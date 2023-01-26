Read full article on original website
Hidden Features You Might Not Know About On Your Car's Key Fob
Key fobs are a generally pretty mundane and overlooked piece of automotive paraphernalia. A few decades ago, drivers didn't have a way to remotely unlock their cars, and now it's taken for granted. The technology is actually fairly recent, as the first car to ever feature a remote unlock feature via a key fob was the AMC/Renault Alliance from 1983 (via Car and Driver).
Here's What Made Ford's Flathead V8 Engine So Special
The mighty V8 engine is still exceptionally popular despite being century-old tech. Here's why Ford's Flathead V8 is the granddaddy of them all.
Why This End-Of-An-Era Bugatti Could Break Auction Records
The W16 engine was a game changer for Bugatti when it first debuted commercially in the Veyron. From a design standpoint, the engine is a bit of an oddball configuration. For starters, it's huge, clocking in at a full 8-liters, making it only slightly smaller than the monstrous 8.4-liter V10 used in the last generation Vipers. Instead of a more conventional layout of two banks of cylinders, the W16 has four banks of cylinders, making it essentially two V8s stuck together. Lastly, it has four turbochargers that boost the horsepower well into four figures. The W16 (which is being replaced by an as-yet-unrevealed hybrid engine) is what allowed the Veyron, the Chiron, and the subsequent Bolide to break speed records and push Bugatti immediately to the top of any extraordinarily wealthy customer's wishlist. But that era is coming to an end as the last W16-powered Bugatti, the Bugatti Chiron Profilée is heading to auction.
The Best Driver Assistance Systems You Can Buy That Aren't Tesla Autopilot
While Tesla Autopilot sits top-of-mind in driver assistance, most auto manufacturers are working on technology that is as good or better than Musk's company.
Cadillac Voids Warranty After Escalade-V Owner Refinances Car
A Cadillac Escalade-V owner has apparently voided the warranty on his car after refinancing it at a lower interest rate. According to GM Authority, who spoke directly to the customer involved, the V was purchased in September 2022 via GM Financial. The customer then refinanced the vehicle at a lower interest rate with a different unnamed company. There was no need to change the title, as the car remained in the hands of the same person.
GMC Hummer EV SUVs Will Roll Off The Production Line Soon, But They Won't Be Cheap
The mighty Hummer EV will be making its way to some customers in the near future. If you plan to grab one of your own, you may have to pay more than expected.
Ford's Electric Pickup Can Power Your House In An Outage, But The Cost Could Be Eye-Watering
Ford's F-150 Lightning has a massive battery that can reportedly power an entire house for a significant amount of time.
2024 Mazda CX-90 Revealed With Seating For Eight And Plug-In Hybrid Option
Mazda's latest SUV is handsome, functional, and finally offers electrification, but will the 2024 CX-90 really be as fun to drive as the automaker promises?
Tesla Drivers Exact Revenge On Owners Using Superchargers As Parking Spaces
Some electric vehicle owners are tired of the anti-social behavior some of their counterparts practice at charging stalls and are fighting back against this in a unique way. As reported by Teslarati, it appears some EV drivers have taken to occupying chargers even when they're not using the amenities. But a new trend may put a stop to this.
Here's What Makes The Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt Such A Big Deal
Drag racing collectors tend to swoon over the Ford Fairlane Thunderbolt, which was an impressive, incredibly rare, and stylish V8 drag racer from the '60s.
These Mercedes Cars Are One Big Step Closer To Self-Driving: Here's What They Can (And Can't) Do
Mercedes-Benz's Drive Pilot autonomous driving system is set to arrive in the United States - here are the cars that will get it first.
This Odd-Looking BMW Hatchback Has Something In Common With The McLaren F1
Before acquiring Mini in 1996, BMW was planning its own compact economy hatchback — complete with odd styling, center-mounted driver seat, and a fax machine.
Here's What Makes General Motors' LS Engines So Special
One of the most common mods for car tuning and customizing is LS swaps, and there's a reason why many enthusiasts opt for General Motors' enduring engine.
Here's How The Yamaha 'Fizzy' Became A British Cultural Craze In The 1970s
One formative motorcycle for bikes in the U.K. was the 'Fizzy" — aka the Yamaha FS1-E — which made motorcycle riding more accessible to the masses.
The 10 Best KTM Motorcycles Ever Made
KTM has made some of the most iconic and comfortable-to-ride motorcycles ever. Here's a list of our absolute favorites from that distinguished manufacturer.
The 10 Rarest Honda Motorcycles Ever Built
Honda has produced some of the world's most renowned motorcycles, but these models are tough to come by these days, especially in the U.S.
Here's How Much It Actually Costs To Maintain A Jeep Wrangler
Few modern SUVs could boast an iconic lineage as the Jeep Wrangler. The original Willys MB portrayed a crucial role in winning WWII. Still, the first-gen YJ Wrangler that debuted in 1986 was the progenitor of the TJ (1996), JK (2006), and the current-gen Wrangler JL introduced in 2018 (per Car and Driver). The Wrangler remains as capable in the wilderness as its military-based ancestor, but it has become a lifestyle symbol for adventure-ready buyers as well.
Car Companies That Were Impacted Most By The Semiconductor Shortage
Car companies have been hit hard by the global semiconductor shortage, affecting production, sales, and earnings. These are some of the hardest-hit car makers.
The Secret Emergency Brake In Most Electric Vehicles
Modern cars are full of safety features that work to prevent the driver, passengers, and pedestrians from getting injured. There are basic systems like air bags and seatbelts, and more advanced features like automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring, lane-assist, and a ton more. Cars are safer now than they have ever been.
How To Turn On Autopilot In A Tesla Model 3
All Tesla vehicles are outfitted with the Autopilot driver assistance software, but can be upgraded to Enhanced and Self-Driving capability as options.
