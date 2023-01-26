ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

6 Things To Know Before Visiting California’s Only Town Established By African Americans

The African American pioneers who established this town were looking for a place for their families to live and prosper without fear of the oppression they faced in the South. In short, they wanted a place where they could live the American dream. Though the site they chose is pretty much in the middle of nowhere, it did have abundant water, fertile soil, and a railroad stop.
Tonicmud

The Oldest House In California

The Avila Adobe: California's Oldest Recorded House. Located in the heart of Los Angeles, the Avila Adobe is believed to be the oldest house in California in recorded history. Built in 1818 by Francisco Avila, a wealthy rancher and political figure in Mexican California, the adobe is a testament to the rich history of the state and the early days of Spanish colonization.
TheDailyBeast

Jerry Garcia’s Weed Company Pulls Out of California Amid Industry Fallout

Even the brand donning the name and iconic visage of the Grateful Dead’s weed-loving Jerry Garcia can’t seem to survive California’s rocky legal pot market. Garcia Hand Picked has pulled out of the state, a company representative confirmed to SFGATE, as weed farms across the state struggle to survive amid taut regulations and high taxes. Industry experts predict a “mass extinction event,” according to the outlet, in which thousands of companies within the state will go under by the end of the year. “We're taking a pause in California,” said the brand’s parent company, Holistic Industries, in an email to SFGATE. Like many celebrity weed brands, Garcia Hand Picked outsources its growing and manufacturing to other companies, but says they are now looking for a new cannabis supplier to stay afloat in the Golden State. “We want to ensure CA consumers have the highest quality flower for the long term, so we are in the process of choosing a new local partner for cultivation, production, sales and distribution of Garcia Hand Picked in CA.” The brand will continue to sell product in five other states, the outlet reported.Read it at SFGATE
travel2next.com

20 Waterfalls in California

California is known for its temperate climate, the glitz and glamour of the big cities, and its breathtaking scenery and natural attractions. As the most populated state in the USA, it can be hard to find places to get away from all the noise, and one of the best ways is by going outside and getting some fresh air at many of California’s finest natural landmarks.
wasteadvantagemag.com

Small Hauler/Recycler Perspective on Compliance With California SB 1383 Organics Recycling Law

From depackaging locations, to processing for animal food, fertilizer use, and compost amendments, as more material enters the recycled commodity stream more recycling options will develop, most often with the working ingenuity and leadership of recyclers like Key Disposal & Recycling. California’s organic recycling law, SB 1383, called for municipalities...
mavensnotebook.com

DAILY DIGEST, weekend edition: Will CA keep getting hit with rains this year?; State Water Board adopts new statewide sanitary sewer system regulations; Colorado River states facing new deadline on water usage reduction; and more …

Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect. “The new year started off with a parade of storms, leading to San Francisco and the wider Bay Area seeing one of its rainiest time frames since the Gold Rush era. This onslaught of storms seemed a bit out of place with the trend of La Niña, an outlook that traditionally brings warm, dry conditions to most of California. Instead, the first half of the 2022-23 winter season was marked by atmospheric river-enhanced storms and notable reductions in drought conditions across the state. And chances persist for some rain showers to hit California in the coming days to weeks. For meteorologists in both the Bay Area and across the Western US, this January’s shift toward wet and stormy conditions brings with it questions over what other factors might be stomping out the typical La Niña outlook. It also raises concerns over the flip to an El Niño pattern that long-range weather models are forecasting for the second half of the year. … ” Continue reading at the San Francisco Chronicle here (gift article): Will California keep getting hit with rains this year? Here’s what to expect.
Long Beach Post

Would a wealth tax actually drive the rich out of California?

Hyperlocal news is an essential force in our democracy, but it costs money to keep an organization like this one alive, and we can’t rely on advertiser support alone. That’s why we’re asking readers like you to support our independent, fact-based journalism. We know you like it—that’s why you’re here. Help us keep hyperlocal news alive in Long Beach.
spectrumnews1.com

​Recent king tides were an eye-opener for many Californians

California's coastline got hit hard this month by both powerful atmospheric river storms and "king tides." For the first half of January, several strong atmospheric river storms generated towering waves that slammed against the coastline. Then, king tides rolled in just a week ago, causing flooding and more erosion. Imagine...
theatlasheart.com

15 Best Gold Rush Towns in California to Visit This Year

Find out where the best gold rush towns in California are, plus the best things to do in each one. Even though I’ve lived in California a long time, I never knew much about the gold rush–and wow, there’s a lot of exciting history!. Aside from the...
Antelope Valley Press

California is quickly losing residents

California reigned for decades as the unmatched destination for people around the country. Now people can’t leave fast enough. Recently released numbers from the US Census Bureau indicate that between July 2021 and July 2022, California lost roughly 343,000 residents to other states.
