CHAPEL HILL, NC – In the championship of the ITA Kickoff Weekend, No. 13 Harvard Men's Tennis fell in a hard-fought battle with No. 17 North Carolina, 4-1. The day began with the Tar Heels stealing the doubles point from the Crimson with wins at the No. 1 and 3 positions. As play moved into singles, Harvard battled back as Daniel Milavsky defeated Karl Poling (UNC) in straight sets to bring the score to 2-1.

CHAPEL HILL, NC ・ 2 DAYS AGO