Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Trailblazing Easton Area principal who fought for diversity, teacher recognition, will retire
When David Hightower rolled into the Easton area, all he wanted to do was coach track and teach physical education. The Lincoln University track hall-of-famer shifted his priorities as the community embraced him and he embraced the opportunity to lead.
11 Lehigh Valley students named 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholar candidates
Eleven high school students from the Lehigh Valley are among 198 in Pennsylvania named as candidates for the 2023 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program, the state Department of Education has announced. The program was established in 1964 to recognize and honor distinguished graduating high school seniors each year, the Department of...
Instagram picture of teen flashing a gun in Bethlehem high school leads to arrest
A Bethlehem teen has been arrested after posting a photo on Instagram flashing what appeared to be a gun while at a Bethlehem area high school basketball game, authorities said. The “gun” at the Freedom High School game turned out to be a pellet/BB gun that “gives every appearance of...
fox29.com
Police: Threats made against middle school in Lansdale prompt early dismissal for students
LANSDALE, Pa. - Students at a middle school in Lansdale were dismissed early after multiple threats were made against the school. According to the police, two threats were made against Penndale Middle School on Monday. Authorities say police responded, coordinated with school officials and decided to dismiss students early. Students...
Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines
Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
Northampton County judge candidate has the support of Larry Holmes’ family | Letter
A long time ago we decided to make our home here in Palmer Township. We raised our children here, and now watch our grandchildren growing up here. We care about this community. That is the reason why we are encouraging everyone to vote for Brian Panella for Northampton County judge....
Easton backs new West Ward gateway arch spanning Northampton Street
Easton officials have approved the design of a gateway arch between the city’s West Ward and Downtown neighborhoods. The arch spanning Northampton Street just east of Sixth Street is an early action project of an initiative to land Easton a federal Choice Neighborhoods grant. The grant in the range of $30 million to $50 million would overhaul West Ward public housing and opportunities for residents, officials have said.
The Shenandoah Sentinel
SHENANDOAH’S CENTRALIA MOMENT: A look back at the Kehley Run mine fire (Part 1)
SHENANDOAH – When mine fires come up, the six-decade plight of a Columbia County borough is often top-of-mind, as is the misconception driven by said plight that mine fires are an unstoppable force. As the Centralia Mine Fire saga began, a lesser-known mine fire was raging and threatening what...
Founding Fathers Opening in Bucks County with Giant New Sports Bar, Restaurant, Steakhouse
One of Philadelphia's most popular and iconic sports bars is expanding to Bucks County with a new restaurant, grill, sports bar, and event/banquet space. Founding Fathers will open its second and largest location at 2900 Street Road in Bensalem, PA.
Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash
BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. There's no word on the woman's condition or...
Popular Italian eatery abruptly closes its doors in Northampton County
A popular Italian eatery has abruptly shuttered its doors just outside Walnutport, according to food groups on social media and published reports. The owner of A Ca Mia, 4330 Lehigh Dr., posted a sign on the front door sometime this past week announcing the closure and thanked patrons for their continued support and understanding during a difficult time. It stated, “I am sorry to inform you that A Ca Mia is closed do (sic) to the long term effects of COVID and inflation ...,” according to various social media postings and published reports.
LehighValleyLive.com
Why Easton would miss great opportunity if it passes on Lehigh Canal hydropower plan | Opinion
“Everyone complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” Mark Twain once quipped. Today we can swap out the word “weather” and replace it with “climate change.” Everyone complains about the effects of climate change — sea levels rising, droughts intensifying, air conditioners struggling to cope with the heat — but too few of us are taking action.
St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Bethlehem to be closed and sold, diocese says
St. Joseph’s Roman Catholic Church in Bethlehem will be closed and sold, according to a news release. Structural issues and deteriorating exterior stone on the church at 417 E. Fifth St. are causing a financial hardship, according to the release from the Diocese of Allentown.
Massive Search Launched For Allentown Dad Missing Since Christmas
An Allentown dad of two hasn't been seen since just after Christmas, and loved ones are asking the community to aid in their search.Adam Zimpfer, 40, was last seen on Dec. 27, his friends and family say. He's described as being between about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 180 pounds with brown eye…
LehighValleyLive.com
Popular YouTube star James Phyrillas hospitalized after fatal Lehigh County crash
A popular YouTube star remains hospitalized Tuesday following a double fatal crash over the weekend that claimed his brother and friend. Family and friends say James Phyrillas was driving the sedan Sunday that crashed with a tractor-trailer at the intersection of Hamilton Boulevard/Route 222 and Folk Road in Upper Macungie Township.
Ira ‘Bob’ Born, son of Bethlehem-based Just Born candies founder, has died
The son of the man who founded Bethlehem-based Just Born candies died Sunday, according to a statement from the company. Ira “Bob” Born was a former president of Just Born candies, the company founded by his father, Sam Born, according to the statement. He was 98.
Eagles fans party in the streets to celebrate return to Super Bowl (PHOTOS)
Eagles fans took to the streets of Philadelphia Sunday night to celebrate the team’s second trip to the Super Bowl in five years. They flooded out of bars and their homes onto Broad Street in Center City, and many other locations throughout the city. Fans attending the game at Lincoln Financial Field were just as excited.
Woman, 29, Posing As Student Spent Four Days In Classes At NJ High School, Officials Say
A woman spent four days in classes at New Brunswick High School before officials apparently realized the truth, according to district officials.A video of the Tuesday, Jan. 24 New Brunswick Board of Education meeting was posted on Twitter by New Brunswick Today reporter Charlie Kratovil."This is an…
Nazareth boys basketball outlasts Wilson in OT at Wells Fargo Center
The Nazareth and Wilson boys basketball teams maximized their court time at the Wells Fargo Center on Monday. The Blue Eagles and Warriors battled in an overtime contest that included 12 ties and 11 lead changes. Nazareth finally prevailed 67-62 in an independent matchup at the home of the Philadelphia...
Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope
SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
LehighValleyLive.com
