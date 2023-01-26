ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newsweek

U.S. Says Killing ISIS Figure in Somalia Shows How Group Is Still Spreading

By Tom O'Connor
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago

Senior officials in President Joe Biden 's administration have argued that the U.S. military 's recent killing of a key Islamic State militant group ( ISIS ) figure in Somalia showed the extent to which the jihadi group has continued to spread despite international efforts.

U.S. Africa Command published a statement Tuesday announcing that "the U.S. military conducted a successful counterterrorism operation in Somalia," with "additional details" to "be provided in the coming days."

"Given the remote location of the operation, the assessment is that no civilians were injured or killed," the statement said. "Protecting civilians remains a vital part of the command's operations to promote greater security for all Africans."

Speaking to reporters Thursday, senior administration officials confirmed that the "precision operation" took place and "resulted in the death of Bilal-Sudani, a key operative and facilitator for ISIS' global network," as well as "approximately 10 of Sudani's ISIS associates."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ZpOD4_0kSa4oFg00

This official said that the U.S. forces "had prepared for the possibility of capturing Sudani," given the potential intelligence value of detaining him, "but the hostile forces' response to the operation resulted in his death." The official also confirmed no casualties among personnel or civilians, save for "a dog bite by one of our own canines on one of our own service members."

A second senior administration official discussed how "the operation reflects key ways in which the Biden administration's approach to addressing international terrorist threats such as the threats posed by ISIS and Al-Qaeda have evolved over the past two years."

"Our approach starts from fundamental recognition that the terrorism threat today is more diffuse, ideologically diverse and geographically dispersed than it was 20 or so years ago," the second official said. "That means, as you've heard us say before, that we could not afford to allocate our troops globally, in a way that reflected the threat landscape of September 2001, rather than the threat landscape we actually face today.

"Instead, we needed to have a combination of light footprints, operational agility and intelligence inside to determine where threats to Americans arise from now," the official added, "including, as we have been saying for the past few years from Somalia, where Al-Shabab as well as ISIS take advantage of ungoverned spaces to operate with too much freedom and impunity."

Al-Shabab is a powerful jihadi militant group aligned with Al-Qaeda and engaged in a long-running insurgency against the Somali government. Earlier this month, Al-Shabab stormed a military base north of the capital Mogadishu, killing at least seven Somali soldiers.

Though often overshadowed by Al-Shabab, ISIS has sought to demonstrate its own presence in Somalia and the U.S. operation came just days after official ISIS media released a video showing off the group's presence and capabilities in the Horn of Africa nation.

The 14-minute clip, titled "the First Believers," included footage purported to show ISIS fighters training and carrying out operations against Somali security forces, including graphic killings carried out in Somali cities such as Mogadishu and a battle with the Puntland Security Force said to have lasted "six hours."

While the roots of ISIS could be traced to a hardline splinter from Al-Qaeda in Iraq before also taking significant territory in Syria, the group went on to spread to a number of countries, including Afghanistan, Egypt and Libya. As regional and international powers such as the U.S., Russia and Iran backed campaigns that largely defeated the group in the Middle East, ISIS factions continued to spread in Africa.

In addition to maintaining a stronghold in Egypt's Sinai Peninsula, ISIS factions have gained ground beyond the Sahara in places like the Sahel, Lake Chad and Congo regions as well as in the Central African Republic, Mozambique and Somalia, with lower-level activity in Libya and Tunisia.

"The Islamic State organization has placed an increasing amount of emphasis on its successes and activities throughout Africa—especially since the 2019 fall of Baghuz, the last stronghold of the caliphate, in Iraq and Syria," Lucas Webber, co-founder of the Militant Wire research network, told Newsweek .

"IS has been releasing a number of editorials, videos, and photosets about the rise of the Islamic State in Africa," he added, "and, likewise, unofficial IS media groups have been consistently pumping out propaganda content in support of this promotional campaign."

Among ISIS' affiliates in the continent, Webber said "these groups range in size and operational capacity with IS West Africa Province being most powerful and IS in Somalia being on the lower end."

"IS has exploited power vacuums, areas of weak governments, ethnic divides, and has been able to effectively secure access to many different types of weaponry and generate income through taxation, smuggling, and other means," he added. "IS seeks to tap into local grievances and build ties with various linguistic/ethnic groups and tribes throughout the continent to recruit and grow."

In fact, Webber pointed out that recent ISIS publications have appeared in both Arabic and Amharic, suggesting that the group's Somalia faction, though not as powerful as other affiliates in Africa, "seeks to build appeal with and recruit from Ethiopians, Somalians, and Eritreans located on the border with Ethiopia who speak the Amharic language."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JF25g_0kSa4oFg00

Despite pivoting to a greater focus on over-the-horizon capabilities, the Pentagon has continued to maintain a sprawling military presence in Africa, with the last publicly available AFRICOM theater posture plan in October 2019 showing around 25 U.S. military sites located in Ascension Island, Burkina Faso, Chad, Djibouti, Gabon, Ghana, Kenya, Libya, Mali, Niger, Senegal, Somalia, Tunisia and Uganda.

