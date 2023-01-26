ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hidden Features You Might Not Know About On Your Car's Key Fob

Key fobs are a generally pretty mundane and overlooked piece of automotive paraphernalia. A few decades ago, drivers didn't have a way to remotely unlock their cars, and now it's taken for granted. The technology is actually fairly recent, as the first car to ever feature a remote unlock feature via a key fob was the AMC/Renault Alliance from 1983 (via Car and Driver).
Why This End-Of-An-Era Bugatti Could Break Auction Records

The W16 engine was a game changer for Bugatti when it first debuted commercially in the Veyron. From a design standpoint, the engine is a bit of an oddball configuration. For starters, it's huge, clocking in at a full 8-liters, making it only slightly smaller than the monstrous 8.4-liter V10 used in the last generation Vipers. Instead of a more conventional layout of two banks of cylinders, the W16 has four banks of cylinders, making it essentially two V8s stuck together. Lastly, it has four turbochargers that boost the horsepower well into four figures. The W16 (which is being replaced by an as-yet-unrevealed hybrid engine) is what allowed the Veyron, the Chiron, and the subsequent Bolide to break speed records and push Bugatti immediately to the top of any extraordinarily wealthy customer's wishlist. But that era is coming to an end as the last W16-powered Bugatti, the Bugatti Chiron Profilée is heading to auction.
Cadillac Voids Warranty After Escalade-V Owner Refinances Car

A Cadillac Escalade-V owner has apparently voided the warranty on his car after refinancing it at a lower interest rate. According to GM Authority, who spoke directly to the customer involved, the V was purchased in September 2022 via GM Financial. The customer then refinanced the vehicle at a lower interest rate with a different unnamed company. There was no need to change the title, as the car remained in the hands of the same person.
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces

Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Jeep Wrangler

Few modern SUVs could boast an iconic lineage as the Jeep Wrangler. The original Willys MB portrayed a crucial role in winning WWII. Still, the first-gen YJ Wrangler that debuted in 1986 was the progenitor of the TJ (1996), JK (2006), and the current-gen Wrangler JL introduced in 2018 (per Car and Driver). The Wrangler remains as capable in the wilderness as its military-based ancestor, but it has become a lifestyle symbol for adventure-ready buyers as well.
The Secret Emergency Brake In Most Electric Vehicles

Modern cars are full of safety features that work to prevent the driver, passengers, and pedestrians from getting injured. There are basic systems like air bags and seatbelts, and more advanced features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane-assist, and a ton more. Cars are safer now than they have ever been.
