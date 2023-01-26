ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Thursday marks 323rd anniversary of Pacific Northwest’s last 9.0 magnitude mega-quake

By KIRO 7 News Staff
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 4 days ago
SEATTLE — Thursday, Jan. 26, marks the 323rd anniversary of the last magnitude 9.0 Cascadia Megathrust earthquake, which hit the Pacific Northwest in 1700.

Its massive, 700-mile fault from mid-Vancouver Island to Cape Mendocino, Calif. may have ruptured along its length, according to the Pacific Northwest Seismic Network.

“This earthquake generated a tsunami that smashed into the Pacific coastline and areas throughout the Pacific Ocean. It is the most recent Cascadia Subduction Zone earthquake to have occurred among the 19 that are believed to be full-length events in the last 10,000 years,” PNSN tweeted Thursday.

Though it happened centuries ago, there is geological and historical evidence of the huge quake and tsunami that followed.

Indigenous tribes living on the coast of Vancouver Island passed down oral histories which describe an earthquake and tsunami that crushed homes and caused landslides. They described an extended shaking that was so strong that people were unable to stand.

The tsunami also damaged the Pacific coast of Japan. In the village of Kuwagasaki, northeast of Tokyo, the tsunami is believed to have crested at about 10 feet. It destroyed 13 houses and started a fire that devastated other homes.

Dead trees in “ghost” forests are another piece of evidence of the tsunami. The trees are believed to have been killed instantly by saltwater flooding when the coasts of northern California, Oregon and Washington suddenly dropped 1 to 2 meters.

“By comparing the tree rings of dead trees with those still living, researchers were able to give the 1700 earthquake a place in written history even though it predates Cascadia’s earliest documents by nearly a century,” PNSN said.

There are also obvious geological signs such as the shrinking of coastal regions and the drowning of marshlands.

“These signatures are identified multiple times, indicating that events like these have repeated at irregular intervals of hundreds of years,” PNSN said.

PNSN said the anniversary is a reminder to stay up on what to do during and after an earthquake.

For more information about how to prepare for an earthquake, visit https://ready.gov/earthquakes.

For more information about tsunami evacuation, visit the Oregon Department of Emergency and the Washington State Department of Natural Resources.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 9

Guest
4d ago

It’s about time for a bigger one ☝️ to be rid of the talking toilets 🚽 from Uranus 😷

Reply
4
Related
maritime-executive.com

U.S. Navy Closes Four Drydocks at Puget Sound Shipyard Over Quake Risk

The U.S. Navy is temporarily idling four submarine repair drydocks in Washington due to earthquake risk, the service announced Sunday. The Navy recently commissioned a seismic assessment for Puget Sound Naval Shipyard as part of its long-term Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program. The objective was to assess any risks associated with the occurrence of an earthquake while a nuclear sub is undergoing maintenance in one of the docks. The Navy did not go into details on the outcome of the assessment, but three drydocks at Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton and one drydock at the Trident Refit Facility in Bangor will be kept empty until the conclusion of further investigations.
BREMERTON, WA
KGW

King tides offer clues about effects of rising sea levels

OLYMPIA, Wash — This winter, we've seen what king tides can do when coupled with a big storm surge. In Washington, state experts studying sea level rise are learning from these events to help coastal communities cope. The annual king tides roll in the highest tides of the season.
OLYMPIA, WA
96.7 KISS FM

People in Western Montana Rattled By Unusually Big Earthquake

Earthquakes in Montana are fairly common. The Intermountain Seismic Belt extends throughout much of the western part of the state. Montana ranks 4th in the country for most seismically active states. On Monday, residents of Livingston, Montana, and the surrounding area reported feeling an earthquake. According to USGS, the quake...
MONTANA STATE
NBC Bay Area

3.8 Magnitude Quake Hits Near Northern California Coast

A preliminary 3.8 magnitude earthquake struck near the Northern California coast Saturday, according to the United States Geological Survey. The quake hit at 3:56 p.m. and was centered 21.1 miles south southwest of the city of Eureka, the USGS said. No other information was immediately available. This is a developing...
EUREKA, CA
tillamookcountypioneer.net

1ST SECURITY BANK ANNOUNCES RECEIPT OF REGULATORY APPROVALS TO BUY SEVEN WASHINGTON AND OREGON BRANCHES FROM COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INCLUDES MANZANITA & TILLAMOOK BRANCHES

MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, Wash. ― January 17, 2023 ― FS Bancorp, Inc. (Nasdaq: FSBW, ) the parent company of 1st Security Bank of Washington (“1st Security Bank”) announced January 17, 2023 that all required regulatory approvals had been received for 1st Security to purchase seven branches from Columbia Bank, a subsidiary of Columbia Banking System, in Oregon and Washington.
MOUNTLAKE TERRACE, WA
gcaptain.com

Columbia River Fishing Vessel Investigated for AIS Violation

The U.S. Coast Guard is pursuing a civil penalty against a commercial fishing vessel for violating Automated Identification System (AIS) regulations near the mouth of the Columbia River. Coast Guard Sector Columbia River detected a commercial fishing vessel deactivate its AIS while underway near the mouth of the Columbia River...
OREGON STATE
97 Rock

Which Washington Apple is America’s Favorite?

Washington feeds the rest of the country and the world. While world-famous for our trees and coffee, we make the best apples on the continent. How many apples are grown in Washington each year?. Washington will harvest about 12 billion apples this year, and every year actually. That's 12 billion...
WASHINGTON STATE
Channel 6000

Oregon cold; wind chills below 0 at ski resorts

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A cold east wind and chilly temperatures fills the Oregon air Sunday morning. Skies cleared out after the passage of a modified arctic front pushed through the region. There are some slick roads out there in the morning hours, so watch out. Sunday will feature...
PORTLAND, OR