Last May, Biden ordered the deployment of under 500 soldiers to Somalia , reversing a drawdown conducted under his predecessor, former President Donald Trump . The number of U.S. troops in Niger has also increased to just over 1,000, according to Biden's letter last month to Senate and House of Representatives leadership in line the War Powers Resolution.

Thousands more U.S. troops are stationed at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti, a major hub of U.S. military operations on the continent.

Newsweek has reached out to the Somali Embassy in Washington, D.C., the Somali Defense Ministry, the Somali Ministry of Foreign Affairs and U.S. Africa Command for comment.

Update 1/26/23, 5:03 p.m. ET: This story was updated with comment from researcher Lucas Webber.

Comments / 5

Related
Rolling Stone

‘American Taliban’ Was Ordered Not to Meet With Extremists. He Did Anyway

When ‘American Taliban’ John Walker Lindh stepped out of prison in 2019, he agreed to a host of conditions as part of his supervised release. Lindh, who reportedly maintained his support for Islamist terrorist groups while in prison, was told not to associate with known extremists until he was officially free on May 22, 2022.  But new court documents suggest that the first prisoner in America’s sprawling “war on terror” may have violated that agreement by meeting with a convicted ISIS supporter in three get-togethers covertly surveilled by the FBI in 2021. News of Lindh’s meetings surfaced in a dispute over...
VIRGINIA STATE
The Independent

‘How stupid can you be?’ Harry accused of putting family in danger after claiming 25 kills in Afghanistan

Prince Harry has been accused of putting his family’s safety at risk after saying he killed 25 Taliban fighters in Afghanistan in his autobiography. Critics said the Duke of Sussex had turned himself into an even higher terrorist target with the details of his involvement in the conflict. Twitter users in Afghanistan and Pakistan have branded Harry a “murderer” and a “crusader” after extracts from the book ‘Spare’ were leaked ahead of the planned release next week. In the memoir, Harry says he killed more than two dozen people when he was an Apache helicopter pilot during his second...
msn.com

Former Afghan MP Mursal Nabizada shot dead in Kabul

A former Afghan MP and her bodyguard have been shot dead at her home in the capital Kabul, Afghan police have said. Mursal Nabizada, 32, was one of the few female MPs who stayed in Kabul after the Taliban seized power in August 2021. Her brother and a second security...
Benzinga

Kim Jong Un, Other World Leaders Would 'Think Twice' Before Attacking After US-Japan Defense Ties, Says Expert

An expert believes that Japan's and the U.S. increased defense cooperation would force world leaders like Kim Jong Un to "think twice" before taking serious steps. What Happened: Washington and Tokyo last week agreed to work more closely together on defense after a summit between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and U.S. President Joe Biden.
WASHINGTON STATE
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Henchmen Threaten ‘Tens of Thousands’ of Dead U.S. Troops

Patriarch Kirill, the head of the Russian Orthodox Church, delivered a sermon marking Orthodox Epiphany in Moscow this week. He spoke to those who wish “to defeat Russia,” using the occasion to deliver a threat to the West: “We pray that the Lord admonish those madmen and help them to understand that any desire to destroy Russia will mean the end of the world.”Russia’s top propagandists, from former President of Russia Dmitry Medvedev to state TV host Vladimir Solovyov, have been spreading the same not-so subtle nuclear threat far and wide—and yet, Putin’s mouthpieces are now worried that the “boy...
CNN

The US and its allies want Ukraine to change its battlefield tactics in the spring

US and Western officials are urging Ukraine to shift its focus from the brutal, months-long fight in the eastern city of Bakhmut and prioritize instead a potential offensive in the south, using a different style of fighting that takes advantage of the billions of dollars in new military hardware recently committed by Western allies, US and Ukrainian officials tell CNN.
The Jewish Press

Biden Tells Israel: Give Money To Terrorists, NOT Terror Victims

The Biden administration condemned Israel for giving $39 million in tax revenues to the victims of terrorism instead of the terrorists. “It is morally just and important for the war against terror. There is no greater justice than using the funds for the victims of terror,” Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich said of the move.
The Independent

Satellite images show devastation to Russian-controlled mining town

Thousands of bomb craters have pierced fields in eastern Bakhmut and schools and agricultural warehouses have been reduced to charred remains in the hottest spot of fighting in the war in Ukraine, new satellite images show.The fresh satellite images taken by Maxar between 3 and 10 January show fields and adjoining roads completely destroyed by bombs in eastern Ukraine’s Bakhmut. Aerial view of the region taken before the continuing Russian military offensive showed lush green farms.Another image shows several civilian buildings such as schools and agricultural warehouses hollowed out by multiple Russian shelling attacks and reduced to their skeletons...
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
1M+
Followers
126K+
Post
1110M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy