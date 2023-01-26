ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mesa, AZ

The 'Best Dinosaur Experience In North America' Is Coming To Arizona

By Ginny Reese
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
KNIX 102.5 KNIX
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2o66sT_0kSa6isu00
Photo: Getty Images

The "best dinosaur experience in North America" is returning to Arizona in February. ABC 15 reported that the exhibit is returning to the Grand Canyon State at Bell Bank Park in Mesa.

You can check out the dinosaurs from February 24th through the 26th. Tickets are on sale now and can be bought on JurassicQuest.com .

The exhibit has live dinosaur shows, science and art activities, a 50-foot megalodon, life-size dinosaur skulls , fossil digging stations, inflatables, and more. There will also be other stations for hands-on experiences and activities. All of the activities will be included with your general admission ticket.

The exhibit will be open from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Friday, February 24th; from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday, February 25th; and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sunday, February 26th.

A virtual sneak peek will take place on Wednesday, February 1st at 7 p.m. ET. The session will be an hour long and will include a dino bedtime story. Kids are being encouraged to bring their dinos and favorite PJs. You can register on EventBrite.com .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
citysuntimes.com

Cupbop opens first downtown Phoenix location at Block 23

Cupbop, as seen on ABC’s Shark Tank, opened its first location in downtown Phoenix on Jan. 24, marking the sixth Cupbop restaurant in the Phoenix metropolitan area, growing the brand’s footprint to 42 locations in the US and over 150 world-wide. Located at Block 23, 101 E. Washington...
PHOENIX, AZ
tourcounsel.com

Desert Sky Mall | Shopping mall in Phoenix, Arizona

We continue with the best malls, outlets and stores in Phoenix, and this time we will see Desert Sky Mall. In this shopping center you will not only enjoy the different shops and restaurants. Additionally, you can get together with friends and family to appreciate the live shows that take place on the weekends.
PHOENIX, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Recent snowfalls may slow water level decline at Lake Mead

LAS VEGAS (AP) - Hefty snowfalls that fed the Colorado River in recent weeks may slow the water level decline of Lake Mead on the Nevada-Arizona border, according to some experts. Forecasters now expect Lake Mead to finish this year around 1,027 feet elevation, about 19 feet lower than its...
ARIZONA STATE
nomadlawyer.org

15 Best Places to Visit in Mesa, Arizona

Best Places to Visit in Mesa: The charming city of Mesa is home to unique museums, stunning desert landscapes, two rivers, and a plethora of parks, shops, and restaurants. Being the third biggest city in Arizona, Mesa offers something for everyone. From hiking the Sonoran Desert, appreciating art at its...
MESA, AZ
Melanie R Travel

Three National Park Travel Destinations in Arizona

National parks are significant natural and cultural resources that offer a wide variety of experiences for visitors. They provide an opportunity to experience and appreciate the beauty of nature, including diverse landscapes, wildlife, and natural phenomena. National parks also often preserve and protect important cultural and historical sites, allowing visitors to learn about the history and culture of the area. Additionally, many national parks offer recreational activities such as hiking, camping, and wildlife viewing, as well as guided tours and ranger-led programs, which provide visitors with an in-depth understanding of the park's resources. Visiting national parks can be a great way to connect with nature, improve mental and physical well-being, and create lasting memories. Also, by visiting a national park, you are supporting the preservation and protection of these special places for future generations to enjoy.
ARIZONA STATE
iheart.com

4 Arizona Cities Among The Dirtiest Places In America

There are many perks to city life. But because those larger cities bring along greater populations, drawbacks such as pollution, litter, pests, and lower air quality are usually pretty prominent. LawnStarter compiled a list of the dirtiest cities in America. The website states. "We compared over 150 of the biggest...
ARIZONA STATE
arizonaprogressgazette.com

One of the Country’s Biggest Motorcycle Rallies Returns to Scottsdale… Arizona Bike Week 2023 Rolls Into WestWorld March 29th – April 2nd

First Major Musical Act Announced With Stunt Shows, Scenic Charity Rides, Contests, Camping, and More Concerts On Tap!. With an expected attendance of 75,000 people, AZ Bike Week is officially one of the country’s top biker rallies. Just announced legendary rock band STAIND will take to the stage in...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Burger Places in Arizona

If you live in Arizona and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Arizona that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
ARIZONA STATE
programminginsider.com

5 Amazing Facts to Know About Phoenix

To sign up for our daily email newsletter, CLICK HERE. Arizona’s capital city, Phoenix, is situated in the state’s center region. The fifth-largest city in the United States may be known for its year-round sunshine, desert beauty, world-class resorts, and golf, but it also provides upscale urban scapes, southwest culture, and plenty of outdoor activity.
PHOENIX, AZ
azbigmedia.com

5 must-see music events during Super Bowl week in Arizona

In the days leading up to the Super Bowl in Arizona, there will activities all over the Valley, many featuring some of the music industry's biggest stars. If you love music, here are some of the musical acts you’ll be able to see in the days leading up to the Super Bowl.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Here’s what architectural styles make up most Arizona homes

It’s safe to say that homes in Arizona have a unique charm, but what exactly makes up an Arizona home? Today, neighborhoods throughout Arizona are comprised of a mixture of architecture, ranging from ultra-modern and contemporary to traditional, southwestern, country and territorial. Early settlers brought several styles of architecture...
ARIZONA STATE
KNIX 102.5 KNIX

KNIX 102.5 KNIX

Phoenix, AZ
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Today's Best Country and All Time Favorites

 https://knixcountry.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy