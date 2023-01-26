ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TVLine Items: Carol Burnett Special, Fringe Vet to Percy Jackson and More

By Erianne Lewis and Vlada Gelman
 4 days ago
NBC is throwing a birthday bash for comedy icon Carol Burnett .

The two-hour special Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8/7c on the network (and stream next day on Peacock). The event, which marks Burnett’s 90th birthday on that same day, will feature musical tributes from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more.

Additional special guests include Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross and Vicki Lawrence, among others.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has tapped Lance Reddick ( Fringe, Bosch ) and Toby Stephens ( Lost in Space, Black Sails ) to guest-star as Zeus and Poseidon, respectively, our sister site Variety reports.

* Michael Kelly ( House of Cards, Jack Ryan ) is set to recur on Taylor Sheridan’s forthcoming Paramount+ drama Lioness . According to The Hollywood Reporter , Kelly will play Joe, “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.” The espionage drama’s star-studded ensemble also includes Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.

* Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl will be simulcast Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT across Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, HBO Max and discovery+ for the first time in its 19-year run.

* The second season of Netflix’s design competition, Next in Fashion , will premiere Friday, March 3.

* Inspired by stories of women of color that have disappeared, Lifetime’s Black Girl Missing will premiere Saturday, March 4 at 8 pm. Garcelle Beauvais ( Franklin & Bash, NYPD Blue ) executive-produces and stars in the movie.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?

TVLine

SNL Video: Michael B. Jordan's Creepy 'Jake From State Farm' Steals a Family

That Jake from State Farm seems like a nice boy, doesn’t he? Well, not after this he won’t. This week’s Saturday Night Live host Michael B. Jordan skewers the beloved insurance spokesman in a commercial parody that goes from fun to frightening in pretty short order. The sketch starts out like an ordinary commercial: Jake from State Farm shows up at the home of a couple played by Mikey Day and Heidi Gardner after some minor household disaster. Day heads off to work and finds, when he returns that evening, that Jake is still there playing with the kids and...
TVLine

Annie Wersching, 24, Bosch and Timeless Actress, Dead at 45

Annie Wersching, the actress who starred in 24, Bosch and Timeless among others, died Sunday. She was 45. Wersching passed away of cancer after being diagnosed in 2020, our sister site Deadline first reported. She continued working with recurring roles in both Star Trek: Picard and The Rookie right up until her death. Her husband, actor Stephen Full, confirmed the news in a statement. “There is a cavernous hole in the soul of this family today,” he said. “But she left us the tools to fill it.  She found wonder in the simplest moment. She didn’t require music to dance. She taught...
TVLine

Lisa Loring, TV's Original Wednesday Addams, Dead at 64

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday Addams on the original live-action Addams Family series, has died, our sister site Variety confirms. She was 64. TV writer and producer Laura Jacobson announced Loring’s passing Sunday on Facebook, writing, “It is with great sadness that I report the death of our friend, Lisa Loring.” According to Jacobson, the actress “suffered a massive stroke brought on by smoking and high blood pressure” four days prior and has been on life support for three days. “Yesterday, her family made the difficult decision to remove it and she passed last night,” Jacobson continued. “She is embedded in the...
Outsider.com

NBC Will Honor Carol Burnett’s Life and Legacy with a 2-Hour Special on the Star’s 90th Birthday

Comedian Carol Burnett has brought a lot of laughter to many people throughout her long, illustrious career. Now, NBC is going to help celebrate her 90th birthday with a two-hour special. It is titled Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love. It will appear on her birthday, Wednesday, April 26 at 8 p.m. Eastern/Pacific. The special also will stream the next day on Peacock.
HollywoodLife

Christopher Meloni Calls Mariska Hargitay By His Nickname For Her In Cute 59th Birthday Tribute: Watch

There’s nothing better than Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargitay‘s friendship. When Mariska turned 59 on Monday, January 23, her Law & Order: SVU co-star and close friend posted the most hilarious birthday tribute dedicated to her. Christopher, 61, recorded a video where he got so close to the camera that only his nose, eyes, and forehead were visible. The actor, while whispering, sweetly referred to Mariska as “Marsha” when he mentioned that it was her birthday.
Parade

Al Pacino's Net Worth In 2023 Makes Him 'The Godfather' of Hollywood

Al Pacino’s net worth reflects the fact that he is one of the most decorated actors of all time. The Oscar winner has conquered both the small and big screen, with his iconic performances spanning decades. It’s no surprise that one of the kings of Hollywood has a bank account to match. Pacino has ...
TVLine

Annie Wersching Remembered: 24 Costar Kiefer Sutherland, Many Others Pay Tribute to the Late Actress

Former costars and producers are paying tribute following the news of Annie Wersching’s death on Sunday at the age of 45. Kiefer Sutherland, who played Jack Bauer opposite Wersching’s Renee Walker in Seasons 7 and 8 of Fox’s 24, tweeted that the actress was “one of the greatest actors I’ve ever had the pleasure of working with, and my friend.” He added: “My heart breaks for her young family. May she be remembered for the beautiful person that she was.” Wersching played Julia Brasher opposite Titus Welliver’s Harry Bosch in the Amazon series Bosch. Welliver said in a tweet: “There are no...
TVLine

Law & Order: SVU Recap: Did Benson and Stabler Actually Kiss?

If you’re here, it’s likely because you want to know whether Capt. Olivia Benson and Det. Elliot Stabler did, indeed, kiss on this week’s Law & Order: SVU. After all, the promo surely made it seem like that was a possibility. The short answer? Nope. But you’re going to want to find out what did happen. (It wasn’t nothing!) Liv and El’s close moment came during an episode in which Oscar Papa, head of the brutal gang BX9, was brought to trial. An enraged Liv, who hadn’t for one second forgotten how Papa threatened Noah’s safety and well-being, was on a tear to...
TVLine

TVLine Items: Kidman's Perfect Nanny Series, Leno's Garage Closed and More

Nicole Kidman just can’t stay away from HBO: The Big Little Lies vet is headed back to the premium cable network as the star and executive producer of the limited series The Perfect Nanny, our sister site Deadline reports. The project hails from Pen15 co-creator/co-star Maya Erskine, who will write The Perfect Nanny, in addition to headlining the series with Kidman. Based on the book of the same name by Leïla SlimaniIn, The Perfect Nanny tells the story of “a seemingly perfect nanny [who] goes to work for a couple with two young children, but her helpful personality eventually deteriorates into something...
CBS LA

"Laverne & Shirley" actor Cindy Williams dies at 75

Cindy Williams, who played Shirley opposite Penny Marshall's Laverne on the popular sitcom "Laverne & Shirley," has died, her family said Monday.Williams died in Los Angeles at age 75 on Wednesday after a brief illness, her children, Zak and Emily Hudson, said in a statement released through family spokeswoman Liza Cranis."The passing of our kind, hilarious mother, Cindy Williams, has brought us insurmountable sadness that could never truly be expressed," the statement said. "Knowing and loving her has been our joy and privilege. She was one of a kind, beautiful, generous and possessed a brilliant sense of humor and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVLine

The Last of Us' Biggest Diversion From the Game Makes For a Gorgeous, Near-Perfect Episode — Read Recap

Before this week’s The Last of Us, I was unaware that I had the capability to fall in complete love with a cantankerous, virgin survivalist with an unfortunate hair and to mourn his death as though he were a member of my family — all within the space of an hour and 20 minutes. But here I am, ugly-crying over The Artist Formerly Known as Ron Swanson. Sunday’s episode of the series was a departure from the video game it’s based on, the biggest narrative change we’ve seen so far. It also was an elegant, thoughtful, moving love story set in a...
TVLine

Why Is Dean in Winchesters Photo? Did Last of Us Lunch Look Too Good? Why Is Barney in HIMYF 'Burbs? More Qs!

