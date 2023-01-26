The W16 engine was a game changer for Bugatti when it first debuted commercially in the Veyron. From a design standpoint, the engine is a bit of an oddball configuration. For starters, it's huge, clocking in at a full 8-liters, making it only slightly smaller than the monstrous 8.4-liter V10 used in the last generation Vipers. Instead of a more conventional layout of two banks of cylinders, the W16 has four banks of cylinders, making it essentially two V8s stuck together. Lastly, it has four turbochargers that boost the horsepower well into four figures. The W16 (which is being replaced by an as-yet-unrevealed hybrid engine) is what allowed the Veyron, the Chiron, and the subsequent Bolide to break speed records and push Bugatti immediately to the top of any extraordinarily wealthy customer's wishlist. But that era is coming to an end as the last W16-powered Bugatti, the Bugatti Chiron Profilée is heading to auction.

1 DAY AGO