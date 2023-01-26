TVLine Items: Carol Burnett Special, Fringe Vet to Percy Jackson and More

NBC is throwing a birthday bash for comedy icon Carol Burnett .

The two-hour special Carol Burnett: 90 Years of Laughter + Love will air Wednesday, April 26 at 8/7c on the network (and stream next day on Peacock). The event, which marks Burnett’s 90th birthday on that same day, will feature musical tributes from Bernadette Peters, Billy Porter, Jane Lynch, Katy Perry, Kristin Chenoweth and more.

Additional special guests include Aileen Quinn, Amy Poehler, Bill Hader, Bob Mackie, Cher, Ellen DeGeneres, Julie Andrews, Kristen Wiig, Laura Dern, Lily Tomlin, Marisa Tomei, Sofia Vergara, Steve Carell, Susan Lucci, Tracee Ellis Ross and Vicki Lawrence, among others.

Ready for some more recent newsy nuggets? Well…

* Disney+’s Percy Jackson and the Olympians series has tapped Lance Reddick ( Fringe, Bosch ) and Toby Stephens ( Lost in Space, Black Sails ) to guest-star as Zeus and Poseidon, respectively, our sister site Variety reports.

* Michael Kelly ( House of Cards, Jack Ryan ) is set to recur on Taylor Sheridan’s forthcoming Paramount+ drama Lioness . According to The Hollywood Reporter , Kelly will play Joe, “the station chief of the Lioness program tasked with training, managing and leading her female undercover operatives.” The espionage drama’s star-studded ensemble also includes Zoe Saldaña, Morgan Freeman and Nicole Kidman.

* Animal Planet’s Puppy Bowl will be simulcast Sunday, Feb. 12 at 2 pm ET/11 am PT across Animal Planet, Discovery Channel, TBS, HBO Max and discovery+ for the first time in its 19-year run.

* The second season of Netflix’s design competition, Next in Fashion , will premiere Friday, March 3.

* Inspired by stories of women of color that have disappeared, Lifetime’s Black Girl Missing will premiere Saturday, March 4 at 8 pm. Garcelle Beauvais ( Franklin & Bash, NYPD Blue ) executive-produces and stars in the movie.

Which of today’s TVLine Items pique your interest?