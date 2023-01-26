Local groups unite to help people recovering from the Blizzard of 2022

Numerous organizations joined forces on Thursday to offer help to those impacted by last month's fatal blizzard.

Back to Basic Ministries, National Grid, FeedMore and others hosted a community resource event at the Johnnie B. Wiley Complex on Jefferson Avenue.

The event gave residents the chance to find out what services are available through the Red Cross, Erie County HEAP, National Fuel, United Way, and many others.

National Grid donated 500 boxes of food that were distributed Thursday.

Pastor James Giles says it's an ongoing effort to help families who need it the most. He calls it, "a collective, compassionate effort to heal the community."

Giles says a truck will be set up in neighborhoods where some stores remain closed after vandalism during the storm. If you need help call 716-854-1086.

