Morningside Garden issues
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
98 cited in cockrighting raid in Maynardville
Ninety-eight people were cited with crimes related to cockfighting following a raid in Union County on Saturday afternoon, according to a a release from the Animal Wellness Action and the Center for a Humane Economy.
Sevier County Utility District President on leave
The Sevier County Utility District's president has been suspended for the personal use of district resources.
Propane heater blamed for fire inside motorhome in Sevierville
A woman is crediting her dog "Sadie" for helping to escape a motorhome fire in Sevierville on Sunday afternoon.
Waterline break impacting traffic
A waterline break is causing backups in Jefferson City on Broadway Boulevard.
Endangered Child Alert issued for 8-year-old Maryville boy
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an Endangered Child Alert for 8-year-old Jcyon Rogerson of Maryville.
Crews work overnight to put out cabin fires in Sevier County
Multiple fire crews worked overnight to put out fires at multiple cabins in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County.
Road reopened after rock slide in Townsend
A "large" rock slide that closed a main road in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park for nearly 18 hours has reopened Tuesday.
4 children, 1 adult dead after Union County house fire
The father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee to try to get some answers.
5 dead in Union County house fire
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is investigating a Union County house fire that claimed the lives of five people on Sunday.
Late LSU run ends Lady Vols shot at upset bid over the Tigers
The Lady Vols are still searching for their first-ranked win of the season. Tennessee surrendered an 11-0 run midway through the fourth quarter costing them a 76-68 loss to LSU.
Knoxville HUD housing complex residents await major repairs
Residents at a low-income housing complex in Knoxville have raised some serious issues about their living conditions. They say there are problems with security, elevators don't work, and there is mold and water leaks inside apartments.
Best Buy in Farragut announces closing date
A well-known electronic retailer company is closing one of its stores soon in East Tennessee.
Father travels from South Carolina to comfort daughter after fatal Luttrell fire
A father of a daughter who lost her family in a house fire over the weekend in Luttrell traveled to Tennessee trying to get some answers.
‘We remember him as a photographer, as a skater,’ Knoxville activists hold candlelight vigil for Tyre Nichols
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville residents came together Sunday evening to hold a candlelight vigil to honor Tyre Nichols, who died after a police traffic stop in Memphis in early January. Protests broke out across the U.S. after footage of the incident was released on Friday. Community members gathered in front of the City County […]
Crime Stoppers Spotlight: Sevierville Police looking for suspect in theft at Great Smokies Flea Market
The Sevierville Police Department is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in an overnight theft at the Great Smokies Flea Market in Kodak.
Nearly 100 citations issued in East Tennessee cockfighting raid
Following a tip by an animal welfare group, the Union County Sheriff's Office raided a cockfighting derby over the weekend and cited nearly 100 people.
Pigeon Forge home, RV destroyed in fire
Authorities are investigating the cause of a fire that destroyed an RV and damaged an RV Tuesday morning, according to Sevier County Emergency Management Agency.
Cabins burn overnight in Sevier County
Multiple cabins burned overnight in the Upper Middle Creek area of Sevier County and investigators are working to determine the cause of the "intense fire."
Volunteer Assisted Transportation looking for 15-20 drivers in 2023
The Volunteer Assisted Transportation (VAT) is a nonprofit, volunteer-driven program that provides accessible and affordable transportation services to Knox County seniors and people living with disabilities who require assistance to travel safely. Program Manager Nancy Welch spoke about the need for more than a dozen
