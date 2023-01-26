ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Onslow County, NC

100-year-old bridge in Onslow County getting makeover

By Mekaela Muck, Cheyenne Pagan
 4 days ago

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A 100-year-old bridge will be replaced in Onslow County.

The bridge is located on US-17 northbound over Wolf Swamp Road. It was built in 1923. A budget of $3.4 million has been allotted for the project.

When the work is done, the new bridge will be able to carry more weight for bigger vehicles used for shipping and military purposes.

“You know 100 years ago, the standards were different cars were different widths are different. So, you know, upgrading this bridge is going to bring it up to our current standards, and it’s gonna be a little bit wider, it’s going to be a little bit, just bigger bridge in general,” Daniel Waugh, resident engineer for the NC Department of Transportation in Jacksonville and Onslow County.

The project will start in about a month. NCDOT officials said there will be some lane closures during non-peak hours so that a temporary bridge can be built next to the existing one.

WNCT

