockton complex fire
(KTXL) — One person was killed and two more were injured Monday morning in a fire investigators believe could be arson, the Stockton Fire Department said. According to the Stockton Police Department, firefighters located a 60-year-old woman inside who was pronounced dead at the scene. A 60-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were taken to […]
Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male
Police in Northern California shot and wounded a 17-year-old male wielding a knife Friday, authorities said. The post Northern California police shoot, wound 17-year-old male appeared first on KYMA.
KCRA.com
KCRA Today: Demanding police accountability at Tyre Nichols vigil, Tesla catches fire on HWY 50, Davis Peet’s unionizes
KCRA 3 is rounding up all the information you need to know to get a head start on your day. Here you'll find what you missed overnight, what's happening throughout the day, the forecast and how your commute is shaping up. You can also watch our morning newscasts live from...
goldrushcam.com
California Governor Gavin Newsom Statement on the Beating Death of Sacramento Native, Tyre Nichols, by Memphis Police Department Officers
January 28, 2023 - SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom issued the following statement in response to the Memphis Police Department’s body camera footage being released, showing the deadly actions that took the life of Tyre Nichols, a Sacramento native, and led to the charging of five since fired Memphis Law Enforcement Officers:
San Joaquin County deputies investigating sudden inmate death
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — San Joaquin County deputies are investigating after an inmate was found unresponsive in his cell and later died. The 46-year-old inmate was in the Sheltered Housing Unit and found just before 5 p.m. Monday. Officials performed life-saving measures and he was taken to the hospital where he died two days later, according to officials.
Sacramento Police investigating shooting in South Sacramento
(KTXL) — The Sacramento Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred just after noon in South Sacramento. According to police, the shooting happened in the 6500 block of Freeport Boulevard. One person was taken to a local hospital with a gunshot wound. There is no further information at this time.
Sacramento County deputies arrest man after shooting at a bar, standoff
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 34-year-old man is in Sacramento County Main Jail accused of shooting a woman at a local bar and leading law enforcement on a four-hour-long standoff Saturday night, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post. Just after 8 p.m. Saturday, deputies were called...
Pedestrian dead after hit-and-run crash in front of Escalon plant nursery
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY, Calif. — The California Highway Patrol needs your help solving a deadly hit and run that happened early Monday morning in San Joaquin County. According to a news release, it happened around 5:30 a.m. near SR-120 and French Camp Road in front of Parks Wholesale Nursery.
EXCLUSIVE: Gardener seen beaten by San Rafael police in takedown video files claim against city
The lawyers for the gardener say the treatment he suffered at the hands of officers was so egregious, the city should pay.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Stockton Man Injured in Hit-and-Run Accident on Sutter Street
According to the Stockton Police Department, a man was injured in a recent hit-and-run accident in south Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 10:30 p.m. on January 22, 2023, at the intersection of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Sutter Street in south Stockton, officials said. Details on the...
Man arrested in Elk Grove in connection to fentanyl-related death by El Dorado Narcotics Detectives
El Dorado County Sheriff Deputy arresting a man for selling fentanyl-related to an overdose death in Elk Grove on Monday, January 23, 2023.Photo byCourtesy of the El Dorado County Sheriff’s Office)
Bay Area police departments respond to the death of Tyre Nichols
(KRON) — Police departments across the Bay Area have weighed in on the brutal death of Tyre Nichols after body cam footage was released to the public Friday evening. Nichols was killed after he was beaten by Memphis police officers during a traffic stop earlier this month. San Francisco Police Department San Ramon Police Chief […]
Family, friends hold memorial for Tyre Nichols in Natomas, push for new law
SACRAMENTO – As people took to the streets to cry out for justice in the name of Tyre Nichols, away from the protests, Anderson Williams remembered all the times he spent at the Regency Skatepark in Natomas with his friend."Tyre was just a stand-up guy, down-to-earth, very passionate, cared for others," he said. The 29-year-old father and Sacramento native is being remembered for his love of photography and skateboarding. Despite moving to Memphis, Tenn. Nichols' friends said he constantly kept in touch.It seemed Nichols had a new dream on the horizon based on Williams' last conversations with him."We sat on...
Tyre Nichols' family attorney: "culture that allows them to think they can do this to Tyre."
SACRAMENTO -- Tyre Nichols' siblings stood beside leaders from the Sacramento chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, faith leaders, and elected officials to show their support for messaging: justice and peaceful protest. The siblings: his brothers, sister, and godsister didn't speak, but ultimately, didn't have to, as they heard words of support from speakers over the course of 45 minutes. Set with the backdrop of Sacramento's City Hall, the Nichols siblings knew that within an hour of the end of the press conference, the public would have access to body camera footage of their brother's interaction...
Man arrested after allegedly shooting woman in Sacramento County
(KTXL) — A man was arrested Saturday night after allegedly shooting a woman in the arm in Sacramento County, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office. — Video Above: Daughter of Rodney King speaks on Tyre Nichols The sheriff’s department said that roughly after 8 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting, deputies responded to […]
California leaders respond to body camera footage of Tyre Nichols
(KTXL) — California leaders are responding after having seen body camera footage of Tyre Nichols’s deadly encounter with Memphis Police. Nichols was a Sacramento native, and his death has led to the charging of five now-fired Memphis officers. “Jennifer and I send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Tyre Nichols. Tyre Nichols […]
Suspect arrested in deadly I-5 shooting in Stockton, CHP says
(KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol said they made an arrest in a deadly shooting that happened on Interstate 5 in Stockton. •Video Above: Truck falls into sinkhole in Tracy The shooting happened near I-5 and March Lane on Jan. 26, and officers were notified of the shooting around 9:05 p.m. At the scene, officers […]
