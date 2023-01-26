ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

Waxing nostalgic: Crayola stamps celebrating 20th century drew local collectors | Lehigh Valley historical headlines

Folks flocked to the post office for a box of crayons. A stamp featuring the first box of Crayola crayons was featured on a run of the U.S. Postal Service’s “Celebrate the Century” series released 25 years ago this week. The Easton brand, Binney & Smith, made that first box in 1903. It appeared in the stamp sheet recalling events from the 1900s and 1910s.
EASTON, PA
Easton backs new West Ward gateway arch spanning Northampton Street

Easton officials have approved the design of a gateway arch between the city’s West Ward and Downtown neighborhoods. The arch spanning Northampton Street just east of Sixth Street is an early action project of an initiative to land Easton a federal Choice Neighborhoods grant. The grant in the range of $30 million to $50 million would overhaul West Ward public housing and opportunities for residents, officials have said.
EASTON, PA
Newswatch 16

Woman hurt in Lackawanna County crash

BLAKELY, Pa. — A woman was hospitalized after a crash in Lackawanna County Saturday morning. Newswatch 16 found broken glass at the scene on Gino Merli Drive in Blakely. Police say it happened around 4 a.m. when the woman's vehicle rolled. There's no word on the woman's condition or...
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Popular Italian eatery abruptly closes its doors in Northampton County

A popular Italian eatery has abruptly shuttered its doors just outside Walnutport, according to food groups on social media and published reports. The owner of A Ca Mia, 4330 Lehigh Dr., posted a sign on the front door sometime this past week announcing the closure and thanked patrons for their continued support and understanding during a difficult time. It stated, “I am sorry to inform you that A Ca Mia is closed do (sic) to the long term effects of COVID and inflation ...,” according to various social media postings and published reports.
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
Why Easton would miss great opportunity if it passes on Lehigh Canal hydropower plan | Opinion

“Everyone complains about the weather, but nobody does anything about it,” Mark Twain once quipped. Today we can swap out the word “weather” and replace it with “climate change.” Everyone complains about the effects of climate change — sea levels rising, droughts intensifying, air conditioners struggling to cope with the heat — but too few of us are taking action.
EASTON, PA
WBRE

Property search gives missing girl’s family renewed hope

SWEET VALLEY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The family of a Luzerne County woman who went missing nearly 20 years ago is hoping an ongoing criminal investigation may help solve her mysterious disappearance. 22-year-old Phylicia Thomas from the Sweet Valley area vanished without a trace in 2004. Now her family says State Police activity at a […]
WYOMING COUNTY, PA
