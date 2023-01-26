ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Texas lawmaker proposes banning universities from teaching critical race theory

By Monica Madden
KTSM
KTSM
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21qmzp_0kSa4ptB00

AUSTIN (Nexstar) — Texas lawmakers are aiming to keep critical race theory out of schools, this time on college campuses.

Rep. Cody Harris, R-Palestine, filed House Bill 1607 on Wednesday, which would take away state funds from universities that teach critical race theory.

In the 2021 legislative session, Texas banned this concept from being taught in K-12 public schools. This year’s bill contains similar language, proposing that any institution of higher education may not teach that “an individual, by virtue of the individual’s race or sex, is not inherently racist, sexist, or oppressive, whether consciously or unconsciously.”

Nexstar reached out to Harris’ office for further comment, but he was not available in time for this report.

Republicans have said the bill is meant to keep racist ideologies out of the classroom, while Democrats said it would perpetuate them — leaving professors like Eric McDaniel, who teaches government at UT-Austin, somewhere in the middle of the debate.

He said this would undercut his ability to have nuanced conversations about race if this bill were to become law.

“At the core of this, what they’re trying to do is limit how we can discuss race,” McDaniel said. “This is really at getting at systematic racism and systematic sexism, with the idea being that you have to ignore the fact that policies [that] have been put forth in the past have given benefits to certain groups in perpetuity, and therefore, undercut other groups.”

He thinks many politicians have mislabeled or misunderstood what CRT is, and doesn’t want to lose the ability to have in-depth conversations with students about the intersection of race and policy.

“It’s really a discussion of policy and how policies made in the past affect things today, which I think nobody would disagree with,” McDaniel said. “Not being able to talk about policy and not being able to talk about the effects of things and how they have long-term effects on people’s lives means there are so many things that I cannot discuss.”

EXPLAINER: So much buzz, but what is critical race theory?

During his inauguration speech, Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick suggested eliminating CRT curriculum on Texas campuses will be a priority.

“If you are having or teaching [CRT] to our college students, we will ban it in college,” Patrick said during his inaugural address. “I don’t want the teachers in our colleges saying America is evil and capitalism is bad, and socialism is better. And if that means some of those professors who teach that don’t come to Texas, I’m OK with that.”

BACKGROUND: Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick proposes ending tenure over critical race theory battle Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTSM 9 News.

Comments / 0

Related
KTSM

Affidavit provides new details into Mission teacher, student relationship

MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) —A probable cause affidavit provided new details in the arrest of an IDEA teacher in Mission. Karen Sosa, 27, was arrested Jan. 19 on charges of improper relationship between an educator and a student, Hidalgo County Jail records show. According to a probable cause affidavit obtained by ValleyCentral, an officer was dispatched […]
MISSION, TX
KTSM

Teen arrested after allegedly sending 2 others to hospital in assault

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Police are investigating an aggravated assault in Northeast El Paso that happened Saturday morning. At 8:28 a.m., El Paso Police responded to a call of an aggravated assault that had just taken place at the 10000 block of Caribou. A 15-year-old teenager suffered serious injuries and was transported to a […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

KTSM

14K+
Followers
11K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

KTSM 9 Putting Local First. Brinigng the Borderland the latest in news, weather, sports and more. ktsm.com

 https://www.ktsm.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy