SoCal native and former KTLA intern Stephen Nelson joins Dodgers’ broadcast team

By Frank Buckley, Cindy Von Quednow, Jessica Holmes
 4 days ago

Award-winning broadcaster Stephen Nelson has joined the team of play-by-play announcers for the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Nelson is also a former KTLA intern who has known Frank Buckley since the anchor chaired the Asian American Journalists Association scholarship committee years ago.

As a Southern California native, Nelson said it’s the “honor of his career” to announce for the Boys in Blue. The Dodgers announced the addition over the weekend.

“To be a part of that is sort of dizzying,” Nelson said, referencing the legendary Vin Scully and now “the voice of baseball” Joe Davis.

Nelson joked that he’ll be keeping Davis’ seat warm when the Fox Sports announcer is calling games elsewhere.

He said the home of the Dodgers was the first stadium he ever visited, the first field he ever walked on and the first big league ballpark his son got to walk around on.

“It’s one thing to just be a part of the Los Angeles Dodgers organization, and to add to it, it’s coming back home and being around family, friends and loved ones … I’m kind of at a loss for words, which some viewers would say that’s a good thing,” Nelson said.

Nelson also feels proud to be representing Japanese Americans in this capacity.

“As somebody who is standing on a lot of shoulders as a fourth-generation Japanese American, I now want to be somebody else’s shoulders down the line,” he said. “Hopefully I can pass the torch on to another wave of incredible young Asian American broadcasters. That’s on the forefront of my mind every time I go live on a show, or live for a game, it’s make sure I represent properly and proudly.”

