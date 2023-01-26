Read full article on original website
Craven County Schools announces new principals
NEW BERN, N.C. — Craven County Schools announced that Mike Swain’s first day as HJ MacDonald Middle School’s principal was Monday Swain has connections to the HJ School community. He was previously the assistant principal at HJ and has served the school district as a teacher at the middle school and high school level, as […]
Chamber of Commerce to hold 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Greenville Pitt County Chamber of Commerce will meet Tuesday to look toward the future at the 18th annual Economic Forecast Luncheon. The luncheon will feature a presentation from keynote speaker Phillip Neuhart, which will include an analysis on the local, state and national economy in the coming year.
Atlantic Beach names new town manager
ATLANTIC BEACH, N.C. (WITN) - There’s a new manager at the helm for one coastal town. On Monday, John O’Daniel was unanimously voted by the town council to become the new town manager of Atlantic Beach. We’re told he was chosen through a recruitment process by Development Associates, LLC.
Intergovernmental Task Force to meet in Jacksonville Town Hall
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - An Intergovernmental Task Force is holding a Town Hall Tuesday night to address the rising problem of child abuse in Jacksonville and Onslow County. TASCO, or “Turning Adversity into Success for Children in Onslow” will host the Town Hall as they search for ways to prevent...
Robot food delivery begins on ECU campus
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Students, faculty and staff at East Carolina University can now have food delivered by robots from main campus dining locations through an ECU Dining Services partnership with Starship Technologies and Grubhub. Starship has a fleet of on-demand autonomous robots that will deliver food and drinks through...
ENC stores fined for overcharging customers
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCT) — Several Eastern North Carolina businesses were among the 52 stores in 33 counties the N.C. Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services’ Standards Division recently fined for excessive price-scanning errors. The department conducts periodic, unannounced inspections of price-scanner systems in businesses to check for accuracy between the prices advertised and the prices […]
Recycling pickup in Greenville put on hold
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – If you’re a Greenville resident and you recycle, you will have to wait for it to be picked up again. The city has suspended recycling collections until further notice. Those with the Eastern Carolina Vocational Center, which conducts recycling services, say they’re having maintenance issues with their equipment. “We’ve had a […]
East Carolina University launches a new, high-tech food delivery service
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - ECU’s campus looked a little different to students coming back to class Monday from the weekend. The launch of new and high-tech food robots strolling through campus had everyone guessing what they were all about. “I just saw a white blob and thought to myself...
ENC agriculture experts discuss future of crop health following warm January weather
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -70-degree weather and moist field conditions are what many crop farmers in Eastern Carolina have dealt with during the month of January. “This is how the farming game is played, adjusting throughout the year to weather,” said Mitch Smith, Pitt County Agricultural Extension Agent. The...
Eastern Carolina students built robots to compete against each other
PITT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Teams of students from across the state put their engineering, coding and design skills to the test as they built robots to compete against each other. Robotics Competitions may seem few and far between, but they’re happening all around the country as organizations like First...
PCC’s Small Business Center helps health care provider get new business started
GREENVILLE, N.C. — A new primary care facility began seeing patients this month, thanks, in part, to sage counseling and encouragement from the Pitt Community College Small Business Center. Amazing Grace Healthcare, PLLC, owned and operated by certified nurse practitioner Cinthia Pineda, opened its doors to the community Jan. 3. Located on Johns Hopkins […]
Area Death Notices - Jan. 26, 27 & 28
Ray Harold Wells, 90, of Morehead City, passed away Saturday January 28, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net. Joe Harper. Joe Louis Harper, 83, of Morehead City, passed...
Temporary shellfish closures announced in Carteret County
State officials announced Monday the immediate temporary closure of shellfish waters. The temporary closures are due to rainfall and resultant runoff. Division of Marine Fisheries Director Kathy B. Rawls, upon the recommendation of State Health Director Dr. Betsey Tilson, Department of Health and Human Services, announced the temporary closures. It...
Greenville, Pitt County law enforcement weigh in on Tyre Nichols’ death
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - As protests continue across the country following the death of Tyre Nichols questions are arising as to how law enforcement is responding and what changes may or may not be made. For the Pitt County Sheriff’s Office, Paul Dance says that there are measures in place...
Onslow County Schools still struggling to hire bus drivers
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Students and staff are almost halfway through the school year but some school systems are still struggling to fill positions. In Onslow County, school bus drivers are hard to come by. Bus drivers are necessary to get students to and from school. With the shortage of drivers, it’s becoming more difficult […]
Prayer vigil held in Greenville for Tyre Nichols
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Social justice advocates in the east are calling for change, following the recent brutal beating by Memphis police of Tyre Nichols, who later died. Several dozen people gathered at the New Dimensions Community Church in Greenville Monday afternoon for a prayer vigil in honor of Nichols’ legacy.
Eastern Carolina amateur radio club puts emergency response skills to the test
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A county amateur radio club meets in an Eastern Carolina city east twice a year to practice critical public service for the community. The Onslow Amateur Radio Club members enjoy connecting with other radio enthusiasts over sound waves, but at their annual Winter Field Day, OARC and other amateur clubs practiced turning their hobby into an emergency resource.
Jacksonville Police to hold prayer vigil in wake of Tyre Nichols’ death
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, is welcoming the public to a community prayer vigil on Wednesday. Jacksonville Police say in light of recent events, they are asking community members to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times. “It is...
Biscuitville Fresh Southern to open first restaurant in Greenville
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Biscuitville Fresh Southern will celebrate the grand opening of its newest restaurant, which will be the first in Greenville, N.C., on Wednesday, Feb. 8. The restaurant will serve guests at 202 SW Greenville Boulevard in Greenville, N.C., and willfeature Biscuitville’s fresh, locally sourced ingredients, including their Biscuits Made Fresh Every15 Minutes. “We […]
Mentally challenged teen found safe in Onslow County
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A mentally challenged teen has been found safe in Onslow County this morning. Darlene Bowser was discovered by emergency management walking along Gum Branch Road. This as the search for the teen was ramping up. Sheriff Chris Thomas said the 19-year-old was “tired, cold, and...
