Traffic shift upcoming for N.S.A Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex project

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – A traffic shift is coming up due to the project at the Naval Support Activity Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex.

According to a Facebook post, the N.S.A Hampton Roads Portsmouth Annex will be under construction from January 30 through July 30. This construction comes as the Navy begins extending the third incoming lane into Annex to assist with the incoming flow.

Photo Courtesy: City of Portsmouth Photo Courtesy: City of Portsmouth

From Jan. 30 through Feb. 28, the left inbound lane to the Annex Entry Control Point will be closed to through traffic. The single outbound lane will remain open for incoming traffic.

From March 1 through July 30, the right inbound lane to the Annex Entry Control point will be closed. The single outbound lane will also remain open during this traffic flow change.

During construction, employees are asked to utilize the Annex back gate between 6 a.m. and 8 a.m. to alleviate some of the pressure that patients could face when arriving for appointments.