We’ve got questions, and you’ve (maybe) got answers! With another week of TV gone by, we’re lobbing queries left and right about lotsa shows including The Bachelor, How I Met Your Father, The Winchesters and Poker Face! 1 | Wait, the entire cast of That ’70s Show was on set to film That ’90s Show at the same time, and the Powers That Be neglected to write them into a scene together? That’s revival malpractice! 2 | Having cancelled nearly a dozen scripted originals to date (most recently freshman YA dramas One of Us Is Lying and Vampire Academy), what are the...
TVLine

Roseanne Barr Returns to Stand-Up, References Roseanne Cancellation in First Teaser for Fox Nation Special

Roseanne Barr is attempting a comeback. Fox Nation has announced that the disgraced sitcom star’s new stand-up special, Roseanne Barr: Cancel This!, will begin streaming Monday, Feb. 13. The first teaser, which aired during Sunday’s NFC Championship Game between the victorious Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers, sees the comedian allude to her 2018 termination by ABC. “Has anyone else been fired recently?” she asks. The rhetorical question is followed by her signature cackle. Roseanne returned to ABC in March 2018 with big ratings, and was quickly renewed for an 11th season. But after Barr tweeted a racist “joke” about Obama...
TEXAS STATE
TVLine

Frasier Revival Adds 2 to Cast, Including Niles and Daphne's Son

Another member of the Crane family will join Frasier for the Paramount+ revival. Newcomer Anders Keith has been cast as Niles and Daphne’s son David, our sister site Deadline reports. He joins fellow franchise newbie Jack Cutmore-Scott (Deception), who was previously cast as Frasier’s son Freddy. Additionally, the revival has added Jess Salgueiro (Y: The Last Man) as Freddy’s roommate Eve. The character of David was born in the original series’ 2004 series finale. TV parents David Hyde Pierce and Jane Leeves are not currently attached to the revival. In the sequel series, David is “an awkward college freshman with a penchant...
Deadline

‘The Simpsons’, ‘Family Guy’ & ‘Bob’s Burgers’ Renewed For Two Additional Seasons Through 2024-25

Fox has handed early two-season renewals to three of its animation mainstays — The Simpsons, Family Guy and Bob’s Burgers — taking them through the 2024-25 broadcast cycle. The Simpsons will extend its standing as the longest-running primetime scripted series in television history with a renewal for its 35th and 36th seasons. Bob’s Burgers will return for seasons 14 and 15 and Family Guy for its 22nd and 23rd seasons. Related Story We’ll Be Back: Photo Gallery Of TV Series Renewed In 2023 Related Story 'Accused': Local Stations Cut Away, Spoiling Ending Of Fox Drama Series' Premiere Related Story 'You're The Worst' EP Stephen Falk Developing...
TVLine

La Brea Gets Early Season 3 Renewal

NBC is staying put in the land(s) Down Under, having given an early Season 3 renewal to La Brea — just as the back half of Season 2 kicks off tonight at 9/8c, with back-to-back episodes. TVLine hears that the initial Season 3 order is for just six episodes, though that could be increased down the road. Through the first half of its 14-episode sophomore run, La Brea is averaging 5.4 million total weekly viewers and a 0.6 demo rating (with Live+7 playback), ranking seventh among all NBC dramas behind the mighty #OneChicago trio and the Law & Order franchise. La Brea when...
TVLine

Dexter: New Blood Season 2 Is Dead as Showtime Eyes Prequel Series Centered on Young Dexter

Dexter: New Blood is dead. Long live… Dexter: The Early Years? Multiple sources confirm to TVLine exclusively that Showtime will not be moving forward with a second season of its phenomenally successful revival, Dexter: New Blood. However, the network is far from done with the Dexter franchise (more on that in a moment.) The follow-up to Dexter: New Blood — which had been in development — would’ve found Harrison (played by The Good Lord Bird‘s Jack Alcott) picking up where his late father (Michael C. Hall) left off. (In the Jan. 2022 finale, Harrison killed his dear ol’ dad after discovering that he had...
TVLine

Murder Mystery 2 Trailer: A Private Island Getaway Turns Deadly for Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler

For Adam Sandler‘s Nick Spitz and Jennifer Aniston‘s Audrey, another idyllic escape turns into a darkly comedic nightmare, as seen in the first trailer for the Netflix movie sequel Murder Mystery 2. In the original Murder Mystery — which, I should remind you, was Netflix’s most popular movie of the year 2019 — Nick and Audrey impulsively joined a billionaire they had just met while en route to Europe for a yacht party that took multiple deadly turns. In the sequel, releasing Friday, March 31, it is four years later and former NYPD officer Nick and ex-hairdresser Audrey are now full-time detectives...
TVLine

TVLine

