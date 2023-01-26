News13 announces 2022 All-Blitz Team

MYRTLE BEACH (WBTW) – News13 has announced their players for the 2022 All-Blitz team on offense, defensive, and special teams.

Our Blitz Awards Show special will air on News13, Sunday, January 29th at 5pm.

Player of the Year – LaNorris Sellers – South Florence Quarterback

Coach of the Year – Drew Marlowe – South Florence Head Coach

All-Blitz Team Offense:

QB – Hudson Spivey – Pee Dee Academy

QB – Gabriel Cusack – Marion

QB – Timoun Byrd – Marlboro County

QB – Deuce Hudson – West Florence

QB – Tremel Echols – Wilson

QB – Scott Saylor – Carolina Forest

QB – Daniel Stanley – Aynor

QB – Cam Cumbee – Andrews

QB – LaNorris Sellers – South Florence

RB – Daquan Burroughs – Johnsonville

RB – J’Shawn Anderson – Hartsville

RB – Carmello McDaniel – Hartsville

RB – JaMarcus Williams – Hannah-Pamplico

RB – Malachi Washington – Myrtle Beach

RB – Ty Martin – Dillon

RB – Brycen Scott – Trinity Collegiate

RB – Darren Lloyd – West Florence

RB – Jamarion Jones – Latta

RB – Marvin Gordon – Lake View

RB – Juels Huntley – Florence Christian

WR – Quay’Sheed Scott – Marion

WR – Zandae Butler – Wilson

WR – Evin Singletary – South Florence

WR – Shaheed Dawkins – Lake View

WR – Jake Doty – Myrtle Beach

WR – Elijah Chalmers – Marlboro County

WR – Bryson Graves – West Florence

WR – Ja’Saan Faulkner – St. James

OL – She’Fon Boyd – Andrews

OL – Nathan Thompson – Conway

OL – KenDell Brown – Wilson

OL – Josh Daniels – West Florence

OL – Anthony Grant – Dillon

OL – Josiah Thompson – Dillon

All-Blitz Team Defense:

DL – Sevon Nichols – Lake View

DL – Justin Stutler – Latta

LB – Jaylin Davis – South Florence

LB – Franklin Emerson – West Florence

LB – Renardo Parks – Carolina Forest

DB – Kavontre Singletary – Johnsonville

DB – Mike Gillard – Myrtle Beach

DB – Jamarion Fling – Dillon

DB – Josh McNeil – Hannah-Pamplico

DB – Quan Toney – Lamar

DB – Michael McFadden – Lamar

DB – Kelvin Hunter – West Florence

Special Teams Player of the Year:

St. James Kicker & Punter – Daniel Deneen

