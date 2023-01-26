ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cowboys OC Kellen Moore's status 'being evaluated'

By Matt Galatzan
Could the Dallas Cowboys be ready to move on from offensive coordinator Kellen Moore?

During his press conference on Thursday, Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy was, at best, non-committal.

"I don't want to play this game today,'' McCarthy told the media when asked about Moore. “Kellen Moore, just like the rest of the coaches, will be evaluated. I’m hopefully to get together with Kellen as early as (Friday)."

This is an interesting turn of events for the Cowboys, who seemed to be all in on the up-and-coming play caller, even in the midst of him interviewing for head coaching jobs.

And it's easy to see why.

Under Moore's direction, the Cowboys have remained an elite offense over the last four seasons, finishing 2022 with the NFL's No. 11 total offense and No. 4 scoring offense, despite Prescott missing multiple games.

In 2021, with Prescott playing a full season, the Cowboys finished the year with the NFL's No. 1 scoring offense, averaging 31.2 points per game, as well as the NFL's No. 1 total offense, averaging 407 yards per outing.

But now, with the Cowboys dropping a 19-12 decision to the San Francisco 49ers in the division round, and the offense struggling mightily in that loss, Dallas could be ready to make some drastic changes.

Some of those changes have already begun, with the Cowboys electing not to renew the contracts of several assistants, including Skip Peete, Joe Philbin, and more.

So could Moore be next on the chopping block?

That is, for now, unclear, but his future is at least 'being evaluated.'

