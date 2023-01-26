Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball earns transfer portal commitment from Clemson outside hitter Camryn Hannah
After the addition of first-team All-Big Ten outsider hitter Jess Mruzik from Michigan, coach Katie Schumacher-Cawley tapped into the ACC market to grab another pin hitter. Heading to Happy Valley from Death Valley is junior outside hitter Camryn Hannah who received second-team All-ACC honors in her third season with Clemson.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's volleyball remains at No. 4 in latest AVCA poll
Although its perfect 6-0 start was snapped last Wednesday, Penn State remained at No. 4 in the latest AVCA poll. The Nittany Lions’ first loss of the season came at the hands of No. 3 Long Beach State, which remained unbeaten after downing Penn State 3-1 last time out.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's basketball guard Jalen Pickett named to Wooden Award late watch list
Penn State's star guard is still in the running for the highest honor in college basketball. Guard Jalen Pickett was one of 20 players to be named to the Wooden Award Late Season Watch List. Pickett leads Penn State in almost every stat category, except blocks, and averages 17.6 points...
Digital Collegian
2025 recruiting class gains 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews | The 1-0 Podcast
Penn State is already beginning to gain recruits from the class of 2025, and among the first includes 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Zach Allen talk more on what Matthews’ commitment means for Penn State’s offensive line and the overall 2025 class.
Digital Collegian
Road woes continue for Penn State women’s basketball after suffering blowout defeat to No. 8 Maryland
The road woes continued in College Park, Maryland. Penn State suffered a blowout defeat to No. 8 Maryland on Monday, losing 87-66 to push its record to 0-7 away from home. From the opening jump, it didn’t start well for the Lady Lions. After back-to-back turnovers in the opening two minutes of the game forced coach Carolyn Kieger to call a timeout, the Terrapins pounced on a timid blue and white squad.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey’s Eleri MacKay named CHA Forward of the Week
Penn State has been garnering plenty of recognition lately, both collectively and individually, and that trend continued on Monday. Senior Eleri MacKay has been named CHA’s Forward of the Week following her standout efforts against Lindenwood this past weekend. MacKay guided the Nittany Lions to a pair of victories...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s basketball’s new big-man lineup shuts down Michigan’s Hunter Dickinson
Penn State routed Michigan 83-61 and a large part of its win was holding the Wolverines’ best weapon, All-American center Hunter Dickinson, in check. Dickinson, who averaged 18.3 points per game prior to the trip to Happy Valley, only put up six points — his lowest single-game total this season.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling's Beau Bartlett, Alex Facundo fall in rankings following narrow losses
Despite a convincing win over the Iowa Hawkeyes, two Penn State grapplers slid down the rankings. At 141, Beau Bartlett dropped one spot in the rankings to No. 5 after he suffered his first defeat of the season to No. 2 Real Woods. Bartlett’s 14-1 start remains impressive considering he...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey can’t stop Michigan’s Luke Hughes, get swept by Wolverines
In order to earn a win on Saturday, No. 6 Penn State needed to have a short-term memory following a 7-3 road loss against Michigan 24 hours earlier. The Wolverines swiftly set the tone in that contest, scoring two goals on their first two shots. Out for revenge, Penn State began the second game in the exact same fashion, but couldn’t hold off Michigan forever, eventually suffering a 5-4 defeat.
Digital Collegian
‘It’s the basketball gods’ | Penn State men’s basketball baffles Michigan with 3-point barrage
As Penn State knocked down 3-pointer after 3-pointer, Michigan coach Juwan Howard couldn’t help but turn to Micah Shrewsberry and laugh. He knew with about three minutes remaining in the first half that it was just one of those days. “I’m like, ‘yo this is what we’re in right...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey overcomes slow start to complete sweep of Lindenwood
No. 12 Penn State’s senior day didn’t disappoint, as it brought a thrilling matchup with Lindenwood after the previous day’s lopsided outcome. The Nittany Lions played well all over the ice after falling behind early, finishing with a score of 6-3 en route to their 20th victory this season along with capturing a four-game sweep of Lindenwood.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey overcomes early deficit, dominates Lindenwood for season sweep
A physical, slow start eventually turned into a dominant 6-3 win for Penn State over Lindenwood, marking its 20th win this season. Junior goaltender Josie Bothun made a series of big saves early in the opening period. The first saw the puck nearly sneak through behind Bothun’s back, however, she managed to find the puck and hold it until the whistle.
Digital Collegian
‘I wish it could snow without the cold’ | Penn State students share mixed feelings about winter in Pennsylvania
As the final days of January roll around, some Penn State students have mixed feelings about the winter season. In the month of January, the average high temperature in State College is 34 degrees fahrenheit, according to the U.S. Climate Data. For some students, these temperatures are too cold to...
Digital Collegian
‘Cooking is my passion’ | Penn State student starts Puerto Rican food delivery business
Penn State student Zairi Mercader launched Zee’s Kitchen in March 2022 to bring Puerto Rican cuisine and culture to State College. Mercader (senior-marketing and Spanish) said her abuela, who taught her how to cook during her childhood in Puerto Rico, inspired her to start her business. “I remember her...
Digital Collegian
Nalini Krishnankutty announces candidacy for State College Borough Council
Nalini Krishnankutty, a current member of the State College Borough Council, announced her candidacy Tuesday for another two-year term on the Borough Council, according to a press release. Krishnankutty is a first-generation immigrant American with a PhD in chemical engineering from Penn State. She's also the Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging...
Digital Collegian
Centre County Commissioners Amber Concepcion, Mark Higgins seek election 'as a team'
Centre County Commissioners Mark Higgins and Amber Concepcion will be seeking election as a team this year, according to a release. The two “have both demonstrated records of working together to improve services for Centre County residents,” the release said. “Our focus will continue to be supporting secure...
Digital Collegian
Marie Librizzi announces candidacy for Centre County Commissioner
Marie Librizzi announced her candidacy as Republican candidate for Centre County Commissioner in the spring primary election, according to a release. Librizzi has been a Centre County resident since 1978, and retired in December 2022 after 42 years of co-owning Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery, the release said. According...
