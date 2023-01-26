ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Digital Collegian

2025 recruiting class gains 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews | The 1-0 Podcast

Penn State is already beginning to gain recruits from the class of 2025, and among the first includes 4-star offensive tackle Jaelyne Matthews. “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Zach Allen talk more on what Matthews’ commitment means for Penn State’s offensive line and the overall 2025 class.
Digital Collegian

Road woes continue for Penn State women’s basketball after suffering blowout defeat to No. 8 Maryland

The road woes continued in College Park, Maryland. Penn State suffered a blowout defeat to No. 8 Maryland on Monday, losing 87-66 to push its record to 0-7 away from home. From the opening jump, it didn’t start well for the Lady Lions. After back-to-back turnovers in the opening two minutes of the game forced coach Carolyn Kieger to call a timeout, the Terrapins pounced on a timid blue and white squad.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey’s Eleri MacKay named CHA Forward of the Week

Penn State has been garnering plenty of recognition lately, both collectively and individually, and that trend continued on Monday. Senior Eleri MacKay has been named CHA’s Forward of the Week following her standout efforts against Lindenwood this past weekend. MacKay guided the Nittany Lions to a pair of victories...
Digital Collegian

Penn State men’s hockey can’t stop Michigan’s Luke Hughes, get swept by Wolverines

In order to earn a win on Saturday, No. 6 Penn State needed to have a short-term memory following a 7-3 road loss against Michigan 24 hours earlier. The Wolverines swiftly set the tone in that contest, scoring two goals on their first two shots. Out for revenge, Penn State began the second game in the exact same fashion, but couldn’t hold off Michigan forever, eventually suffering a 5-4 defeat.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women's hockey overcomes slow start to complete sweep of Lindenwood

No. 12 Penn State’s senior day didn’t disappoint, as it brought a thrilling matchup with Lindenwood after the previous day’s lopsided outcome. The Nittany Lions played well all over the ice after falling behind early, finishing with a score of 6-3 en route to their 20th victory this season along with capturing a four-game sweep of Lindenwood.
Digital Collegian

Penn State women’s hockey overcomes early deficit, dominates Lindenwood for season sweep

A physical, slow start eventually turned into a dominant 6-3 win for Penn State over Lindenwood, marking its 20th win this season. Junior goaltender Josie Bothun made a series of big saves early in the opening period. The first saw the puck nearly sneak through behind Bothun’s back, however, she managed to find the puck and hold it until the whistle.
Digital Collegian

Nalini Krishnankutty announces candidacy for State College Borough Council

Nalini Krishnankutty, a current member of the State College Borough Council, announced her candidacy Tuesday for another two-year term on the Borough Council, according to a press release. Krishnankutty is a first-generation immigrant American with a PhD in chemical engineering from Penn State. She's also the Diversity, Inclusion, and Belonging...
Digital Collegian

Centre County Commissioners Amber Concepcion, Mark Higgins seek election 'as a team'

Centre County Commissioners Mark Higgins and Amber Concepcion will be seeking election as a team this year, according to a release. The two “have both demonstrated records of working together to improve services for Centre County residents,” the release said. “Our focus will continue to be supporting secure...
Digital Collegian

Marie Librizzi announces candidacy for Centre County Commissioner

Marie Librizzi announced her candidacy as Republican candidate for Centre County Commissioner in the spring primary election, according to a release. Librizzi has been a Centre County resident since 1978, and retired in December 2022 after 42 years of co-owning Old Main Frame Shop and Gallery, the release said. According...
