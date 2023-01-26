Read full article on original website
ijpr.org
Sierra Nevada forests have seen ‘unprecedented’ level of high-severity wildfires, study finds
Wildfires have long been a facet of California’s ecosystem, as varied forest land covers much of the state and often benefits from some types of fire. Indigenous communities were using controlled burns to manage forests long before Europeans were part of the equation. But a new study from UC...
Northern California Lawmaker Alex Lee Tries Again with ‘Extreme Wealth’ Tax Proposal
Lawmakers in blue states like California may prefer to tax the rich, but there’s always a risk: What if the rich just move elsewhere?. Last week Assemblymember Alex Lee said he was introducing a new tax on “extreme wealth.” It wasn’t the first time the Milpitas Democrat pushed the idea. But this year, he had back up.
travelawaits.com
6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans
The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
The Oldest House In California
The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
Jerry Garcia’s Weed Company Pulls Out of California Amid Industry Fallout
Even the brand donning the name and iconic visage of the Grateful Dead’s weed-loving Jerry Garcia can’t seem to survive California’s rocky legal pot market. Garcia Hand Picked has pulled out of the state, a company representative confirmed to SFGATE, as weed farms across the state struggle to survive amid taut regulations and high taxes. Industry experts predict a “mass extinction event,” according to the outlet, in which thousands of companies within the state will go under by the end of the year. “We're taking a pause in California,” said the brand’s parent company, Holistic Industries, in an email to SFGATE. Like many celebrity weed brands, Garcia Hand Picked outsources its growing and manufacturing to other companies, but says they are now looking for a new cannabis supplier to stay afloat in the Golden State. “We want to ensure CA consumers have the highest quality flower for the long term, so we are in the process of choosing a new local partner for cultivation, production, sales and distribution of Garcia Hand Picked in CA.” The brand will continue to sell product in five other states, the outlet reported.Read it at SFGATE
Three Lesser Known California National Parks
Pinnacles National Park is located in central California and was established as a national park in 2013. It is known for its unique rock formations, scenic vistas, and diverse plant and animal life. Here are some highlights of the park:
travel2next.com
20 Waterfalls in California
California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
Activist at California slavery reparations meeting denounces proposed payment of $223,000: 'Not enough!'
California's reparations task force met again on Friday with some urging the panel to go bold, arguing that a suggested $223,000 payment is "not enough."
Southern California Warehouse Boom Poses Environmental Costs for the Inland Empire
Drive east from downtown Los Angeles, and the scenery thins out. The land grows drier, the hills rougher. The desert encroaches. Beverly Hills and Hollywood are replaced by Pomona, Fontana, Rialto, Redlands. This is the Inland Empire, home to more than 4 million people and perched at the periphery of...
wasteadvantagemag.com
Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law
From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
natureworldnews.com
California Gearing Up to Fulfill Water Supply Needs of 27 Million People After Barrage of Storms
A series of winter storms have boosted reservoirs and snowpack in California. Because of this, agencies that serve 27 million people received an increase in water supply from the state, officials announced Thursday. Less than two months after stating that it could only provide 5% of the supplies requested by...
mavensnotebook.com
DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Will CA keep getting hit with rains this year?; State Water Board adopts new statewide sanitary sewer system regulations; Colorado River states facing new deadline on water usage reduction; and more …
Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect. “The new year started off with a parade of storms, leading to San Francisco and the wider Bay Area seeing one of its rainiest time frames since the Gold Rush era. This onslaught of storms seemed a bit out of place with the trend of La Niña, an outlook that traditionally brings warm, dry conditions to most of California. Instead, the first half of the 2022-23 winter season was marked by atmospheric river-enhanced storms and notable reductions in drought conditions across the state. And chances persist for some rain showers to hit California in the coming days to weeks. For meteorologists in both the Bay Area and across the Western US, this January’s shift toward wet and stormy conditions brings with it questions over what other factors might be stomping out the typical La Niña outlook. It also raises concerns over the flip to an El Niño pattern that long-range weather models are forecasting for the second half of the year. … ” Continue reading at the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect.
Long Beach Post
Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?
spectrumnews1.com
Recent king tides were an eye-opener for many Californians
California's coastline got hit hard this month by both powerful atmospheric river storms and "king tides." For the first half of January, several strong atmospheric river storms generated towering waves that slammed against the coastline. Then, king tides rolled in just a week ago, causing flooding and more erosion. Imagine...
californiaglobe.com
Grid Expert: Replacing Diablo Canyon Nuclear Plant with Renewables ‘Can’t Be Done’
With recent legislation limiting the lifetime of California’s last remaining nuclear power plant to eight more years, the debate about replacement power has once again been thrust to the forefront of environmental concerns: will higher emissions after the shutdown of Diablo Canyon doom California’s efforts to meet climate targets?
Washington Examiner
California is dumping its toxic waste in less-regulated out-of-state facilities
California is a very environmentally conscious state, which is why it goes through great pains to ensure that its toxic waste is disposed of properly in specialized facilities. Or dumped in states with weaker environmental regulations!. California has been moving nearly half of its toxic waste out of state since...
californiaglobe.com
Red Herring Alert: Comparing California and Japan High Speed Rail Falls on its Face
Well, it’s big in Japan. That is what proponents of California’s high speed rail project say when asked about the whys and wherefores of the system. In other words, if it works somewhere else it will work here. That argument, though, falls in the face of a rather...
theatlasheart.com
15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year
Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
5 of Our Favorite Hot Dog Spots in California
CALIFORNIA - Regarding hot dogs, California has several great options. These spots include Pink's Hot Dog Stand in Los Angeles, Cupid's in Canoga Park, Top Dog in Berkeley, and Carney's in Hollywood. Each has its own unique menu and style.
Antelope Valley Press
California is quickly losing residents
California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
